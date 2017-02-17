Roundup: Cathedral City starts fast in milestone playoff win

Nina Wallace scored 23 points and added six assists and six steals to lead Cathedral City High School to its first postseason victory in girls’ basketball in more than a decade in a 60-47 win in Riverside over Notre Dame.

Wallace added four 3-pointers in a dominating performance over.

The Lions outscored Notre Dame 23-9 in the opening quarter and never relinquished the lead throughout the game.

Tatiana Witherspoon chipped in a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Dejah Lord added 11 points for Cathedral City.

The Lions (16-8) now move on to the second round of the Division 4AA playoffs with a home game against Whittier Christian on Saturday.

Girls’ basketball

Ayala 75, Palm Springs 35: The Indians (17-8) ended a hugely successful season with a shocking blowout loss Thursday in the Division 2A playoffs, ending a season in which they finished tied for second place in the Desert Valley League.

Sage Hill 64, Rancho Mirage 30: The Rattlers lost in Division 4A in Newport Beach Thursday. Rancho Mirage concluded their season with a 13-14 overall record.

Academy of Careers & Exploration 57, Palm Valley 27: The Firebirds end their season on the road in the Division 6 playoffs, finishing the year with an 8-12 record.

Girls’ soccer

Cathedral City 3, Covina 2: The Lions lived up to their No. 2 rank in Division 5 by beating a talented 13-win Covina squad on the road. Cathedral City was one of a handful of Coachella Valley girls’ soccer teams to advance, including two others (La Quinta, Palm Desert) from the Desert Valley League.

Beaumont 2, Shadow Hills 0: The Knights’ season came to an end Thursday on the road in a shutout loss to Beaumont in the first round of the Division 6 playoffs. Shadow Hills finishes its season 10-11-1 a year after going 19-4-1 and reaching the CIF quarterfinals.

Girls’ water polo

Riverside Poly 21, Palm Desert 7: The Aztecs 30-win season came to an end Thursday in a lopsided loss to the No. 2 team in Division 2.

Western 11, Palm Springs 8: The Indians also concluded their season Thursday, in a narrow loss to Western (Anaheim) in the Division 7 playoffs.