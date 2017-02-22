Roundup: Central advances, wins 6th straight

After an up and down season, Central High School’s girls basketball team appears to have turned a corner.
The Yellow Jackets won their sixth straight game with a 54-41 win over Presentation in the 25th District semifinals Tuesday evening at Manual. Stephonie Cole, who passed 1,000 points scoring in the game, scored 15 points to go with 11 rebounds and forward Precious Hereford also had a double-double with 13 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Darian Neal led her team with 16 points.
With the win, Central qualifies for the regional tournament for the second consecutive season, and first under first-year head coach Jana Costner.
“It is an awesome feeling,” an excited Costner said after the game. “It was a very close game. Both teams played very hard. It was very close up until the fourth quarter and we kept asking our players to give a little more and a little more. In the second quarter we got a little boost and we asked them to keep that and give a little bit more. We did that and I’m really proud of them.”
Cole has been a spark for the team in their recent run, averaging 12.7 points on the season and is averaging 17.1 points per game during Central’s winning streak.
“It’s a wonderful accomplishment,” Costner said of Cole. “She’s one of our leaders on the team and she’s just worked really hard to accomplish that goal. It’s the first of many for her. She’s worked really hard for it. She’s got a really big smile, grinning ear to ear.”
Here’s a look at updates from district tournaments in Louisville and across the Commonwealth:
SCORES
GIRLS
21st District at Fairdale
HOLY CROSS 58, VALLEY 31
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Cougars (14-16) advanced to Friday’s 21st district final by beating the Vikings (10-12), 58-31. Halle Snyder led the Cougars, recording 19 points. Madison Turner added ten points and five rebounds. Arion Holmes led the Vikings, tallying nine points.
HOLY CROSS (14-16)
Ally Klein 2p; Kailey Reed 7p, 3a; Lauren Schraut 6p, 4r; Halle Snyder 19p, 6r; Madison Turner 10p, 5r; Amber Kaufman 4p; Katie Hickey 3p, 10r; Gabby Vasquez 7p, 5r;
VALLEY (10-12)
Serena Brumback 5p; Brooklyn Black 2p; Faith James 8p; Lazhia Mitchell 1p; Arion Holmes 9p; Aniya Covington 2p; Mahogany Maddox 4p;
24th District at Bullitt East
MERCY 98, FERN CREEK 74
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Tigers (15-13) fall to the Jaguars (19-12). Josie Woods dropped in 23 points for the Jaguars. Alexis Smith scored 27 points for the Tigers.
MERCY (15-13)
Taziah Jenks 6p; Raquael Reese 11p; Hope Sivori 2p; Sadie Ziesloft 2p; Regan Berger 11p; Josie Woods 23p; Camryn Muss 9p; Grace Walsh 4p; Danielle Feldkamp 11p.
FERN CREEK (19-12)
Sasha Makanda 15p, 6s, 3a, 5r; Aliyah Stallard 2p, 6r, 1a, 2s; Maelyn Ridener 18p, 1s, 1a, 1r; Alexis Smith 27p, 5s, 2a, 7r, 4b; Sierra Hancock 6p, 1s, 5a, 5r; Nae Nae Athoba 4p, 1r; Jordan Anderson 2p, 1a, 4r;
25th District at Manual
CENTRAL 54, PRESENTATION 41
PRESENTATION (16-9)
Courtney Jackson 10p; Lauren Nunnelly 10p; Lilly Stephenson 12p; Julia Vogt 7p; Perkins 2p.
CENTRAL (15-12)
Lisa Gunn-Beasley 4p 6r; Shamaria Stikes 5p; Precious Hereford 13p, 11r, 4a; Darian Neal 16p; Stephonie Cole 15p 11r; India Neal 1p.
27th District at Sacred Heart
SACRED HEART 80, SENECA 9
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Sacred Heart (25-5) routed the Redhawks (5-24) to move ahead into the 27th District tournament finals. The Valkyries assisted on 21-of-33 made field goals. Seneca was led by a ten-rebound effort from Breanna Anthony. Sacred Heart will host the final on Wednesday at 6:00 p.m.
SACRED HEART (25-5)
Destinee Marshall 4p, 3a; Kelly Weisbach 6p; Cierra Scott 4p, 7r; Ashlee Harris 2p, 3a; Kiki Samsel 15p, 3r; Caroline Flaherty 8p, 4r; Erin Toller 9p, 4r; Macy Farrar 3p; Kristen Clemons 6p, 3r; Grace Berger 12p, 7r; Natalie Fichter 7p, 9r; Taylor Utter 4p.
SENECA (5-24)
Breanna Anthony 3p, 10r; Alexis White 5p; Jamia Brightwell 1p.
WAGGENER 47, ATHERTON 38
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Wildcats rolled past the Rebels Tuesday night. Nezja Elliot led all scorers in the contest, recording 20 points for the Wildcats. The Wildcats controlled the lead during all four quarters. Sarah Overley led the Rebels, tallying 16 points.
WAGGENER (4-25)
Lasha Dunn 6p; Tiara Biemacher 9p; Alexis Voll 9p; Nezja Elliot 20p; Rosie Cipolla 3p.
ATHERTON (11-20)
Lauren Burks 5p; Sarah Overley 16p; Samantha Portman 2p; TaeciAnn White 4p; Kaylynn Thompson 3p; Hailey Stone 8p.
29th District at Oldham Co.
TRIMBLE CO. 50, NORTH OLDHAM 28
BUCKNER, Ky. – The Raiders (23-4) won their eighth consecutive game, cruising by the Mustangs (13-15) in the opening round of the 29th District tournament. Kaylee Clifford led all-scorers with 17 points and Bailey Duke added 15 points for the Raiders. AT Proctor led the Mustangs with 14 points.
TRIMBLE CO (23-4)
Cheyenne Riddle 6p; Bailey Duke 15p; Abby Ponder 2p; Kaylee Clifford 17p, 8r, 6a, 3b; Karli Tilley 2p; Shelbe Black 8p.
NORTH OLDHAM (13-15)
AT Proctor 14p; Caitlyn Chen 10p; Sarah Fiorito 4p.
Scores from around the state:
1st District
Fulton Co. 48, Fulton City 36
2nd District
Paducah Tilghman 55, St. Mary 48
3rd District
Championship
Graves Co. 64, Ballard Memorial 32
4th District
Marshall Co. 50, Calloway Co. 39
13th District
Russellville 55, Logan Co. 47
14th District
Semifinal
South Warren 61, Warren Central 34
16th District
Metcalfe Co. 61, Cumberland Co. 52
18th District
Green Co. 75, Caverna 29
19th District
Bethlehem 57, Washington Co. 42
20th District
Adair Co. 57, Campbellsville 56, 3OT
Marion Co. 59, Taylor Co. 40
21st District
Semifinals
Lou. Holy Cross 58, Lou. Valley 31
23rd District
Lou. Moore 53, Bullitt Central 28
North Bullitt 79, Lou. Southern 36
24th District
Lou. Mercy 98, Lou. Fern Creek 74
Semifinal
Bullitt East 72, Lou. Jeffersontown 23
25th District
Semifinal
Lou. Central 54, Lou. Presentation 41
Lou. DuPont Manual 74, Lou. Shawnee 44
27th District
Lou. Sacred Heart 80, Lou. Seneca 9
Lou. Waggener 47, Lou. Atherton 38
29th District
Trimble Co. 50, North Oldham 28
30th District
Anderson Co. 49, Shelby Co. 26
31st District
Carroll Co. 42, Gallatin Co. 39
Semifinal
Owen Co. 61, Eminence 41
33rd District
Conner 62, Ryle 56
Cooper 69, Boone Co. 54
34th District
Dixie Heights 55, St. Henry 44
Semifinal
Lloyd Memorial 48, Ludlow 42
36th District
Highlands 70, Newport 34
Newport Central Catholic 71, Dayton 49
37th District
Campbell Co. 46, Bishop Brossart 29
Semifinals
Scott 58, Calvary Christian 10
38th District
Nicholas Co. 56, Robertson County 20
39th District
Bracken Co. 57, St. Patrick 26
41st District
Franklin Co. 75, Frankfort 22
42nd District
Scott Co. 86, Lex. Sayre 53
43rd District
Lex. Lafayette 52, Lexington Catholic 35
44th District
Madison Central 72, Model 39
45th District
Semifinal
Boyle Co. 67, Danville 56
49th District
Semifinals
Clay Co. 64, Oneida Baptist 27
50th District
Whitley Co. 52, Corbin 41
53rd District
Letcher County Central 44, Jenkins 34
58th District
Betsy Layne 47, Prestonsburg 43
59th District
Pikeville 77, East Ridge 59
Shelby Valley 75, Piarist 21
63rd District
Lewis Co. 39, Greenup Co. 36
BOYS
26th District at Male
ST. X 92, BROWN 47
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Pierce Kiesler scored 23 points to lead the Tigers (19-10) over Brown (8-20). The Bears were led by Jared Fife, who scored a game-high 31 points. St. Xavier shot 53 percent from the floor, while holding Brown to just 37 percent. The Tigers will play in the 26th District tournament finals on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
ST. X (19-10)
James Taylor 8p, 3a; Tyler Barnes 5p, 6r; Paul Oberst 3p; Sam Boarman 11p, 5r; Pierce Kiesler 23p, 7r; Cameron McDonogh 2p; Andre Coleman 5p; Jack Koch 3p, 4r; Jake Wehder 5p, 4r; Matthew Smith 3p; Will Crum 12p, 6r; Evan Walker 12p.
BROWN (8-20)
Montez Moore 6p; Jared Fife 31p, 7r; Collin Bynum 7p, 5r; Hashim Abdur-Rahman 3p.
28th District at CAL
BALLARD 80, KCD 47
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Vonnie Patterson’s double-double propelled Ballard past KCD. Patterson recorded 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Bruins (24-6). Jamil Wilson added an additional 14 points for the Bruins. A double dose of the Mathis cousins wasn’t enough for the Bearcats (12-14) to notch a win. Solomon Mathis recorded 14 points and J.R. Mathis scored 11 points.
BALLARD (24-6)
Ford 10p; Tisby 9p; Darby 9p; Wilson 14p; Patterson 15p, 11r; Tyrese Duncan 2p; Douglas 5p; Tyrone Duncan 2p, 8r; Wimberly 10p; Higginbottom 2p; Kose 2p.
KCD (12-14)
Solomon Mathis 14p; J.R. Mathis 11p; Kraus 6p; Grissom 2p; Whiting 1p; Brice 2p; Cosby 7p; Hendrickson 4p.
29th District at Oldham Co.
OLDHAM CO. 77, TRIMBLE CO 49
BUCKNER, Ky. – Zach Larimore scored a game-high 19 points for the Colonels, (24-5) as they blew by the Raiders (5-23), 77-49, in the 29th District first round match-up. Ryan Heelan was next with 13 points and Ismail Jones and Andre Brewer scored 11 points each. The Raiders were led by Troy Grieshaber, Grant Weaver and Logan Clifford who all finished with six points.
TRIMBLE CO. (5-23)
Troy Grieshaber 6p; Cole Wright 5p; Aaron Haney 6p; Adam Young 5p; Evon Stevens 4p; Shane Mills 5p; Ben Stevens 2p; Reece Webster 2p; Grant Weaver 6p; Logan Clifford 6p; Quinton Gilley 2p.
OLDHAM CO. (24-5)
Ismail Jones 11p, 3r, 5a; Ryan Heelan 13p; Jackson Gibson 7p, 4r, 8a; Travis Henderson 10p, 3r; Zach Larimore 19p, 3r; Andre Brewer 11p, 3r; Cameron Covany 2p, 3r; Brendan Dewitt 4p.
Scores from around the state:
1st District
Hickman Co. 51, Fulton City 29
2nd District
Paducah Tilghman 71, St. Mary 43
4th District
Calloway Co. 41, Murray 31
5th District
Livingston Central 50, Crittenden Co. 45
Lyon Co. 57, Trigg Co. 51
6th District
Webster Co. 46, Union Co. 26
7th District
Dawson Springs 71, Hopkins Co. Central 62
Madisonville-North Hopkins 74, Caldwell Co. 57
8th District
Christian Co. 87, University Heights 73
Hopkinsville 93, Fort Campbell 50
9th District
Daviess Co. 63, Apollo 60, OT
11th District
Hancock Co. 65, Frederick Fraize 56
Meade Co. 63, Breckinridge Co. 56
12th District
Butler Co. 71, Grayson Co. 67
Edmonson Co. 64, Whitesville Trinity 51
13th District
Russellville 84, Todd Co. Central 59
14th District
Bowling Green 83, Warren East 35
15th District
Barren Co. 65, Glasgow 39
Monroe Co. 59, Allen Co.-Scottsville 47
16th District
Russell Co. 55, Cumberland Co. 52
17th District
Elizabethtown 70, Fort Knox 52
18th District
LaRue Co. 78, Hart Co. 49
19th District
Washington Co. 73, Thomas Nelson 48
21st District
Semifinal
Lou. Valley 69, Lou. Holy Cross 53
26th District
Lou. Male 63, Lou. Collegiate 52
Lou. St. Xavier 92, Lou. Brown 47
28th District
Lou. Ballard 80, Lou. Ky. Country Day 47
Lou. Christian Academy 57, Lou. Eastern 44
29th District
Oldham Co. 82, Trimble Co. 49
30th District
Collins 49, Shelby Co. 46
32nd District
Walton-Verona 56, Simon Kenton 53
38th District
Robertson County 54, Nicholas Co. 46
39th District
Bracken Co. 68, St. Patrick 53
40th District
Paris 75, Bourbon Co. 46
41st District
Franklin Co. 74, Western Hills 62
42nd District
Scott Co. 78, Lex. Bryan Station 54
43rd District
Lex. Christian 68, Lex. Paul Dunbar 64
44th District
Madison Central 69, Model 47
45th District
Lincoln Co. 60, Garrard Co. 44
46th District
Mercer Co. 77, Burgin 35
West Jessamine 69, East Jessamine 56
47th District
Pulaski Co. 72, Somerset 56
49th District
North Laurel 86, Red Bird 45
50th District
Corbin 65, Whitley Co. 59
51st District
Knox Central 68, Barbourville 47
52nd District
Harlan Co. 62, Middlesboro 44
53rd District
Letcher County Central 66, Cordia 57
54th District
Perry Co. Central 60, Leslie Co. 33
55th District
Breathitt Co. 79, Riverside Christian 37
Wolfe Co. 74, Jackson City 53
56th District
Estill Co. 52, Owsley Co. 39
Powell Co. 100, Lee Co. 61
57th District
Johnson Central 77, Paintsville 61
58th District
South Floyd 79, Prestonsburg 76, 2OT
61st District
Rowan Co. 62, Menifee Co. 48
62nd District
West Carter 74, Morgan Co. 63
63rd District
Russell 70, Lewis Co. 64
64th District
Ashland Blazer 49, Fairview 48