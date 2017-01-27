Roundup: Burgess wills DeSales to victory

Jaxon Burgess willed the DeSales High School boys basketball team to victory.

The senior guard scored 38 points as the Colts outlasted Eastern, 71-70. Sam Weining added 15 points in the win.

Eagles (13-8) seniors Javen Rushin and Caleb Williams combined to score 40 points, with Rushin tallying 22 points and Williams scoring 18 points.

It was DeSales’ (13-7) third win in its last four games.

METRO LOUISVILLE STORY

PRP 51, DOSS 47

Here’s a look at scores and stats from boys and girls basketball games in Louisville and around the Commonwealth on Jan. 26, 2017:

SCORES

BOYS

PLEASURE RIDGE PARK 51, DOSS 47

PLEASURE RIDGE PARK (11-8)

Trey Hill 18p; Gerald Gray 16p; BJ Robinson 9p; Darius Osborne 6p; Cyncer Wilson 2p.

DOSS (13-8)

Jaylon Hall 20p; Cameron Maddox 11p; Stephon Franklin 8p; Terez Traynor 4p; Jeremiah Boyd 2p; Shawnkel Knight-Goff 2p.

FAIRDALE 78, JEFFERSONTOWN 75

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Markelo Sullivan scored 25 points and Glenn Queen came one assist shy of a double-double as the Bulldogs outlasted the Chargers. Queen scored 14 points and had nine assists, while Craig Ash chipped in with 12 points, including a pair of late free throws in the final seconds. Delvonte McCloud scored 23 points and had 10 rebounds in the defeat.

FAIRDALE (9-12)

Markelo Sullivan 25p, 5r; Ike Roby 15p, 5r, 2a; Glenn Queen 14p, 9a, 3r; Craig Ash 12p, 2r; Jaxon Gaddie 6p; Jacobi Dixon 4p; Seth Dewboys 2p, 4r.

JEFFERSONTOWN (8-12)

Delvonte McCloud 23p, 10r, 2a; Jaden Rogers 14p; Dakota White 9p; Chris Trigg 9p, 7r; Justin Baker 8p; Jalen Davis 5p, 5a, 3r; Jalen Garnett 4p; Jordan Lyons 3p

DESALES 71, EASTERN 70

DESALES (13-7)

Austin Black 4p; Dalton Kelly 2p; Jaxon Burgess 38p; Andrew Diersing 4p; Sam Weining 15p; Luke Askin 4p; Travis Seibert 4p.

EASTERN (13-8)

Sugar Wyche 12p; Isaiah Ross 2p; Braxton Johnson 11p; Trent Robinson 5p; Caleb Williams 18p; Javen Rushin 22p.

CENTRAL 61, BUTLER 56

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Trailing by five points with six minutes to go, the Yellow Jackets went on an 11-1 run to close the game and knock off the Bears. Korey Johnson scored 19 points and Dominique Knight had 16 points in the win.

CENTRAL (12-8)

Korey Johnson 19p; Daron Douglas 9p; Dominique Knight 16p; Josh Watkins 5p; Devin Firman 10p; Jay Simpson 2p

BUTLER (12-9)

Jaquay Wales 10p; Marcus Montgomery 5p; Austin Wise 9p; Ryan Luckett 5p; Kelshawn Mozee 12p; Maurice Tolley 6p; Frank Bentley 2p; Michael Burns 7p

BALLARD 78, SENECA 66

BALLARD (16-5)

Kereion Douglas 4p; Tyrese Duncan 4p; Dorian Tisby 14p; Antoine Darby 16p; Delonta Wimberly 10p; Jamil Wilson 8p; Vonnie Patterson 22p.

SENECA (4-13)

Timothy Gordon 3p; Phillip Armstrong 9p; Dashawn Chaney 4p; Richard Ninamou 16p; Carl Parker 18p; Keyontez Leach 16p.

SOUTHERN 92, WHITEFIELD 78

SOUTHERN (9-12)

Dan Black 15p; Charles Wilson 24p; Jevon Collier 15p; Olieng Kalakon 4p; Matthew Jones 8p; Hakeim Reedel 1p; Kendall Jones 25p.

WHITEFIELD ACADEMY (6-10)

Christian Judd 4p; Trevor Nauert 3p; Taylor Cash 27p; Tyler Nauert 8p; Andrew Harrod 6p, 5r; Brett Milliner 1p; Will Hedgespeth 8p; Hunter Collins 10p, 6r; Gavin Johnson 4p; Connor Emmitt 7p

All “A” Classic

LEXINGTON CHRISTIAN 61, HOLY CROSS 40

LEXINGTON CHRISTIAN (17-4)

Kyle Rode 15p, 7a; Chandler Stewart 13p, 4a; Carter Hendricksen 12p, 8r, 2b; Nathan Harper 9p, 7r; Austin Hill 6p, 4r, 4b; Pearce Dalton 2p; Brayden Miller 2p; Blaine Hardin 2p

HOLY CROSS (10-9)

Cade Crawley 11p, 2r; Chase Phillips 9p; Ethan Short 5p; Ethan Driskell 5p, 7r; Jaren McDonald 4p, 3a; DeShawn Ellis 2p, 5r; Max Bearden 2; Cooper Scott 2p

MAYFIELD 85, KENTUCKY COUNTRY DAY 73

MAYFIELD (16-5)

Conner Guthrie 25p, 4s, 3b; Jordan Harrison 5p; Anton Lumson 12p, 7r, 6a; Carson Guthrie 21p, 6r, 6a; Kent Trey Matthews 9p, 6a; Alonzo Daniels 2p; Desean Jones 11p.

KCD (7-9)

Solomon Mathis 22p, 3s; J.R. Mathis 20p, 6r, 4a; Hayden Kraus 18p; Wilder Brice 4p; Cedric Cosby 9p.

Scores from around the state:

Bracken Co. 84, Bath Co. 70

Breathitt Co. 76, Wolfe Co. 74

Caldwell Co. 78, Lyon Co. 59

Campbell Co. 70, Bourbon Co. 53

Christian Co. 83, Fort Campbell 51

Clay County, Tenn. 96, Cumberland Co. 66

Corbin 99, Barbourville 65

Fulton Co. 54, Ballard Memorial 47

Harlan 79, Red Bird 69

Henry Co. 63, Owen Co. 56

Jackson City 70, June Buchanan 52

Jackson Co. 76, Williamsburg 46

Lawrence Co. 74, Pike Co. Central 63

Lex. Paul Dunbar 74, Lex. Bryan Station 69

Ludlow 61, Villa Madonna 49

Marion Co. 68, Nelson Co. 61

McCreary Central 74, Lynn Camp 49

Newport 67, St. Henry 58

Taylor Co. 66, Green Co. 56

All A State Tournament

Newport Central Catholic 65, Cordia 57

Owensboro Catholic 58, Pineville 23

Paris 67, Elliott Co. 58

Russellville 63, East Ridge 52

University Heights 80, Fort Knox 56

Walton-Verona 46, Danville 33

Cougar Classic

Evangel Christian 66, Cov. Latin 55

Mason-Dixon Tournament

Florida School for the Deaf and Blind, Fla. 62, Ky. School for the Deaf 35

GIRLS

FAIRDALE 79, J’TOWN 35

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. – The Bulldogs (7-13) cruised past the host Chargers (5-14), 80-35. The Bulldogs’ Shanice Thomas finished with 18 points and three 3-pointers, and Valerie Johnson added 16 points. Kaleb McDonald led the Chargers with 11 points.

FAIRDALE (7-13)

Shanice Thomas 15p; Tyasia Brown 9p; Maria Nylund 11p; Janaesha Jefferson 14p; Valerie Johnson 19p; Sheree Lattimore 7p; Cheyanne Battle 2p, Peyton Allen 2p

J’TOWN (5-14)

Shelby Dunagan 6p; Kamaya White 1p; Kaleb McDonald 11p; Jasmine Thomas 2p; Nia Cole 1p; Merideth 2p; Naomi Johnson 10p, Jenise Scott 2p.

FERN CREEK 78, WAGGENER 49

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Alexis Smith dominated with 17 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and five steals to help lead the Tigers (14-9) past the Wildcats (2-19), 78-49. Nsasa Makanda added 16 points and six assists while Maelyn Ridener contributed 15 points and five steals. Wildcats’ Nezja Elliott tallied 27 points.

WAGGENER (2-19)

Lasha Dunn 10p; Tiara Biermacher 8p; Alexis Voll 4p; Nezja Elliott 27p.

FERN CREEK (14-9)

Nsasa Makanda 16p, 5r, 6a, 2s; Maelyn Ridener 15p, 1r, 1a, 5s; Aliyah Stallard 10p, 5r, 3s; Kayla Harris 4p; Alexis Smith 17p, 9r, 7a, 5s; Sierra Hancock 5p, 3r, 1s; Tiana Austin 10p, 12r, 2s; Jordan Anderson 1p, 5r, 1a, 4s.

BALLARD 52, SENECA 20

BALLARD (7-10)

Iyuna Wilson 4p; Cameryn Austin 11p; Jasmine Johnson 4p; Sadye Valentine 5p; Claire Simmons 3p; Jada Williams 3p; Kiarah Carney 13p; Angel Davie 5p; Naria Reed 4p.

SENECA (5-15)

Ashanti Starks 3p; Breanna Anthony 5p; Alexis White 4p; Marie Ninamou 2p; Jamia Brightwell 6p.

PRP 73, DOSS 59

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Despite a great performance by Jamari Tillman, who had 27 points for the Dragons (8-8), Doss was unable to get the win against the Panthers (11-7), winning 73-59. Mariah Jones finished with 18 points, and Amani Saunders tallied 17 points for the Panthers. Along with Tillman, Kameshia Moxley added 21 points.

PRP (11-7)

Makenna Combs 5p; Reaunna Halsell 10p; Amani Saunders 17p; Mariah Jones 18p; Perri Mitchell 12p; Dayja Evans 11p.

Doss (8-8)

Jamari Tillman 27p; Kameshia Moxley 21p; Khadaijah Hellman 2p; Shacora Paige 6p; Kayla Tindall 3p.

MOORE 54, NORTH OLDHAM 45

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Moore (14-4) overtook North Oldham (11-10) 54-45. Sage Blue led Moore with a double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds. Anne Proctor had 18 points for North Oldham.

NORTH OLDHAM (11-10)

Sophie Hale 2p; Caitlyn Chen 5p; Olivia Hinton 16p; Sarah Fiorito 4p; Anne Proctor 18p;

MOORE (14-4)

Dajia Stafford 14p; Alexus Crawford 3p; Nicola Adams 6p, 10r; Takiya Adams 9p; Stacia Hayes 2p; Sage Blue 16p, 14r; Taliyah Jordan 4p.

ATHERTON 62, VALLEY 45

VALLEY (6-8)

Serena Brumback 11p; Brooklyn Black 14p; Aniya Covington 1p; Arion Holmes 10p; Tayaina Rucker 1p; Mahogany Maddox 8p.

ATHERTON (10-14)

Lauren Burks 12p; Sarah Overley 30p; Taeci White 4p; Bre Anderson 2p; Sammie Nevitt 4p; Kaylynn Thompson 6p; Hailey Stone 4p.

Scores from around the state:

Apollo 63, Hancock Co. 27

Ashland Blazer 57, East Carter 33

Ballard Memorial 38, Fulton Co. 30

Central Hardin 59, North Hardin 49

Cin. N. College Hill, Ohio 61, Newport 41

Clay Co. 68, Cumberland Co. 35

Dawson Springs 57, Community Christian (Paducah) 40

Frankfort 59, Lou. Western 44

Greenup Co. 36, Lewis Co. 32

Hazard 75, Jenkins 25

June Buchanan 55, Riverside Christian 40

Letcher County Central 53, Breathitt Co. 41

Lex. Lafayette 61, Lexington Catholic 24

Lex. Paul Dunbar 66, Lex. Tates Creek 21

Lyon Co. 40, Caldwell Co. 33

Madison Central 64, Woodford Co. 46

Madison Southern 63, Model 33

Mercer Co. 85, Garrard Co. 40

Nelson Co. 63, Marion Co. 58

Owensboro 81, Meade Co. 58

Perry Co. Central 81, Buckhorn 26

Russell 48, Rowan Co. 32

Shelby Valley 66, Magoffin Co. 32

Simon Kenton 70, Conner 44

South Oldham 57, Thomas Nelson 47

Mason Dixon Tournament

Tennessee School for the Deaf, Tenn. 38, Ky. School for the Deaf 16