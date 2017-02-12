Roundup: Colonials upset top-seeded Power, will play the Chill for CWL title

The fourth-seeded New York Colonials scored five runs on the first inning and held on to their lead late in a 9-6 upset of the top-seeded Palm Springs Power Saturday to advance to the California Winter League championship game Sunday afternoon.

At least one Palm Springs team will play in the title game, as the second-seeded Chill dominated in a 7-0 win over the Toronto Rush.

The two teams are likely to light up the scoreboard in the title game, much like they did Saturday.

John Giakas and Ryan Gyrion both doubled in runs for the Colonials in the first inning, and Kalani Brackenridge also batted in two runs early on.

The Power responded in the bottom of the second with a four-run rally to tie the game at 5. Nicholas Buckner lead off the inning with a solo blast to center. Brandon Oliver doubled in the inning as the Power would bring ten batters to the plate.

The Colonials were able to rally for three runs to grab the lead for good in the top of the frame. Giakas would double home the lead run and they would add two more runs on an RBI single by Edgar Lebron Jr. and a sacrifice fly off the bat of Brackenridge.

As for the Chill, they held a small lead at 2-0 going into the fifth, but blew the game open in the inning with a five-run rally.

Jake Luce got the scoring going with a sacrifice fly and Davis Strong followed with an RBI single. Clinton Perez delivered the big blow in the inning with a two-out, two-run double to give the Chill a 7-0 lead. All told, ten batters came to the plate and six base-runners reached base and that would be more than enough for starting pitcher Myles Richard.

The championship game will take place at noon at Palm Springs Stadium. It will be the first time that the two teams have faced each other during the CWL season. First pitch at Palm Springs Stadium is scheduled for noon and tickets will be available at the box office prior to first pitch. For more information visit californiawinterleague.com.

Track & Field

Marisa Rodriguez of Indio High School placed third in her 1500 meter heat with a time of 4:53.97 at the California State Winter Championships on Saturday. The Indio girls finished 14th overall out of a field of 51, and the Rajah boys finished with a time of 11:11.65 at Arcadia High School.

The boys’ distance medley relay teams that consisted of senior Luis Barrera, senior Vincent Gonzales, senior Jose Morales, and junior Andres Mejia finished fifth out of 16 teams.