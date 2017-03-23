Roundup: Conqueror softball team wins in extra innings

After an early 2-0 lead, it took the Desert Christian Academy softball team nine innings before they walked away with a tight 4-3 victory over Nuview Bridge Wednesday afternoon.

The two teams finished tied after six innings after Nuview Bridge’s two-out, two-run homer in the sixth and were scoreless in the seventh and the eighth. Nuview Bridge pulled ahead with a run in the top of the ninth before Conqueror Maycee Jones was awarded home after stealing third and batting the ball out of play.

Jahzell Estrada then moved Abby Wagner to third with a single before Wagner scored the winning run on a past ball with Kirsten Ranswill at the plate. Estrada threw 15 strikeouts on the mound with no earned runs in nine innings while giving up five hits and one walk. At the plate, Kaylee Espinoza went 2 for 4 at the plate with an RBI and a run.

The Conquerors (6-1) won their fifth game in-a-row and open league play Thursday at home against Desert Chapel.

Boys’ tennis

Rancho Mirage 13, Desert Hot Springs 5: Daniel Whelan in singles and the doubles teams of Carter Victorio and Alex Arias and Austin Robinson and Alex Fierro led the Rattlers to victory with three set sweeps apiece. Luis Velasquez picked up two wins in singles, while Jesus Rosales won one. Carlos Arias and Tanner Williams picked up the final set victory for Rancho Mirage.

Baseball

Desert Christian Academy 15, Nuview 5: Tyler Maze went 3 for 4 at the plate with a double and two grand slams for nine RBIs in the Conquerors’ victory. Brandon Bolton went 3 for 5 and scored two runs, while Troy Collins hit 3 for 4 with a double.

On the mound, Scotty Jones picked up the win and also went 2 for 3 at the plate.

Rancho Mirage 14, Desert Hot Springs 3: Brandon Johnson picked up his first win of the season on the mound, throwing five innings, giving up one unearned run on four hits and three strikeouts. Carlos Franco picked up the save with two shutout innings and three strikeouts.

As a team, Rancho Mirage recorded 15 hits, including six for extra bases. Mario Ramirez led the Rattlers at the plate, going 2 for 3 with a double and a homer with three RBIs and three runs scored The Rattlers (3-1, 2-0) plays next Friday at home against Twentynine Palms at 3:15 p.m.

Softball

Rancho Mirage 28, Desert Hot Springs 0: Elizabeth Rosin earned her first win of the season in five innings, giving up one hit while striking out 11 in a shutout. The Rattlers knocked 27 total hits, led by Natalie Avila, Christine Correa and Rosin who each had three RBIs and a homer each. Carmina Camarena also had a strong outing, going 4 for 5 with two RBIs.

The Rattlers (4-4, 2-0 play next on Friday at home against Twentynine Palms at 3:15 p.m.

Swimming

Coachella Valley vs. Rancho Mirage: The Arab girls swim team lost to the Rattlers 89-67, despite a win in the 50 freestyle by Andrea Ceja, a win in the 100 freestyle by Tanya Perez and a win in the 200 freestyle relay by Maggie Barajas, Elaine Hernandez, Sidney Sagun and Ceja.

The Arab boys fell to Rancho Mirage 81-60. Winners for Coachella Valley include Joseph Zavala in the 50 freestyle, Adrian Ruiz in the 100 freestyle and Justin Aguilar in the 100 backstroke. Both teams take to the pool next on March 29 at Twentynine Palms.

Hot Stove Luncheon

The monthly Hot Stove Luncheon for baseball fans of all ages will be held Tuesday, March 28 at noon at Palm Valley Country Club in Palm Desert. Special guests at this month’s meeting include former Angels all-star pitcher Clyde Right, and former Angels manager Bobby Winkles. Tickets cost $25 and include a buffet lunch. Those interested should contact Pete Donovan at pwdonovan22@yahoo.com.

COD athletics

Softball: The Roadrunners (3-17, 1-6) fell to Southwestern 7-4 after trailing 7-0 heading into the bottom of the seventh and scoring four runs with the tying run at the plate. On the mound, sophomore Amanda Martinez threw a complete game, giving up five earned runs and 11 hits while striking out two batters in the loss.

Yizel Nunez, Keana Tolentino and Arlene Santana all came through with RBIs in the game.