Roundup: CAL freshman Calhoun records quadruple-double

Shelby Calhoun, a 5-foot-10 guard for Christian Academy of Louisville, completed one of basketball’s rare feats, recording a quadruple-double in the Centurions’ 72-52 loss on Tuesday to Elizabethtown, ranked No. 6 in the latest Courier-Journal Litkenhous Ratings.

Calhoun had a team-high 27 points, 12 rebounds, 10 steals and 10 blocks. She also had three assists.

“It’s impressive no matter what age, but being a freshman, it’s even more impressive,” CAL coach Perry White said. “She had 10 blocked shots which is impressive in itself. She also has good stat lines on the assists. She’s gotten (double-doubles) with steals twice. She’s long, she’s athletic, she’s able to read the passing lanes, and she has a very high basketball IQ for a ninth grader.”

Despite her young age, Calhoun has been playing varsity basketball since she was in seventh grade. And since early in the season, she’s been counted on for the bulk of the Centurions’ scoring as senior guard Emma Wesley recovers from an ankle injury. According to the KHSAA, coming into 2017 Calhoun was averaging 19.6 points and 12.8 rebounds per game. Calhoun has recorded at least a double-double in 12 straight games and has recorded one in 13 of her last 14 games.

“She’ll do things in spurts but she plays the whole game,” White said. “Defensively she’s making things happen and she does so many things you may lose track of her points and rebounds, and she’ll make a move and you’ll say ‘wow that was impressive.’ I’ll literally turn around and look at my assistants and say ‘wow did that just happen.'”

Calhoun was recently voted Courier-Journal Louisville Metro Athlete of the Week.

Here are more girls basketball scores from around Metro Louisville from Jan. 10, 2017:

PRESENTATION 75, THOMAS NELSON 34

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Lilly Stephenson tied a school record with seven 3-pointers to lead Presentation (10-5) in a rout over visiting Thomas Nelson (3-10). Twelve players recorded points in the balanced game for the Toppers. Presentation’s defense also did not allow a single player for the Generals to reach double-figures in scoring.

THOMAS NELSON (3-10)

Marley Rogers 5p; Bethany Orr 6p; Valerie Rogers 1p; Marlee Napper 1p; Bailey Stiles 2p; Kenleigh Fritz 4p; Haleigh Reiter 9p; Shelby Ball 6p.

PRESENTATION (10-5)

Nicole Kuchma 8p; Hannah Smith 2p; Ashlynn Tucker 2p; Courtney Jackson 10p; Lauren Nunnelley 3p; Jaelin Thompson 11p; Lilly Stephenson 26p; Maddie Ruxer 2p; Julia Vogt 2p; Madison Perkins 4p; Cassie Jones 2p; Ashley Swearingen 3p.

FAIRDALE 62, ATHERTON 53

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Sarah Overley’s career high of 32 points was not enough to overcome Tyasia Brown and Fairdale (6-10). Brown scored 20 points of her own, including 17 in the first half to defeat the Rebels (9-10). Fairdale led the entire game and built on a 36-28 lead at the half.

ATHERTON (9-10)

Lauren Burch 4p; Sarah Overley 32p; Sam Portman 2p; Hailey Stone 4p; Lucy Washington 1p; Samantha Nevitt 10p.

FAIRDALE (6-10)

Shanice Thomas 15p, 3r; Tyasia Brown 20p, 3r, 3a; Maria Nylund 7p, 3r, 7a; Valerie Johnson 4p; Janaesha Jefferson 8p, 5r; Sheree Lattimore 8p, 5r.

BETH HAVEN 34, KENTUCKY SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF 18

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Bearcats (3-7) defeated the Colonels (2-8) behind Becca Sharp’s 12 points. Sharp was assisted by Delaine White’s eight points and Serena Vaughn’s seven points. The Colonels were led by Keaura Davis’s six points.

BETH HAVEN (3-7)

Becca Sharp 12p; Delanie White 8p; Serena Vaughn 7p; Leslie Pierre 3p; Gabby Ellis 2p; Kenzie Davis 2p.

KENTUCKY SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF (2-8)

Keaura Davis 6p; Zoe Andrews 4p; Kayley Vickers 4p; Haylie Kircher 2p; Abrana Norris 2p.

SACRED HEART 79, OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 41

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Valkyries (10-4) defeated the Aces (11-7), 79-41 Tuesday night. Sacred Heart built a 12-point lead in the first quarter and never looked back. Sacred Heart was led by Kiki Samsel 18 points. Freshmen Erin Toller and Destinee Marshall both chipped in six points. Owensboro Catholic was led by Sarah Beth Clemens 12 points.

SACRED HEART (10-4)

Destinee Marshall 6p; Kelly Weisbach 4p; Cierra Scott 4p; Ashlee Harris 2p; Kiki Samsel 18p; Caroline Flaherty 5p; Erin Toller 6p; Kia Sivils 8p; Taylor Utter 2p; Natalie Ficthter 12p; Grace Berger 12p.

OWENSBORO CATHOLIC (11-7)

Spencer Harvey 2p; Katelin Maggard 9p; Hannah McKay 8p; Sarah Beth Clemens 12p; Ellie Mitchell 4p; Mackenzie Keelin 6p.

E’TOWN 72, CAL 52

E’TOWN (11-2)

Knight 7p; Murphy 4p; Pack 7p; Hay 9p; Jada Stinson 32p; Walker 6p; Thomas 7p.

CAL (9-5)

Conti 8p, 4r, 3a, 3s; Franks 5p, 4r, 1a; Calhoun 27p, 12r, 3a, 10s, 10b; McDonald 2p, 4r, 1a, 2s; Beam 10p, 3r, 5a, 1s.

HOLY CROSS 48, MOORE 44

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Cougars (6-10) held off the Mustangs (9-4). The Cougars went 17-of-25 from the free-throw line to hold off the Mustangs. Junior Madison Turner led Holy Cross with 13 points and seven rebounds. Moore was led by Daija Stafford nine points.

HOLY CROSS (6-10)

Ally Klein 6p, 3r; Kailey Reed 11p, 4s; Lauren Schraut 8p, 5r; Halle Snyder 9p, 5r; Madison Turner 13p, 7r; Amber Kaufman 1p.

MOORE (9-4)

Daija Stafford 9p; Nicola Adams 3p; Takiya Adams 2p; Stacia Hayes 6p; Sage Blue

ASSUMPTION 56, PRP 32

ASSUMPTION (9-4)

Jacqueline Raque 2p, 3r, 1a; McKenna Schelb 2p; Madalynn Nalley 2p, 1r; Abby McQueary 7p, 2r,1a; Samantha Babey 9p,1r,1a; Reese Sexton 3p,1r, Jenna Calhoun 3r; Maggie Metzger 4p,1a; Piper Gray 10p, 11r, 2a; Kristen Olinick 2p, 2r, 3a; Taylor Allen 6p, 2r, 3a; Grace Bringard 6p, 3r; Payton Cronen 3p, 1r.

PRP (8-5)

Makenna Combs 5p, Reaunna Halsell 4p, Amani Saunders 7p, Mariah Jones 6p, Perri Mitchell 10p.

CENTRAL 37, FLOYD CENTRAL 36

CENTRAL (7-5)

Lisa Guin 4p; Shamaria Stikes 2p; Precious Hereford 14p, 13r, 5s; Darian Neal 3p; Stephonie Coles 6p, 5r; Aurianna Burnett 1p; India New 7p.

FLOYD CENTRAL (12-7)

Calisa Fosskuhl 6p; Lindsey Dortch 3p; Gracie Fitzgerald 4p; C.J. Clark 16p; Mackenzie Hashem 2p; Grace Hale 5p.

BUTLER 57, BALLARD 12

BUTLER (14-1)

Breia Torrens 7p; Tasia Jefferies 7p; Kiara Cain 10p; Jaelynn Penn 11p; Teri Goodlett 8p; Molly Lockhart 14p;

BALLARD (4-8)

Cameryn Austin 6p; Kiarah Carney 4p; Naria Reed 2p.

HENRY CO. 43, NORTH OLDHAM 37

NEW CASTLE, Ky. – The Mustangs (9-6) struggled on both ends of the court Tuesday night losing to the Wildcats (2-13), 43-37. The Mustangs were led by Anne-Thomas Proctor with 13 points. Sophie Hale added 11 points and Caitlyn Chen added five points and seven rebounds. Henry County was led by Alean Tuggle with 11 points.

NORTH OLDHAM (9-6)

Anne Proctor 13p; Sophie Hale 11p; Caitlyn Chen 5p; Alyssa Gordon 2p; Skylar Gillies 2p; Hannah Cleveland 2p; Dani Monroe 2p.

HENRY COUNTY (2-13)

Aleah Tuggle 11p; Jessie Archer 10p; Kaylee Tingle 9p; Haley Miles 7p; Ashley Mullins 5p; Janey Thompson 1p.