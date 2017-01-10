Roundup: Coachella Valley teams crowd latest CIF polls

As has been the case in years past, high school boys’ and girls’ soccer could provide plenty of excitement in the Coachella Valley when the playoffs begin next month. The first CIF Southern Section poll was released in the last four weeks on Monday across all winter sports, with a combined five soccer squads cracking the top five in their respective divisions.

The girls Division 5 race saw two local teams flip-flop at the top, with Cathedral City taking over No. 1, knocking Palm Desert down to No. 2, despite the Aztecs winning the first meeting between the two teams 2-1 on Dec, 16. They play again Jan. 25.

The La Quinta girls also moved up to No. 3 from No. 4 in Division 4, while the Rancho Mirage girls dropped to No. 6 in Division 7 from No. 4. Xavier Prep fell out of the Division 6 poll from a tie for 10th.

On the boys’ side, La Quinta moved up a spot to No. 4 in Division 2, while Desert Mirage is now No. 2 in Division 4.

In boys’ basketball, Rancho Mirage maintained their same spot in Division 3AA, tied for third, while Palm Springs popped into the rankings for the first time at No. 16 in Division 2A. Desert Christian Academy moved up one spot in Division 5A to No. 6, and Cathedral City fell out of the Division 4AA poll.

Despite the team’s two solid league wins over their top two competitors and a strong finish in the Riverside County meet this weekend, the Palm Desert wrestling team fell from No. 2 to No. 9 in the Eastern Division. In the De Anza League, Rancho Mirage moved up from No. 7 to No. 3 in the Southern Division, with Coachella Valley joining them at No. 7, creating an enticing matchup between the two on Jan. 25.

In girls’ basketball, Shadow Hills stayed stationary at No. 16 in Division 3A, while Cathedral City fell back to No. 16 from No. 4 in Division 4AA. Coachella Valley joined the polls for the first time at No. 9 in Division 5AA, while Desert Christian Academy fell from No. 3 to No. 7 in Division 5A.

In girls’ water polo, Palm Desert, having jumped from Division 5 last year where they won a CIF title to Division 2 this season, fell out of the polls completely after being listed as an other team receiving votes in the last poll. The Xavier Prep girls stayed at No. 6 in Division 5.

Water polo

Palm Desert 12, La Quinta 5: Sarah Nichols scored 10 times and Sam Stein and Judy Morrow scored one goal apiece for Palm Desert. Goalie Awbrey McCabe had four saves in goal. With the win The Aztecs remain undefeated in Desert Valley League play. They face Cathedral City tomorrow at the Palm Springs Aquatic Center.