ROUNDUP: Blackhawks win Palm Springs softball tournament

Lauren Robinson drove in four runs and pitched a complete-game five-hitter for the La Quinta Blackhawks in a 15-1 victory over Yucca Valley in the championship game of the Palm Springs softball tournament Saturday.

It was the second year in a row the Blackhawks have won the Palm Springs tournament, and La Quinta was 4-0 in the event.

In addition to Robinson’s four RBI on two hits, La Quinta collected 17 hits in the championship game. Luisa Velasquez and Havanna Zanesco each drove in three runs for La Quinta, with Zanesco hitting a home run. Bea Ojeda added three hits and two RBI for La Quinta.

Robinson allowed just five hits in five innings, striking out six and walking just one.

In the semifinal game earlier in the day, La Quinta defeated Knight High School 3-1. Kiara Mendoz pitched all seven innings for the Blackhawks, allowed five hits and two walks. La Quinta broke open a 1-1 game with two runs in the fifth innings and won despite managing just four hits.

Cathedral City sweeps Desert Mirage: The Lions won both games of a doubleheader against the Rams, winning the first game 16-13 and taking the second game 9-8.

Despite the two losses, the Rams had several star performers on the day. Ariana Gutierrez went 5 for 5 at the plate with three RBIs, April Montez was 4 for 6 with four RBIs and Jade Rios was 4 for 7 with three RBIs for Desert Mirage.

Boys track

Palm Springs second in Wildcat Relays: The Indians collected four first-place finishes in finishing second overall in the Wildcat Relays at Paloma Valley High School Saturday.

The Indians won the 4×100 relay in 43.41, with Dominick Murray, Cole Cruz, Isaiah Scott and Carmarius Botley running. Devon Johnson, Cruz, Scott, Botley combined to win the 4×200 in 1:33.51.

In the sprint relay, Cole Cruz, Scott, Murray and Kiviok Hight combined for the win. In the triple jump relay, Triple Jump Relay, Andrew Clark, Devon Johnson and Chai Brown teamed for the win.

Other medalists for Palm Springs were the 8×200 relay (second, 3:14.03, Campbell, Johnson, Beltran, Bravo, Chan, Loman, Clark, Botley), the 8×100 relay (third, 1:33.42, Loman, Campbell, Chan, Brown T, Botley, Johnson, Bravo, Clark), the distance medley (third, 12:09.88, Garcia, Arellano, Hight, Molina), the 4×400 (second, 3:34.51, Murray, Cruz, Damion Loman, Hight), and the long jump relay (second, Isaiah Scott 21-3.25, Damion Loman, Chai Brown).

Girls track

Palm Springs third in Paloma Valley: The Indians took third place in the Wildcat Relays at Paloma Valley, including a win in the 4×100 at 52.01 by Dyana Miller, Lilliana Chalfant, Zjarvre Crawford and Jenna Day.

The Indians also won the 4x200i a time of 1:51.88 with Miller, Day, Chalfant and Crawford running.

Other medalists for Palm Springs were the 4×1600 (third, Hampton, Jimenez, Silva, Barrera), 8×200 (third, Tapia, Kennedy, Valverde, Trejo, DeLaTorre, Lott, Murphy, Rodriguez), sprint medley (second, 1:52.54, Crawford, Day, Chalfant, Miller), 4×200 – 1st 1:51.88 (Miller, Day, Chalfant, Crawford), 8×100 (second, Tapia, Kennedy, Valverde, Trejo, DeLaTorre, Lott, Murphy, Crawford) and 4×400 (second, 4:23.25, Chalfant, Day, Miller, Steevee Caulder)