Roundup: Brookings boys down Lynx to clinch share of ESD

Fueled by a 13-point effort from Brennan Carlson, No. 3 Brookings rolled past No. 2 Brandon Valley 58-42. With the win, the Bobcats clinched at least a share of the ESD championship.

Devin Coughlin added 12 points for Brookings, which also picked up nine boards from Carlson and nine points, four assists and a steal from Carter Holm.

For Brandon Valley, Spencer Grage finished with 14 points on 6 of 10 shooting. Cade Terveer and Drew Jurgens both tallied 11 points.

Beyond those three players, no one scored more than four points for the Lynx, who shot 38 percent from the field on the night.

Canton 64, West Central 52 – Christian Beachler led the way for the C-Hawks with 18 points. Kayden Verley and Jake Peterson each added 12 points. Alex DeJong scored 10 points. For the Trojans, Brandon McKnight led the way with 14 points.

Chester 84, Garretson 55 — Shay Gibson scored a game-high 29 points, but it wasn’t enough for Garretson. Chester’s Levi DeVries and Devin Eppard both scored over 20 points, finishing with 25 and 20, respectively. Jesse Kreutzfeldt tallied 12. Drew Blosmo scored 14 points for Garretson.

Harrisburg 57, Mitchell 40 — Stats not provided.

Lennox 70 Beresford 66 (3OT) — The Orioles outlasted Beresford in a triple overtime matchup. Marshall McLaren had a double double for Lennox with 13 points and 11 rebounds along with four assists. Quincy Ihnen led the Orioles in scoring with 19 points along with seven rebounds and six assists. Jonah Larson led all scorers and the Watchdogs with 27 points. He also notched a double double with 14 rebounds. Sam Nelson added 16 points and four assists and Blake Peterson chimed in with 12 points and eight rebounds.

Tri-Valley 62, McCook Central/Montrose 32 – The Mustangs cruised to a victory over MCM with Jayden Burggraff leading the way with 21 points and five rebounds. Will Steineke added 12 points along with five rebounds and five assists. Cade Falor scored 11 points and had four assists and Noah Jewett chimed in with 10 points and six steals.

Girls

Baltic 50, Flandreau 37 – Maddie Polzin was a steal away from a double double, leading the Bulldogs with 16 points, nine steals and four rebounds. Jayda Tidemann added 12 points and four rebounds. Kathy Parsley led the Fliers with 12 points and five rebounds. Marianna Pavlis scored 10 points and four rebounds.

Brandon Valley 51, Brookings 32 — Three players scored in eight points and Brandon Valley rolled past Brookings. Elsie Zajicek, Trinity Law and Lexi Ellingson all tallied eight points for the Lynx. Brookings had the game’s lone double-digit scorer with Michaela Jewett scoring a game-high 11 points.

Colman-Egan 48, Dell Rapids St. Mary 37 — Stats not provided.

Harrisburg 45, Mitchell 18 — Sydney Halling and Sami Slaughter both poured in 11 points to help Harrisburg roll past Mitchell. Mitchell’s MacKenzie Miller led her side with 10 points.

Parker 50, Garretson 34 — Stats not provided.

Pipestone 76 (Minn.), Lennox 67 — Stats not provided.

Sioux Falls Christian 59, Gayville-Volin 35 — A 24-point effort from Rachel Barkema helped Sioux Falls Christian down Gayville-Volin. Courtney Kellenberger notched 14 points, three steals and a block, while Kylee VanEgdom finished with eight steals. For Gayville-Volin, Traia Hubbard notched 19 points and 13 rebounds.

West Central 55, Canton 39 – Ashlyn Macdonald paced West Central to a win over Canton. Macdonald scored a game high 17 points along with five steals. Kali Nelson added 13 points and eight rebounds. Jada Lundstrom led the way for the C-Hawks with 16 points, eight rebounds and four steals. Elizabeth Woods scored 15 points.



OTHER SCORES





BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Brandon Valley 58, Brookings 42

Britton-Hecla 57, Leola/Frederick 49

Canton 64, West Central 52

Chester 84, Garretson 55

Colome 53, Burke/South Central 42

Corsica/Stickney 77, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 29

Dakota Valley 72, Sioux City, West, Iowa 63

Deuel 59, Arlington 47

Edmunds Central 59, Wakpala 31

Flandreau 76, Baltic 56

Hamlin 67, Great Plains Lutheran 40

Hanson 53, Avon 37

Harrisburg 57, Mitchell 37

Huron 67, Yankton 50

Kimball/White Lake 62, Wessington Springs 41

Langford 47, Aberdeen Christian 37

Lennox 70, Beresford 66, 3OT

Miller 73, Faulkton 50

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 65, Bon Homme 50

Northwestern 73, Redfield/Doland 66

Ortonville, Minn. 63, Milbank Area 45

Rapid City Stevens 60, Pierre 46

Sioux Falls Lincoln 64, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 57

Sisseton 59, Tiospa Zina Tribal 49

Stanley County 60, Mobridge-Pollock 55

Sully Buttes 72, Sunshine Bible Academy 34

Tri-Valley 69, McCook Central/Montrose 32

Vermillion 77, Wagner 54

Viborg-Hurley 44, Menno 31

White River 93, Philip 63

Winner 68, Platte-Geddes 66, OT

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Roncalli 56, Ipswich 44

Baltic 50, Flandreau 37

Chamberlain 59, Stanley County 53

Colman-Egan 48, Dell Rapids St. Mary 37

Corsica/Stickney 50, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 45

DeSmet 69, Estelline 31

Deuel 44, Arlington 20

Elkton-Lake Benton 61, Lake Preston 53

Ethan 67, Freeman 40

Hamlin 55, Great Plains Lutheran 24

Harrisburg 45, Mitchell 18

Herreid/Selby Area 54, Potter County 45

Kimball/White Lake 61, Wessington Springs 52

Langford 38, Aberdeen Christian 33

Lead-Deadwood 54, Rapid City Christian 22

Leola/Frederick 51, Britton-Hecla 43

Little Wound 70, Todd County 61

McLaughlin 64, Lemmon 53

Menno 59, Viborg-Hurley 31

Milbank 56, Ortonville, Minn. 51

Miller 50, Faulkton 43

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 53, Bon Homme 20

New Underwood 61, Newell 24

Northwestern 57, Redfield/Doland 39

Parker 50, Garretson 34

Parkston 54, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 24

Philip 51, Faith 47

Pipestone, Minn. 76, Lennox 67

Rapid City Central 66, Sturgis Brown 51

Rapid City Stevens 70, Pierre 61

Scotland 46, Canistota 41

Sioux Falls Christian 59, Gayville-Volin 35

St. Thomas More 56, Douglas 35

Sully Buttes 65, Sunshine Bible Academy 12

Vermillion 62, Wagner 40

Wakpala 50, Edmunds Central 38

Webster 59, Wilmot 35

West Central 55, Canton 39

White River 47, Jones County 45

Yankton 48, Huron 36