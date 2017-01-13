Roundup: Blackhawks roll to DVL wrestling win over Indio

The La Quinta Blackhawks rolled to a big Desert Valley League wrestling victory Thursday night, 64-9, over Indio behind the power of six pin victories.

Wiining by pins for the Blackhawks were Marcus McAvoy (113 pounds), Luke Fisher (132), Joe Garcia, (145), Noel Magallanes (160), Grant Hartzel-Russell (195) and Spencer Lane (285).

Jeremiah Mejia won a major decision in the 126 division, while Benji Velasco (152) and Richie Rico (220) won decisions. Dom Jahnig (106), Jacob Tessandore (138) and Aidan Miller (182) had bye victories.

Boys’ basketball

Rancho Mirage 97, Desert Mirage 26: Charles Neal put on a record-setting performance Thursday night as the Rattlers scored the big De Anza League victory.

Neal scored a season-high and school record 40 points on the night.

Deryhan Harris had 13 points and Zack Kroker and Bryan Talley each scored 12 points. All 10 Rattlers scored on the night.

Rancho Mirage is now 2-0 in league, 16-2 overall. The Rattlers play Monday at St. Mary’s University against Manteca at 10 a.m.

Girls’ basketball

Desert Christian 57, Palm Valley 10: Katie Schmidt led the Conquerors with 12 points on four-of-six shooting from 3-point range in the league victory.

Ashley Klopfenstein added 11 points and 7 steals for Desert Christian, while Kaylee Espinoza and Grace Johnson each chipped in eight points.

Desert Christian is 15-5 overall, 4-1 in league. The Conquerors will play at home against Redlands Adventist Academy on Tuesday.

Rancho Mirage 47, Desert Mirage 26: The Rattlers raced out to a 28-8 halftime lead on the way to the De Anza League victory.

Playing without point guard Phoenix Chirwa, The Rattlers were led by Jahnece Curtis’ 22 points. LaRonjanae Curtis added seven points. Liz Rosin and Jenna Murphy added four points each and Sam Castillo scored her first 3-pointer of the year.

Rancho Mirage is now 2-0 in league, 9-7 overall. The Rattlers will play Yucca Valley Tuesday.

Coachella Valley 51, Desert Hot Springs 25: Elisa Corona scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to help the Arabs to the De Anza League victory.

Vanessa Woods scored 13 points and had six assists for Coachella Valley, while Iliana Corona added 11 points.

Girls’ soccer

Coachella Valley 1, Desert Hot Springs 0: The Arabs won their second league game of the season with the De Anza League victory.

Coachella Valley took the lead with an early first-half goal by Mariah Godinez on an assist by Jenny Salcido.

In goal, Melanie Ramirez had a shutout with six saves.

Coachella Valley improved to 9-6 (2-0 in the DAL) and will host Twentynine Palms on Tuesday.

Rancho Mirage 3, Desert Mirage 0: The Rattlers improve to 7-6-2 with the De Anza League win over Desert Mirage.

All of the Rancho Mirage goals came in the second half. Salma Delgado scored the first goals off a Jaidah Martin assist. Maddisonn Covington scored off an assist from a Martin corner kick with Fernanda Mercado capping the scoring on a Kenya Cordero assist.

Jasmin Sterling completed the shutout with a strong defense led by Aailyah Carter, Maya Hernandez, Bri Luna, Jasmin Rendon, Dani Jimenez and Stephane Campbell.

Rancho Mirage is 2-0 in DAL and will face Yucca Valley on Tuesday.

[Rattlers hitting the road for basketball-filled weekend]

Youth softball, baseball registration

The Palm Desert Youth Sports Association is holding both online and in-person registrations for its upcoming seasons of softball and baseball.

Registering online can be accessed at http://www.pdysa.org. The last chance to register in person is Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at the lower level of Dick’s Sports Goods in the Westfield shopping mall in Palm Desert.

Registration is open to players aged four through 14. Registration fee is $150. Scholarships for players are available.

Tryouts and evaluations will be Jan. 17 and 18 (additional information online) with opening day March 11.

Information: pdysa@dc.rr.com or (760) 568-0700.