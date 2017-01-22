Roundup: Burgess scores 1,000th point for DeSales

Jaxon Burgess, the leading scorer for DeSales High School’s boys basketball team, achieved a personal milestone on Saturday evening.

The senior guard scored his 1,000th career point as DeSales improved to 12-6 with an 82-63 win over Fairdale on the road. Burgess, who is committed to NAIA power Rio Grande, scored 16 points in the win.

The Colts were led in the scoring column on the evening by Austin Black, who scored 20 points, and Sam Weining finished close behind with 18 points. According to the KHSAA, which does not have statistics from every DeSales game, Burgess is averaging 17.8 points per game this season.

Fairdale’s Ike Roby scored a game-high 23 points in the defeat.

Here's a look at stories, scores and stats from boys and girls high school basketball games in Louisville and across the Commonwealth on Jan. 21, 2017.

Raatz Fence/O’Shea’s Basketball Classic at Mercy Academy Roundup

Gallery | Raatz Fence/O’Shea’s Basketball Classic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Jaxon Burgess reached 1,000 career points in the Colts (12-6) win over the Bulldogs. pulled ahead in the third quarter against the Bulldogs (8-11). The game was played fairly even until the third quarter. The Colts gained enough momentum in the third quarter to build a lead and maintain it throughout the second half. The Colts were led by Austin Black who recorded 20 points. Sam Weining added another 18 points and Burgess finished with 16 points.

DESALES (12-6)

Austin Black 20p; Dalton Kelly 6p; Keegan Brewer 2p; Jaxon Burgess 16p; Andrew Diersing 11p; Sam Weining 18p, 8r; Luke Askin 2p; Travis Seibert 7p, 6r.

FAIRDALE (8-11)

Gleen Queen 4p; Jaxon Gaddie 17p, 5a; Markelo Sullivan 10p; Ike Roby 23p, 6r; Seth Dewboys 2p; Treziaun Allen 4p; Craig Ash 3p, 5a.

ST. XAVIER 65, SHELBY CO. 51

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The Tigers (11-7) eased past the Rockets (5-13) in Saturday’s contest. James Taylor controlled the tempo for the Tigers tallying six assist to go along with 10 points and three steals. Sam Boarman led the Tigers in scoring with 12 points. The Rockets senior Jordan Armstrong led all scorers with 15 points and four rebounds.

ST. XAVIER (11-7)

James Taylor 10p, 6a, 3s; Cameron McDonogh 5p, 2a, 2s; Sam Boarman 12p, 3s; Pierce Kiesler 9p, 5r; Chase Westenhofer 9p, 2a, 2b; Tyler Barnes 6p; Paul Oberst 8p, 2a, 1s, 4r; Jack Koch 2p; Evan Walker 4p, 5r.

SHELBY CO. (5-13)

Richard Beckley 2p; TJ Robinson 13p, 5r; Tyler Drane 4p; Jordan Armstrong 15p, 4r; Trey Stainaken 7p; Cameron Armstrong 4p; Manny White 2p, 5r; Kyion Stone 4p.

TRINITY 85, MOORE 49

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Shamrocks (19-3) pressured the Mustangs (12-7) and capitalized. The Shamrocks were able to cruise to victory behind non-stop pressure defense. David Johnson and Lukas Burkman combined for six 3-pointers. Johnson ended the night with 18 points. Burkman finished with 17 points. The Shamrocks scored most of their field-goals in transition. The Mustangs were led by Justin Weaver who scored a game-high 22 points.

TRINITY (19-3)

Jacob King 8p, 2r, 1s, 5a; Damon McClain 3p, 3a; David Burton 5p, 2r, 1s, 2a; David Johnson 18p, 4r, 3s, 1a; Kolton Rice 2p; Justin Powell 2p, 3r, 5s, 5a; Brendan King 2p, 1r, 3s, 2a; Jay Scrubb 19p, 4r, 1s, 2a; Stan Turnier 7p, 3r, 1s, 1a; Lukas Burkman 17p, 4r, 1a; Logan Rose 2p, 2r.

MOORE (12-7)

RaeVon Vaden 3p; Shamar Overstreet 5p; Russell Vaden 2p; Justin Weaver 22p; Ramon Colins 3p; Keagan Gentry 2p; Malik Anderson 12p.

HOLY CROSS 67, BETH HAVEN 45

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Cougars (10-8) defeated the Bearcats (10-7). Chase Phillips led the Cougars with 18 points. Ethan Driskell added 16 points and four rebounds. The Bearcats were led by Cody Mikel’s 15 points.

HOLY CROSS (10-8)

Cade Crawley 13p; De’Shawn Ellis 3p; Sam Bearden 2p; Jaren McDonald 1p; Chase Phillips 18p; Cooper Scott 7p; Ethan Short 4p, 10r; Max Bearden 3p; Ethan Driskell 16p, 4r.

BETH HAVEN (10-7)

Isiah Mahoney 11p; Aaron Rice 3p; Dylan Kerr 2p; Austin Streble 14p; Cody Mikel 15p.

COLLINS 77, SIMON KENTON 76

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Titans (16-5) pulled out a win despite a late rally by the Pioneers (8-9). The Titans scored the go ahead bucket with 20 seconds left on the clock. The Titans were led by Eric Mowder and Charlie Cochran who both recorded 19 points. Cochran tallied a double-double with 12 rebounds.

COLLINS (16-5)

Eric Mowder 19p; Dayvion McKnight 8p, 7a, 3r, 4s; Charlie Cochran 19p, 12r, 2b; Kyle Perdue 10p, 4a, 2r; Nick Eades 8p, 3r; Tyson Turner 11p; Dane Kidwell 2p.

SIMON KENTON (9-10)

Andrew Robinson 11p, 4r; Caleb Sergent 17p, 2r, 2a, 2b; Chazz Kitchens 11p, 5a. 4r; Zach Kelch 12p, 4r; JC Hawkins 11p, 4r, 5a; Robby Krohman 3p; Connor Perry 3p; Kelly Niece 8p.

ST. FRANCIS 81, BURGIN 74

ST. FRANCIS (8-6)

Connor Gorman 7p; T.J. Richardson 5p; Jonah Lestrange 8p; Noah Sparks 8p; Ahmad Moore 12p, Jomar Sullivan 20p; James Risley 21p.

BURGIN (7-10)

Seth Martin 1p; Micah Dunn 5p, Cameron Hurst 14p, Jordan Hurst 26p; Wesley Tyler 11p; Caleb Barnes 8p, Phillip Hockensmith 9p.

Scores from around the state:

Allen Central 66, Riverside Christian 27

Augusta 69, Fleming Co. 64

Berea 78, St. Patrick 58

Bullitt Central 79, Thomas Nelson 74, OT

Cordia 61, Jenkins 27

Ev. Central, Ind. 57, Apollo 51

Franklin-Simpson 48, Barren Co. 42

Frederick Fraize 64, Dawson Springs 58

Greenwood 71, Glasgow 57

Hargrave Military, Va. 98, Lex. Lafayette 88

Harrison Co. 55, Bracken Co. 52

Jackson Co. 76, Red Bird 44

Knox Central 76, Oneida Baptist 44

Lawrence Co. 96, South Floyd 70

Leslie Co. 51, Buckhorn 47

Letcher County Central 71, Estill Co. 48

Mason Co. 78, Lewis Co. 61

Perry Co. Central 67, Casey Co. 50

Silver Grove 72, Cov. Latin 50

Spencer Co. 72, Gallatin Co. 66

Trigg Co. 61, Fulton Co. 45

Williamstown 80, Trimble Co. 49

Wolfe Co. 76, Owsley Co. 35

2nd Region All ‘‘A’’ Classic

University Heights 87, Caldwell Co. 64

9th Region All ‘‘A’’ Classic

Newport Central Catholic 55, Lloyd Memorial 52

Gunner Shootout

Marshall Co. 65, McKenzie, Tenn. 50

Hatfield-McCoy Shootout

East Ridge 66, Tolsia, W.Va. 54

Shelby Valley 89, Covenant Christian, W.Va. 52

Sheldon Clark 80, Ambassador Christian Academy, W.Va. 55

South Charleston, W.Va. 68, Christian Co. 66

Massac County Superman Classic

Seventh Place

Vienna, Ill. 77, Fort Campbell 57

Mid-American Classic

Ky. School for the Deaf 47, West Virginia School for the Deaf, W.Va. 27

Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf, Pa. 61, Ky. School for the Deaf 32

Polaris Shootout

LEAD Academy, Tenn. 96, Butler Co. 59

Riverdale, Tenn. 52, Webster Co. 50

West Creek, Tenn. 71, Calloway Co. 61

Remy Grace Classic

Boyle Co. 62, Franklin Co. 40

Dixie Heights 60, West Jessamine 46

East Jessamine 80, McCreary Central 72

Toyota Classic

Madison Southern 93, Wayne Co. 89, 2OT

Rockcastle Co. 71, LaRue Co. 63

GIRLS

Raatz Fence/O’Shea’s Classic

MERCER COUNTY 80, MANUAL 55

MERCER COUNTY (15-5)

Emma Davis 6p, 4a; Seygan Robins 21p, 5a; Alie Burke 3p; Faith Lake 7p, 8r; Lexy Lake 12p, 4a; Emma Souder 21p; Lyric Houston 10p, 9r.

MANUAL (15-5)

Jaela Johnson 6p; Tyonne Howard 3p, 4a, 3s; Jeanay Riley 3p; Aniah Griffin 6p; Tonysha Curry 14p, 11r; Deja Chatman 6p; Anna Littlefield 3p; Nila Blackford 9p, 6r; Olivia Evans 5p.

BULLITT EAST 50, MASON COUNTY 47

MASON COUNTY (13-4)

Whitney O’Mara 12p, 3s; A.J. Reed 2p; Briana McNutt 21p, 7r; Jordan Frodge 6p, 7r; Maddie Boone 6p, 5a.

BULLITT EAST (18-4)

Lauren Masden 2p; Amber Higdon 4p; Lindsey Duvall 30p, 5r, 3s; Alyssa Peak 5p; Kirstie Henn 4p, 3s; Kathleen Scott 5p.

SACRED HEART 66, HUNTINGTON (W.VA.) ST. JOSEPH CENTRAL CATHOLIC 53

ST. JOSEPH CENTRAL CATHOLIC (7-7)

Tyesha Taylor 6p, 6r; Dena Jarrells 22p, 5a; Alexis Hall 5p, 4a, 3s; Errin Kay 2p; Paige Shy 18p.

SACRED HEART (15-4)

Destinee Marshall 5p; Cierra Scott 1p; Ashlee Harris 3p; Kiki Samsel 19p; Caroline Flaherty 3p; Erin Toller 7p; Kia Sivils 1p, 7r, 4a; Kristen Clemons 2p, 7r; Grace Berger 16p, 10r; Natalie Fichter 9p, 8r.

CAL 94, CINCINNATI PRINCETON (OH) 65

CINCINNATI PRINCETON (11-5)

Malika Wildon 11p; Trinity Morris 6p; Nadia Seye 10p; Ashley Thomas 2p; Willow White 2p; Jacquelyn Hinesman 4p, 3a; Jimeisha Smith 12p, 8r, 3s; DeAsia Reed 18p, 10r.

CAL (14-6)

Hayley Ice 6p; Emma Wesley 7p; Summer Conti 18p, 5s, 4a; Emma Frank 2p; Shelby Calhoun 20p, 15r; Sarah McDonald 28p; Mia Beam 10p; Abigail Embry 3p.

ASSUMPTION 48, ST. HENRY 38

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Rockets (9-12) defeated the Crusaders (8-8). The Rockets Samantha Babey led all scorers in the contest with 13 points. Taylor Allen added 12 points for the Rockets. The Crusaders were led by Paife Nobel.

ASSUMPTION (9-12)

Abby McQueary 8p; Samantha Babey 13p; Jenna Calhoun 3p; Maggie Metzger 2p; Jacqueline Raque 4p; Kristen Olinick 6p; Taylor Allen 12p.

ST. HENRY (8-8)

Katie Evans 3p; Sydney Millay 3p; Anna Voskuhl 2p; Alexa Beetmem 1p; Marlena Kellam 9p; Chisori Iloegbuanam 8p; Paige Nobel 12p.

BUTLER 43, MONTINI CATHOLIC (IL) 31

BUTLER (19-1)

Briea Torrens 6p; Fontasia Jeffries 4p; Jaelynn Penn 14p; Teri Goodlett 8p; Molly Lockhart 11p.

MONTINI CATHOLIC (IL) (22-1)

Frankie Kokkines 2p; Illysse Pitts 7p; Kaylee Bambule 5p; Aaliyah Patty 5p, 5r; Lindsey Jarosinski 12p.

ST. FRANCIS 74, BURGIN 55

BURGIN, Ky. — Junior Alexis Nelson led the Wyverns (8-6) with 40 points as they defeated the Bulldogs (1-14). Wyverns freshman Jamani Reed added 22 points and six rebounds. Summer Mullins had 19 points and Miranda Hungate added 14 points for the Bulldogs.

ST FRANCIS (8-6)

Alexis Nelson 40p; Jamani Reed 22p; Destiny Otto 1p; Caroline Pepa 9p; Adelaide Lenihan 2p.

BURGIN (1-14)

Miranda Hungate 14p; Summer Mullins 19p; Destiny Thompkins 4p; Hannah Stewart 3p; Alex Naylor 6p; Autumn Ransdell 5p; Julia Hilton 4p.

Scores from around the state:

Allen Central 54, Riverside Christian 34

Apollo 77, Warren East 36

Barbourville 54, Red Bird 16

Barren Co. 60, Franklin-Simpson 36

Boone Co. 63, Newport Central Catholic 59, 2OT

Breckinridge Co. 63, Meade Co. 53

Carroll Co. 39, Frankfort 25

Central Hardin 60, Adair Co. 48

Clay Co. 63, Fleming Co. 38

Cooper 65, Conner 62

Cooper 65, Walton-Verona 62

East Carter 70, West Carter 36

Edmonson Co. 56, Cumberland Co. 37

Elizabethtown 86, Fort Knox 7

Estill Co. 70, Cordia 9

Frederick Fraize 69, Dawson Springs 44

Fulton City 49, Fort Campbell 29

Gallatin Co. 44, Owen Co. 42

Garrard Co. 46, Clinton Co. 35

Hazard 70, Buckhorn 28

Henderson Co. 61, Christian Co. 50

Highlands 55, Campbell Co. 46

Holmes 61, Southwestern 39

Hopkinsville 71, Bowling Green 65

Huntington, W.Va. 52, Boyd Co. 50

Knott Co. Central 61, Breathitt Co. 52

Ky. School for the Deaf 32, Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf, Pa. 21

Lex. Paul Dunbar 72, Lex. Bryan Station 65

Lexington Catholic 53, Montgomery Co. 38

Lloyd Memorial 48, Eminence 39

Logan Co. 57, Clarksville NE, Tenn. 34

Ludlow 59, Calvary Christian 25

Lynn Camp 47, Oneida Baptist 31

Madison Central 64, East Jessamine 30

North Laurel 77, Corbin 75

North Oldham 52, Lou. Iroquois 10

Paintsville 68, Morgan Co. 42

Pike Co. Central 70, Magoffin Co. 61

Pineville 51, Williamsburg 41

Rowan Co. 66, Lewis Co. 55

Sheldon Clark 52, Phelps 32

South Laurel 81, Harlan 67

Thomas Nelson 54, Bullitt Central 37

Whitesville Trinity 70, Portland Christian 29

Wolfe Co. 61, Jenkins 42

Woodford Co. 60, Model 46

11th Region All ‘‘A’’ Classic

Lex. Sayre 60, Berea 55

1st Region All ‘‘A’’ Classic

Murray 67, Mayfield 22

2nd Region All ‘‘A’’ Classic

Crittenden Co. 42, Lyon Co. 37

Gunner’s Magic Train Shootout

Marshall Co. 59, Hopkins Co. Central 25

Lady Hawk 1-day Showcase

Johnson Central 76, Perry Co. Central 62

Leslie Co. 81, Prestonsburg 39

Shelby Valley 70, Ridgeview, Va. 49

Toyota Classic

Simon Kenton 68, Ryle 41

Tri State Hoops Throwdown

Nelsonville-York, Ohio 49, Ashland Blazer 43