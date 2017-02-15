Roundup: Brookings boys down Lynx to clinch share of ESD

Fueled by a 13-point effort from Brennan Carlson, No. 3 Brookings rolled past No. 2 Brandon Valley 58-42. With the win, the Bobcats clinched at least a share of the ESD championship.
Devin Coughlin added 12 points for Brookings, which also picked up nine boards from Carlson and nine points, four assists and a steal from Carter Holm.
For Brandon Valley, Spencer Grage finished with 14 points on 6 of 10 shooting. Cade Terveer and Drew Jurgens both tallied 11 points.
Beyond those three players, no one scored more than four points for the Lynx, who shot 38 percent from the field on the night.
Canton 64, West Central 52 – Christian Beachler led the way for the C-Hawks with 18 points. Kayden Verley and Jake Peterson each added 12 points. Alex DeJong scored 10 points. For the Trojans, Brandon McKnight led the way with 14 points.
Chester 84, Garretson 55 — Shay Gibson scored a game-high 29 points, but it wasn’t enough for Garretson. Chester’s Levi DeVries and Devin Eppard both scored over 20 points, finishing with 25 and 20, respectively. Jesse Kreutzfeldt tallied 12. Drew Blosmo scored 14 points for Garretson.
Harrisburg 57, Mitchell 40 — Stats not provided.
Lennox 70 Beresford 66 (3OT) — The Orioles outlasted Beresford in a triple overtime matchup. Marshall McLaren had a double double for Lennox with 13 points and 11 rebounds along with four assists. Quincy Ihnen led the Orioles in scoring with 19 points along with seven rebounds and six assists. Jonah Larson led all scorers and the Watchdogs with 27 points. He also notched a double double with 14 rebounds. Sam Nelson added 16 points and four assists and Blake Peterson chimed in with 12 points and eight rebounds.
Tri-Valley 62, McCook Central/Montrose 32 – The Mustangs cruised to a victory over MCM with Jayden Burggraff leading the way with 21 points and five rebounds. Will Steineke added 12 points along with five rebounds and five assists. Cade Falor scored 11 points and had four assists and Noah Jewett chimed in with 10 points and six steals.
Girls
Baltic 50, Flandreau 37 – Maddie Polzin was a steal away from a double double, leading the Bulldogs with 16 points, nine steals and four rebounds. Jayda Tidemann added 12 points and four rebounds. Kathy Parsley led the Fliers with 12 points and five rebounds. Marianna Pavlis scored 10 points and four rebounds.
Brandon Valley 51, Brookings 32 — Three players scored in eight points and Brandon Valley rolled past Brookings. Elsie Zajicek, Trinity Law and Lexi Ellingson all tallied eight points for the Lynx. Brookings had the game’s lone double-digit scorer with Michaela Jewett scoring a game-high 11 points.
Colman-Egan 48, Dell Rapids St. Mary 37 — Stats not provided.
Harrisburg 45, Mitchell 18 — Sydney Halling and Sami Slaughter both poured in 11 points to help Harrisburg roll past Mitchell. Mitchell’s MacKenzie Miller led her side with 10 points.
Parker 50, Garretson 34 — Stats not provided.
Pipestone 76 (Minn.), Lennox 67 — Stats not provided.
Sioux Falls Christian 59, Gayville-Volin 35 — A 24-point effort from Rachel Barkema helped Sioux Falls Christian down Gayville-Volin. Courtney Kellenberger notched 14 points, three steals and a block, while Kylee VanEgdom finished with eight steals. For Gayville-Volin, Traia Hubbard notched 19 points and 13 rebounds.
West Central 55, Canton 39 – Ashlyn Macdonald paced West Central to a win over Canton. Macdonald scored a game high 17 points along with five steals. Kali Nelson added 13 points and eight rebounds. Jada Lundstrom led the way for the C-Hawks with 16 points, eight rebounds and four steals. Elizabeth Woods scored 15 points.
OTHER SCORES
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Britton-Hecla 57, Leola/Frederick 49
Colome 53, Burke/South Central 42
Corsica/Stickney 77, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 29
Dakota Valley 72, Sioux City, West, Iowa 63
Deuel 59, Arlington 47
Edmunds Central 59, Wakpala 31
Flandreau 76, Baltic 56
Hamlin 67, Great Plains Lutheran 40
Hanson 53, Avon 37
Huron 67, Yankton 50
Kimball/White Lake 62, Wessington Springs 41
Langford 47, Aberdeen Christian 37
Miller 73, Faulkton 50
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 65, Bon Homme 50
Northwestern 73, Redfield/Doland 66
Ortonville, Minn. 63, Milbank Area 45
Rapid City Stevens 60, Pierre 46
Sioux Falls Lincoln 64, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 57
Sisseton 59, Tiospa Zina Tribal 49
Stanley County 60, Mobridge-Pollock 55
Sully Buttes 72, Sunshine Bible Academy 34
Vermillion 77, Wagner 54
Viborg-Hurley 44, Menno 31
White River 93, Philip 63
Winner 68, Platte-Geddes 66, OT
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Roncalli 56, Ipswich 44
Chamberlain 59, Stanley County 53
Corsica/Stickney 50, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 45
DeSmet 69, Estelline 31
Deuel 44, Arlington 20
Elkton-Lake Benton 61, Lake Preston 53
Ethan 67, Freeman 40
Hamlin 55, Great Plains Lutheran 24
Herreid/Selby Area 54, Potter County 45
Kimball/White Lake 61, Wessington Springs 52
Langford 38, Aberdeen Christian 33
Lead-Deadwood 54, Rapid City Christian 22
Leola/Frederick 51, Britton-Hecla 43
Little Wound 70, Todd County 61
McLaughlin 64, Lemmon 53
Menno 59, Viborg-Hurley 31
Milbank 56, Ortonville, Minn. 51
Miller 50, Faulkton 43
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 53, Bon Homme 20
New Underwood 61, Newell 24
Northwestern 57, Redfield/Doland 39
Parkston 54, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 24
Philip 51, Faith 47
Rapid City Central 66, Sturgis Brown 51
Rapid City Stevens 70, Pierre 61
Scotland 46, Canistota 41
St. Thomas More 56, Douglas 35
Sully Buttes 65, Sunshine Bible Academy 12
Vermillion 62, Wagner 40
Wakpala 50, Edmunds Central 38
Webster 59, Wilmot 35
White River 47, Jones County 45
Yankton 48, Huron 36