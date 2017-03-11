Roundup: Brownstown falls in regional semi

Brownstown dropped an 81-71 decision in overtime to Evansville Bosse Saturday in the Class 3A Washington Regional semifinals. The Braves’ season ended at 24-3.

Class 3A’s third-ranked team, Brownstown ended the first half on a 13-0 run and entered the break with a 32-24 lead, but Bosse’s Mekhi Lairy posted 40 points, including 23 in the second half and overtime, to lift the fifth-ranked Bulldogs (19-7) to Saturday night’s regional final versus Pike Central (15-11).

Vying for their first regional win since 2013, the Braves were led by Carson Lambring’s 26 points. Cody Waskom, a fellow senior, added 20. In addition to Lairy’s 40 points, Jaylin Chinn tallied 18 for Bosse, the defending regional champion.

Brownstown entered the fourth quarter Saturday with a 45-43 lead after weathering a 19-point third quarter from Bosse. The Bulldogs took a 59-58 lead with 2:09 remaining, but Bosse needed a putback at the buzzer to force overtime tied at 65. The Bulldogs opened the overtime period on a 7-0 run en route to the final.

The Braves’ 24 wins are three off the program record and their most since the 2012-2013 season. Brownstown, which began the year on a 19-game win streak, claimed a Sectional 30 championship on Monday. The title is the first for the Braves’ 10 seniors. Lambring, Waskom, Ty Maxie, Gavin Bane, Derek Rieckers, Jordan Peters, Kyle Kramer, Cameron Eggersman, Cody Schrader and Andrew Murphy graduate off this year’s team.

Crawford County heads to regional final



Appearing in its first regional in 15 years, Crawford County earned a 42-38 win over Forest Park in Saturday’s semifinal round at Paoli. The Wolfpack (20-6) takes on South Knox (20-7) in the final Saturday night.

Crawford County is gunning for its third regional title in program history, and its regional final berth is the first since 1995. Crawford County, winner of 11 straight, was led by Josh Thomas’ 13 points Saturday. Adam Beasley added 11.