Roundup: Central advances, wins 6th straight

After an up and down season, Central High School’s girls basketball team appears to have turned a corner.

The Yellow Jackets won their sixth straight game with a 54-41 win over Presentation in the 25th District semifinals Tuesday evening at Manual. Stephonie Cole, who passed 1,000 points scoring in the game, scored 15 points to go with 11 rebounds and forward Precious Hereford also had a double-double with 13 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Darian Neal led her team with 16 points.

With the win, Central qualifies for the regional tournament for the second consecutive season, and first under first-year head coach Jana Costner.

“It is an awesome feeling,” an excited Costner said after the game. “It was a very close game. Both teams played very hard. It was very close up until the fourth quarter and we kept asking our players to give a little more and a little more. In the second quarter we got a little boost and we asked them to keep that and give a little bit more. We did that and I’m really proud of them.”

Cole has been a spark for the team in their recent run, averaging 12.7 points on the season and is averaging 17.1 points per game during Central’s winning streak.

“It’s a wonderful accomplishment,” Costner said of Cole. “She’s one of our leaders on the team and she’s just worked really hard to accomplish that goal. It’s the first of many for her. She’s worked really hard for it. She’s got a really big smile, grinning ear to ear.”

Here’s a look at updates from district tournaments in Louisville and across the Commonwealth:

SCORES

GIRLS

21st District at Fairdale

HOLY CROSS 58, VALLEY 31

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Cougars (14-16) advanced to Friday’s 21st district final by beating the Vikings (10-12), 58-31. Halle Snyder led the Cougars, recording 19 points. Madison Turner added ten points and five rebounds. Arion Holmes led the Vikings, tallying nine points.

HOLY CROSS (14-16)

Ally Klein 2p; Kailey Reed 7p, 3a; Lauren Schraut 6p, 4r; Halle Snyder 19p, 6r; Madison Turner 10p, 5r; Amber Kaufman 4p; Katie Hickey 3p, 10r; Gabby Vasquez 7p, 5r;

VALLEY (10-12)

Serena Brumback 5p; Brooklyn Black 2p; Faith James 8p; Lazhia Mitchell 1p; Arion Holmes 9p; Aniya Covington 2p; Mahogany Maddox 4p;

24th District at Bullitt East

MERCY 98, FERN CREEK 74

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Tigers (15-13) fall to the Jaguars (19-12). Josie Woods dropped in 23 points for the Jaguars. Alexis Smith scored 27 points for the Tigers.

MERCY (15-13)

Taziah Jenks 6p; Raquael Reese 11p; Hope Sivori 2p; Sadie Ziesloft 2p; Regan Berger 11p; Josie Woods 23p; Camryn Muss 9p; Grace Walsh 4p; Danielle Feldkamp 11p.

FERN CREEK (19-12)

Sasha Makanda 15p, 6s, 3a, 5r; Aliyah Stallard 2p, 6r, 1a, 2s; Maelyn Ridener 18p, 1s, 1a, 1r; Alexis Smith 27p, 5s, 2a, 7r, 4b; Sierra Hancock 6p, 1s, 5a, 5r; Nae Nae Athoba 4p, 1r; Jordan Anderson 2p, 1a, 4r;

25th District at Manual

CENTRAL 54, PRESENTATION 41

PRESENTATION (16-9)

Courtney Jackson 10p; Lauren Nunnelly 10p; Lilly Stephenson 12p; Julia Vogt 7p; Perkins 2p.

CENTRAL (15-12)

Lisa Gunn-Beasley 4p 6r; Shamaria Stikes 5p; Precious Hereford 13p, 11r, 4a; Darian Neal 16p; Stephonie Cole 15p 11r; India Neal 1p.

27th District at Sacred Heart

SACRED HEART 80, SENECA 9

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Sacred Heart (25-5) routed the Redhawks (5-24) to move ahead into the 27th District tournament finals. The Valkyries assisted on 21-of-33 made field goals. Seneca was led by a ten-rebound effort from Breanna Anthony. Sacred Heart will host the final on Wednesday at 6:00 p.m.

SACRED HEART (25-5)

Destinee Marshall 4p, 3a; Kelly Weisbach 6p; Cierra Scott 4p, 7r; Ashlee Harris 2p, 3a; Kiki Samsel 15p, 3r; Caroline Flaherty 8p, 4r; Erin Toller 9p, 4r; Macy Farrar 3p; Kristen Clemons 6p, 3r; Grace Berger 12p, 7r; Natalie Fichter 7p, 9r; Taylor Utter 4p.

SENECA (5-24)

Breanna Anthony 3p, 10r; Alexis White 5p; Jamia Brightwell 1p.

WAGGENER 47, ATHERTON 38

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Wildcats rolled past the Rebels Tuesday night. Nezja Elliot led all scorers in the contest, recording 20 points for the Wildcats. The Wildcats controlled the lead during all four quarters. Sarah Overley led the Rebels, tallying 16 points.

WAGGENER (4-25)

Lasha Dunn 6p; Tiara Biemacher 9p; Alexis Voll 9p; Nezja Elliot 20p; Rosie Cipolla 3p.

ATHERTON (11-20)

Lauren Burks 5p; Sarah Overley 16p; Samantha Portman 2p; TaeciAnn White 4p; Kaylynn Thompson 3p; Hailey Stone 8p.

29th District at Oldham Co.

TRIMBLE CO. 50, NORTH OLDHAM 28

BUCKNER, Ky. – The Raiders (23-4) won their eighth consecutive game, cruising by the Mustangs (13-15) in the opening round of the 29th District tournament. Kaylee Clifford led all-scorers with 17 points and Bailey Duke added 15 points for the Raiders. AT Proctor led the Mustangs with 14 points.

TRIMBLE CO (23-4)

Cheyenne Riddle 6p; Bailey Duke 15p; Abby Ponder 2p; Kaylee Clifford 17p, 8r, 6a, 3b; Karli Tilley 2p; Shelbe Black 8p.

NORTH OLDHAM (13-15)

AT Proctor 14p; Caitlyn Chen 10p; Sarah Fiorito 4p.

Scores from around the state:

1st District

Fulton Co. 48, Fulton City 36

2nd District

Paducah Tilghman 55, St. Mary 48

3rd District

Championship

Graves Co. 64, Ballard Memorial 32

4th District

Marshall Co. 50, Calloway Co. 39

13th District

Russellville 55, Logan Co. 47

14th District

Semifinal

South Warren 61, Warren Central 34

16th District

Metcalfe Co. 61, Cumberland Co. 52

18th District

Green Co. 75, Caverna 29

19th District

Bethlehem 57, Washington Co. 42

20th District

Adair Co. 57, Campbellsville 56, 3OT

Marion Co. 59, Taylor Co. 40

21st District

Semifinals

Lou. Holy Cross 58, Lou. Valley 31

23rd District

Lou. Moore 53, Bullitt Central 28

North Bullitt 79, Lou. Southern 36

24th District

Lou. Mercy 98, Lou. Fern Creek 74

Semifinal

Bullitt East 72, Lou. Jeffersontown 23

25th District

Semifinal

Lou. Central 54, Lou. Presentation 41

Lou. DuPont Manual 74, Lou. Shawnee 44

27th District

Lou. Sacred Heart 80, Lou. Seneca 9

Lou. Waggener 47, Lou. Atherton 38

29th District

Trimble Co. 50, North Oldham 28

30th District

Anderson Co. 49, Shelby Co. 26

31st District

Carroll Co. 42, Gallatin Co. 39

Semifinal

Owen Co. 61, Eminence 41

33rd District

Conner 62, Ryle 56

Cooper 69, Boone Co. 54

34th District

Dixie Heights 55, St. Henry 44

Semifinal

Lloyd Memorial 48, Ludlow 42

36th District

Highlands 70, Newport 34

Newport Central Catholic 71, Dayton 49

37th District

Campbell Co. 46, Bishop Brossart 29

Semifinals

Scott 58, Calvary Christian 10

38th District

Nicholas Co. 56, Robertson County 20

39th District

Bracken Co. 57, St. Patrick 26

41st District

Franklin Co. 75, Frankfort 22

42nd District

Scott Co. 86, Lex. Sayre 53

43rd District

Lex. Lafayette 52, Lexington Catholic 35

44th District

Madison Central 72, Model 39

45th District

Semifinal

Boyle Co. 67, Danville 56

49th District

Semifinals

Clay Co. 64, Oneida Baptist 27

50th District

Whitley Co. 52, Corbin 41

53rd District

Letcher County Central 44, Jenkins 34

58th District

Betsy Layne 47, Prestonsburg 43

59th District

Pikeville 77, East Ridge 59

Shelby Valley 75, Piarist 21

63rd District

Lewis Co. 39, Greenup Co. 36

BOYS

26th District at Male

ST. X 92, BROWN 47

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Pierce Kiesler scored 23 points to lead the Tigers (19-10) over Brown (8-20). The Bears were led by Jared Fife, who scored a game-high 31 points. St. Xavier shot 53 percent from the floor, while holding Brown to just 37 percent. The Tigers will play in the 26th District tournament finals on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

ST. X (19-10)

James Taylor 8p, 3a; Tyler Barnes 5p, 6r; Paul Oberst 3p; Sam Boarman 11p, 5r; Pierce Kiesler 23p, 7r; Cameron McDonogh 2p; Andre Coleman 5p; Jack Koch 3p, 4r; Jake Wehder 5p, 4r; Matthew Smith 3p; Will Crum 12p, 6r; Evan Walker 12p.

BROWN (8-20)

Montez Moore 6p; Jared Fife 31p, 7r; Collin Bynum 7p, 5r; Hashim Abdur-Rahman 3p.

28th District at CAL

BALLARD 80, KCD 47

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Vonnie Patterson’s double-double propelled Ballard past KCD. Patterson recorded 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Bruins (24-6). Jamil Wilson added an additional 14 points for the Bruins. A double dose of the Mathis cousins wasn’t enough for the Bearcats (12-14) to notch a win. Solomon Mathis recorded 14 points and J.R. Mathis scored 11 points.

BALLARD (24-6)

Ford 10p; Tisby 9p; Darby 9p; Wilson 14p; Patterson 15p, 11r; Tyrese Duncan 2p; Douglas 5p; Tyrone Duncan 2p, 8r; Wimberly 10p; Higginbottom 2p; Kose 2p.

KCD (12-14)

Solomon Mathis 14p; J.R. Mathis 11p; Kraus 6p; Grissom 2p; Whiting 1p; Brice 2p; Cosby 7p; Hendrickson 4p.

29th District at Oldham Co.

OLDHAM CO. 77, TRIMBLE CO 49

BUCKNER, Ky. – Zach Larimore scored a game-high 19 points for the Colonels, (24-5) as they blew by the Raiders (5-23), 77-49, in the 29th District first round match-up. Ryan Heelan was next with 13 points and Ismail Jones and Andre Brewer scored 11 points each. The Raiders were led by Troy Grieshaber, Grant Weaver and Logan Clifford who all finished with six points.

TRIMBLE CO. (5-23)

Troy Grieshaber 6p; Cole Wright 5p; Aaron Haney 6p; Adam Young 5p; Evon Stevens 4p; Shane Mills 5p; Ben Stevens 2p; Reece Webster 2p; Grant Weaver 6p; Logan Clifford 6p; Quinton Gilley 2p.

OLDHAM CO. (24-5)

Ismail Jones 11p, 3r, 5a; Ryan Heelan 13p; Jackson Gibson 7p, 4r, 8a; Travis Henderson 10p, 3r; Zach Larimore 19p, 3r; Andre Brewer 11p, 3r; Cameron Covany 2p, 3r; Brendan Dewitt 4p.

Scores from around the state:

1st District

Hickman Co. 51, Fulton City 29

2nd District

Paducah Tilghman 71, St. Mary 43

4th District

Calloway Co. 41, Murray 31

5th District

Livingston Central 50, Crittenden Co. 45

Lyon Co. 57, Trigg Co. 51

6th District

Webster Co. 46, Union Co. 26

7th District

Dawson Springs 71, Hopkins Co. Central 62

Madisonville-North Hopkins 74, Caldwell Co. 57

8th District

Christian Co. 87, University Heights 73

Hopkinsville 93, Fort Campbell 50

9th District

Daviess Co. 63, Apollo 60, OT

11th District

Hancock Co. 65, Frederick Fraize 56

Meade Co. 63, Breckinridge Co. 56

12th District

Butler Co. 71, Grayson Co. 67

Edmonson Co. 64, Whitesville Trinity 51

13th District

Russellville 84, Todd Co. Central 59

14th District

Bowling Green 83, Warren East 35

15th District

Barren Co. 65, Glasgow 39

Monroe Co. 59, Allen Co.-Scottsville 47

16th District

Russell Co. 55, Cumberland Co. 52

17th District

Elizabethtown 70, Fort Knox 52

18th District

LaRue Co. 78, Hart Co. 49

19th District

Washington Co. 73, Thomas Nelson 48

21st District

Semifinal

Lou. Valley 69, Lou. Holy Cross 53

26th District

Lou. Male 63, Lou. Collegiate 52

Lou. St. Xavier 92, Lou. Brown 47

28th District

Lou. Ballard 80, Lou. Ky. Country Day 47

Lou. Christian Academy 57, Lou. Eastern 44

29th District

Oldham Co. 82, Trimble Co. 49

30th District

Collins 49, Shelby Co. 46

32nd District

Walton-Verona 56, Simon Kenton 53

38th District

Robertson County 54, Nicholas Co. 46

39th District

Bracken Co. 68, St. Patrick 53

40th District

Paris 75, Bourbon Co. 46

41st District

Franklin Co. 74, Western Hills 62

42nd District

Scott Co. 78, Lex. Bryan Station 54

43rd District

Lex. Christian 68, Lex. Paul Dunbar 64

44th District

Madison Central 69, Model 47

45th District

Lincoln Co. 60, Garrard Co. 44

46th District

Mercer Co. 77, Burgin 35

West Jessamine 69, East Jessamine 56

47th District

Pulaski Co. 72, Somerset 56

49th District

North Laurel 86, Red Bird 45

50th District

Corbin 65, Whitley Co. 59

51st District

Knox Central 68, Barbourville 47

52nd District

Harlan Co. 62, Middlesboro 44

53rd District

Letcher County Central 66, Cordia 57

54th District

Perry Co. Central 60, Leslie Co. 33

55th District

Breathitt Co. 79, Riverside Christian 37

Wolfe Co. 74, Jackson City 53

56th District

Estill Co. 52, Owsley Co. 39

Powell Co. 100, Lee Co. 61

57th District

Johnson Central 77, Paintsville 61

58th District

South Floyd 79, Prestonsburg 76, 2OT

61st District

Rowan Co. 62, Menifee Co. 48

62nd District

West Carter 74, Morgan Co. 63

63rd District

Russell 70, Lewis Co. 64

64th District

Ashland Blazer 49, Fairview 48