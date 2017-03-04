Roundup: Cartwright leads Knights back to state tourney

For the third year in-a-row, the O’Gorman boys will be participating in the state tournament. The No. 1 Knights clinched their spot in the eight-team field Friday night with a 53-48 win over No. 2 Brookings in the District 1AA final.

Matt Cartwright led all scorers with 22 points and seven rebounds. JP Costello hauled in seven rebounds for the Knights.

For Brookings, Brennan Carlson notched 15 points and teammate Carter Holm scored 14.

O’Gorman heads to Rapid City riding a 14-game win streak.

The Bobcats will have to defeat Brandon Valley in Region 1AA if they are to join the Knights at the state tournament.

3rd: No. 4 Roosevelt 46, No. 3 Watertown 36 — Roosevelt’s first win of the season extends its season by at least another game. The Riders head to Region 2AA, where they will visit Harrisburg. Stats were not provided.

District 2AA

3rd: No. 1 Brandon Valley 61, No. 2 Washington 55 OT — Drew Jurgens dropped 17 points and Spencer Grage added 16 more to help Brandon Valley get past Washington in overtime. The Lynx advance to the Region 1AA tournament, where they will face District 1AA runner-up Brookings. Grage added four assists and seven rebounds. For Washington, Jack Talley and Logan Uttecht both scored 14 points and Zach Heins tallied 11. Isaac Goeman finished with the double-double, notching 10 points and 10 rebounds. Topher Zahn was the only other player to infiltrate the scoring column, chipping in 10.

GIRLS



SWEET 16

No. 1 St. Thomas More 54, No. 16 Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 11

No. 2 Hamlin 64, No. 15 Sioux Valley 51 — Led by a 19-point effort from Lexi Wadsworth, Hamlin punched its ticket to the Class A state tournament with a win over Sioux Valley. Stacia West added 16 points for Hamlin, which was tied with Sioux Valley at 38 after three quarters. For the Cossacks, Carly Granum led the way with 22 points with four 3-pointers. Lynsey Stevens and Chloe Larson both added 11 points.

No. 3 Lennox 69, No. 14 Crow Creek 48 — Riley Peters scored a team-high 21 points and Lennox powered past Crow Creek to advance to state. Madysen Vlastuin added 13 points, 10 boards and three steals. Jordan Kruse finished with 11 points and three assists, and Rianna Fillipi notched 10 points. For Crow Creek, Kaylee Wells finished with 24 points and four blocks. Haylee Langdeau tallied 11 points and three assists.

No. 4 Little Wound 62, No. 13 West Central 56 — Stats not provided.

No. 12 Madison 52, No. 5 McCook Central/Montrose 49 — McCook Central/Montrose missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer, which completed the upset for Madison. Nicole Brown led the Bulldogs with 15 points and nine rebounds. Olivia Rudd added 14 points, while Jessi Giles chipped in 13. For McCook Central/Montrose, Morgan Koepsell tallied 26 points and 13 boards, and Rachel Laetsch notched 11 assists.

No. 11 Vermillion 55, No. 6 Belle Fourche 50 — Haleigh Melstad dropped 19 points on 5 of 11 shooting with three 3-pointers to help Vermillion slip past Belle Fourche and into the state tournamnet. Madisen Martinez added 10 points and collected eight rebounds and three assists. For Belle Fourche, Shayla Howell tallied 16 points and Mandee Williamson finished with 13.

No. 7 Webster 58, No. 10 Milbank 49

No. 8 Dell Rapids 59, No. 9 Todd County 49 — Kali Graham and Jayda Knuppe led the way with 19 and 18 points, respectively to help Dell Rapids pull away from Todd County. The two shot a combined 13-for-24 from the field. For Todd County, Caelyn Valandra tallied 20 points on 7 of 17 shooting, while Kelsie Herman added 13.