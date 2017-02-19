Roundup: Cartwright's record-setting game lifts OG

It was a record-setting afternoon for Matt Cartwright in O’Gorman’s 78-49 win over Lincoln on Saturday.

The Knights senior broke the school’s single-game scoring record with a game-high 41 points and tied the school record for 3-pointers with seven. Cartwright, who also registered three steals, hit 15 of 24 shots from the field.

Jaron Zwagerman chipped in a career-high 15 points to go with four steals, two steals and a block for O’Gorman, while Joey Messler added 10 points.

For Lincoln, Christopher Bwanya scored a team-high 12 points on 4 of 6 shooting, while Diang Gatluak tallied 10 points, three steals and an assist.

The Knights (16-3) have won 11 in a row and 12 of their last 13. They close out the regular season at Washington on Tuesday.

Lincoln (8-10) hosts South Sioux City (Neb.) on Tuesday.

Pierre 77, Brandon Valley 60 at Pierre — Led by a 25-point effort from Brad Dean, Pierre downed Brandon Valley with relative ease. Daen hit 8 of 16 shots from the field, dished out two assists and registered four steals. Sam Edman and Peyton Zabel both added 15 points, while Connor Campbell finished with 10 points. For Brandon Valley, Evan Talcott tallied 17 points and Cade Terveer finished with 15.

Sioux Falls Christian vs. Tea at Sioux Falls Christian — 7:30 p.m.

Roosevelt vs. Washington — 7 p.m.

GIRLS



For the second night in a row, Pierre put a scare into a top-ranked team from Class AA, taking a seven-point lead into the fourth quarter against No. 2 Brandon Valley. But for the second night in a row, the Govs came away empty handed.

The Lynx stormed back in the fourth quarter to escape with a 78-75 win.

Their victory came despite a 29-point effort from Pierre’s Hallie Jerome.

Brandon Valley was led in scoring by Danica Kocer who finished with 20 points. Trinity Law added 11 points, while Ashley Wells chipped in 11 points. Ali Woodward notched 10 points.

For Pierre, Emily Mikkelsen and Tori Thorpe both joined Jerome in double figures with 10 apiece.

Harrisburg 61, Huron 29 at Huron — Stats not provided.

Roosevelt 50, Washington 48 at Roosevelt — Stats not provided.

Mitchell vs. O’Gorman at Mitchell — 7 p.m.