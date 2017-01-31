Roundup: Coachella Valley teams remain in new CIF rankings

La Quinta High School girls stayed in the No. 1 ranking in the latest Division 4 Southern Section poll, released Monday, with league rivals Palm Desert and Cathedral City remaining at 1 and 2 in the Division 5 poll. The Lions lost, 5-3, to the Aztecs last week.

It didn’t matter in the poll, though it could be key to the Aztecs’ chase for a Desert Valley League title. Palm Desert plays La Quinta this coming Monday in what could be the de facto title game, provided they both win out.

From the De Anza League, Coachella Valley remained No. 7 in Division 6, and Rancho Mirage fell one spot to fourth in Division 7, in spite of outscoring two opponents 7-0 last week.

In boys’ soccer, still unbeaten La Quinta (11-0-3, 7-0) is No. 4 in Division 2, and Desert Mirage is second in Division 4. Coachella Valley moved to No. 9 in Division 4.

Rancho Mirage (20-3) remained No. 3 in 3AA after defeating Twentynine Palms and Desert Hot Springs in the De Anza League. Despite the loss, Twentynine Palms remained sixth in 3A, and Desert Christian Academy moved into a ties for fourth in 5A.

In girls’ basketball, Coachella Valley stayed at No. 9 in 5AA.

Xavier Prep is No. 6 in Division 5 in girls’ water polo.

Girls’ water polo

Xavier Prep secured a second place win in the Gold Division at the 16th Annual Bonita Varsity Girls Water Polo Tournament. The Division 5 Saints won three out of their five games, including a 12-7 win over Temescal Canyon, an 11-4 win over Roosevelt and a 14-12 win over Upland.

The two losses were against Division 2 Troy and Division 3 Rhigetti. Total tournament goals were scored by, Jillian Barbato-22, Camille Dervieux-7, Megan Holmes-7, Blair Burlingame-5, Emma Cooper-5, Ariel Forehand-5, Reina Rover-1 and Juliana Olesnicky-1.

Sophomore goalie Olivia Quagliani contributed to the victory playing all three games on Saturday. The Saints next game is on Jan. 31, at 4 p.m. against Palm Desert at the Palm Desert Aquatic Center.

Palm Desert 15, Redlands East Valley 6: Sarah Nichols scored six goals, Alissa Clyde, Madison Platt and Charli Stein had two apiece, and Paige Labayog, Jessi Waterhouse and Judy Morrow each shipped in a goal as Palm Desert cruised in a non-league match Monday.

Alissa Clyde had eight saves in goal, and Abree McCabe added another.

Boys’ soccer

Palm Desert 2, Xavier Prep 1: Enrico Meghnagi converted on a penalty kick to give the Aztecs to a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute, and Josh Phillips scored the game winner in a big rivalry game win for Palm Desert. Xavier scored to even the game early on a corner kick, but it was the only goal of the night for the Saints.

La Quinta 4, Indio 0: Lucas Rosales had a pair of goals and an assist and Jonathan Delgado contributed another two goals for the Blackhawks, all in the first half. Marco Arambula, Chris Avalos and Andy Teran also had assists. Logan Prescott had seven saves.

La Quinta is now (11-0-3, 7-0 in DVL) and hosts Xavier Prep on Wednesday.

Girls’ soccer

La Quinta 6, Indio 1: Alexis Garcia recorded a hat trick and an assist and La Quinta got goals from Jianna Guerrero, Lyndsey Knowles and Brisa Gonzalez in the league win. Gonzalez, Hannah Mendoza and Taylor Doyle also had assists in the win for the Blackhawks (13-2-4, 6-0-1 DVL) in the win. La Quinta travels to Xavier Prep on Wednesday, and Indio is at Cathedral City on Wednesday.

Palm Desert 3, Xavier Prep 1: Kaitlin Clapinski found the net off a Lindsay Forester assist to give the Aztecs an early lead an set the tone in a Palm Desert win in a close, physical DVL rivalry game. Afton Kalkoske also socred off a Madison Cosgrove assist, and Lindsay Forester tapped the ball past the goalkeeper for the third goal on a set-up from Jane Jordan. Emma Feller has four saves for Palm Desert, and Alex Fabela had another.

Ayanna Suarez scored an unassisted goal for the Saints.

Palm Desert has a bye on Wednesday, and plays at Shadow Hills on Friday. Xavier Prep hosts La Quinta Wednesday at 6 p.m..

Boys’ basketball

Palm Desert 48, Xavier Prep 37: Will Struthers led the Aztecs with 19 points and five rebounds and Jacob Plata had 11 points and eight rebounds in the win. Devin Lopez had five steals. The Aztecs are now 15-8 overall and 7-2 in the DVL.