Roundup: Cartwright, Knights down Roosevelt in 1AA

Matt Cartwright led a trio of double-digit scorers for the Knights, pouring in a game-high 19 points to lead No. 1 O’Gorman to a 64-46 win over No. 4 Roosevelt in District 1AA action Tuesday night at O’Gorman. Cartwright was joined in double figures by Joey Messler (15) and JP Costello (12). Messler also added four steals and three assists.

It was a fairly tight contest early on with the Knights maintaining a 14-10 lead after one quarter. The top-ranked squad in AA seized control by halftime, however, pushing the margin to 33-18.

For Roosevelt, Alex Fiegen tallied 16 points. James Lauer added 11.

O’Gorman looks to punch its ticket to state Friday evening against the winner tof Brookings and Watertown. Roosevelt will take on the loser of that game with the hopes of extending its season at least another game.

District 2AA

No. 4 Harrisburg 53, No. 1 Brandon Valley 48 at Brandon Valley — Four players scored 10 points apiece and Harrisburg took down top-ranked Brandon Valley. The Tigers have won eight of their last nine. Ace Zorr, Brady VanHolland, Chase Altenburg and Justis Clayton all scored 10 points for Harrisburg, while Wil Johnson hauled in 11 rebounds. For the Lynx, Spencer Grage tallied 15 points. Cade Terveer added 13.

Region 3A

No. 3 Dell Rapids 65, No. 6 Baltic 32 at Dell Rapids — Sheldon Siemonsma scored 18 points and Jeffrey Schuch added 14 to go with 12 boards to help Dell Rapids double up Baltic. Mason Peter scored 13 points and Mason Schmidt tallied 11. For Baltic, Michael Clark scored eight points.

No. 2 Sioux Falls Christian 70, No. 7 Garretson 26 at SFC — A balanced attack helped the Chargers rout Garretson. Koln Oppold led the way with 12 points. Lee Vande Kamp added 11, as did Sawyer Prinz. Mitchell Godbary finished with 10 points. Shay Gibson scored 10 points to lead the Blue Dragons.

Region 4A

No. 4 Dakota Valley 54, No. 5 Lennox 49 at Dakota Valley — Robert Rosenquist poured in a game-high 21 points to go with five steals and five assists to help Dakota Valley fend off Lennox and advance in Region 4A. Jayce Kitler added 11 points, while John Prochello pulled in nine rebounds. Lennox, which out-scored the Panthers 21-13 in the fourth quarter, was led by Brock Anderson who had 15 points and Quicny Ihnen who finished with 13.

No. 6 Canton 57, No. 3 Elk Point-Jefferson 48 at Elk Point-Jefferson — Led by a 17-point, four-assist, three-steal performance from Kayden Verley, Canton downed Elk Point-Jefferson. The C-Hawks, who shot 47 percent from the field, also picked up 16 points and three steals and three assists from Jake Peterson and 15 points from Alex DeJong. For Elk Point-Jefferson, Jared Merkley tallied 17 points and three steals. Aaron Koupal and Tyler Leif both notched 13 points.

No. 2 Tea 72, No. 7 Beresford 38 at Tea — Ethan Freidel scored a game-high 20 points and dished out eight assists to help Tea cruise past Beresford. Noah Freidel tacked on 16 points, while Justin Hohn-Mack notched 11 points and picked up seven steals. For Beresford, Jonah Larson scored 17 points and added a steal.

Region 5A

No. 5 West Central 55, No. 4 Parkston 46 — Kellan Culbert scored 22 points and added 12 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough for Parkston, which fell to West Central. Grant Linnemann led the way with 20 points for the Trojans. Nick Nagel and Brandon McNight both tallied 11 points.

No. 2 Tri-Valley 81, No. 7 Wagner 47 — Fueled by a 16-point effort from Cade Falor, Tri-Valley downed Wagner with relative ease. Noah Jewett tacked on 14 points and Will Steineke poured in 13. Jayden Buggraff and Chase DeWitt both notched 12 points. For Wagner, Alex Sully scored 18 points.

