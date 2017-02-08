Roundup: Coulter helps LHS boys slip past Arrows

Carson Coulter was perfect from the field (6-6), 3-point land (2-2) and the free throw line (5-5) in scoring a game-high 19 points and helping Lincoln slip past Watertown 57-51 Tuesday night in Watertown.

Christopher Bwanya scored 10 points on 4 of 5 shooting for the Patriots, who shot 56 percent from the field as a team and knocked down 4 of 9 3-pointers. Dillon Barrow added four steals.

For Watertown, Spencer Waege led the way with 15 points on 6 of 7 shooting. Brent Schulte added 12 points and Alex Gauer finished with 11 points and seven assists.

The Arrows shot 47 percent from the field (13-25 in second half), but knocked down just four of 19 3s (0-10 in second half).

Brandon Valley 62, Yankton 49 at Yankton — Spencer Grage and Evan Taclott both scored 14 points and Brandon Valley pulled away from a double-digit win over Yankton. Matthew Mors added 12 points for Yankton, while teammate Rex Ryken scored 11.

Dell Rapids St. Mary 59, Centerville 44 at Centerville — Connor Libis and Garret Frost both tallied 11 points to lead Dell Rapids St. Mary past Centerville. Weston Geraets tallied 10 points and four steals, while Austin Welbig notched three steals. Luke Brown dished out for assists. For Cneterville, Hunter Ellis scored 11 points and six rebounds. Hayden Ellis finished with nine points and a board.

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 69, Dell Rapids 62 at Dell Rapids — Hayden Schmidt and Dane Rihanek both scored 17 points to help MVP hold off Dell Rapids. Cody Muilenberg added 10 points and nine rebounds, while teammate Taylen Trisca notched 10 rebounds. For Dell Rapids, Austin Ellingson scored 16 points and five assists. Jeffrey Schuch tallied 10 points. Tanner Heim pulled in 11 rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Sioux City East (Iowa) 64, Washington 53 at Sioux City, IA — Zach Heins poured in a team-high 18 points, but it wasn’t enough for Washington, which fell to Sioux City East. Jack Talley added nine points and I. Goeman finished with 8. For Sioux City East, Billings scored a game-high 21 points and Underloo added 17.

Tea 80, Flandreau Indian 48 at Flandreau — Stats not provided.

Tri-Valley 65, Lennox 52 at Tri-Valley — Cade Falor scored a game-high 25 points and pulled in 13 rebounds to help Tri-Valley take down Lennox. Noah Jewett added 13 points, while Will Steineke scored 11 points and 10 rebounds. Jayden Burggraff finished with five assists. For Lennox, Quincy Ihnen had 16 points and four steals, Marshall McLaren tallied 15 points and five rebounds and Josh Arlt finished with three assists.

Howard vs. Baltic at Howard — 6:30 p.m. CT

GIRLS

Brandon Valley 48, Yankton 28 at Yankton — Danica Kocer and Trinity Law chipped in 11 points apiece for Brandon Valley, which powered past Yankton. The Gazelles were led by Madason Tessier chipped in nine points, two assists and a steal. Madison Wuebeen had two steals.

Dell Rapids 59, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 35 at Dell Rapids — Ariel Hoffman and Jada Knuppe both scored 15 points to help Dell Rapids rout Mt. Vernon/Plankinton. Steph Faulhaber tallied 12 points for MVP, while teammate Mikaela Cassidy added 11.

Howard 66, Baltic 52 at Howard — Paced by a 22-point effort from Bailey Rudebusch, Howard powered past Baltic. Rudebusch added four assists and a couple of steals. Hilary Albrecht notched 18 points and five steals, while Macy Erickson stuffed the statsheet with 15 points, seven boards, three assists, a block and two steals. Cayla Koepsell finished with 11 points. For Baltic, Maddie Polzin finished with 20 points and Kayla Kappler tallied 14 points.

Lennox 54, Canton 25 at Lennox — Madysen Vlastuin registered the double-double for Lennox with 12 points and 10 boards. Rianna Fillipi and Jordan Kruse both added 10 points. For Canton, Elizabeth Woods scored 12 points and added six rebounds.

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 67, Sioux City East (Iowa) 50 at SF O’Gorman — Ashlee Beacom knocked down a school-record eight three pointers as part of a career-high 24-point effort for O’Gorman. Emma Ronsick added 17 points for the Knights. For Sioux City East, Grace Hildahl tallied 12 points.

Tri-Valley 55, Sioux Falls Christian 41 at Sioux Falls — Taylor Will led all scorers with 22 points and three steals to lift Tri-Valley over Sioux Falls Christian. Kaylee Wingen added 14 points and three steals, while Emily McDonald tallied 10 points. Sioux Falls Christian was paced by Rachel Barkema who had 17 points and three steals. Courtney Kellenberger finished with 10 points, a steal and an assist.

West Central 50, Beresford 42 at Beresford — Stats not provided.

Flandreau Indian vs. Tea Area at Flandreau — 4:00 p.m. CT

OTHER SCORES



BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Bon Homme 59, Burke/South Central 37

Brandon Valley 62, Yankton 49

Brookings 69, Mitchell 46

Chamberlain 68, Crow Creek 44

Chester 80, Canistota 51

Crofton, Neb. 58, McCook Central/Montrose 52

Dell Rapids St. Mary 59, Centerville 44

Faith 56, Dupree 52

Gayville-Volin 51, Freeman Academy/Marion 47

Great Plains Lutheran 70, Estelline 39

Hamlin 72, Deubrook 38

Highmore-Harrold 54, Hitchcock-Tulare 35

Lake Preston 57, Waverly-South Shore 51

Lead-Deadwood 50, Bison 41

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 69, Dell Rapids 62

Parkston 33, Scotland 28

Pierre 70, Aberdeen Central 64

Potter County 71, Mobridge-Pollock 66, 2OT

Rapid City Stevens 77, Spearfish 31

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 65, Iroquois 39

Sioux City, East, Iowa 64, Sioux Falls Washington 53

Sioux Falls Lincoln 57, Watertown 51

Sioux Valley 76, Deuel 31

St. Francis Indian 47, Winner 46

Sully Buttes 75, Herreid/Selby Area 45

Tea Area 80, Flandreau Indian 48

Timber Lake 69, Wakpala 37

Tri-Valley 65, Lennox 52

Vermillion 57, Dakota Valley 50

Viborg-Hurley 71, Avon 62

Warner 81, Redfield/Doland 38

Waubay/Summit 39, Wilmot 25

Webster 67, Northwestern 44

Wolsey-Wessington 68, Wessington Springs 17

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Central 61, Pierre 53

Aberdeen Roncalli 49, Groton Area 41

Avon 58, Viborg-Hurley 41

Belle Fourche 58, Newell 12

Bennett County 48, Rapid City Christian 38

Brandon Valley 48, Yankton 38

Brookings 40, Mitchell 29

Burke/South Central 51, Bon Homme 29

Clark/Willow Lake 62, Tiospa Zina Tribal 43

Corsica/Stickney 62, Canistota 59, 2OT

Dell Rapids 59, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 35

Elkton-Lake Benton 46, Garretson 37

Flandreau 61, DeSmet 51

Gayville-Volin 43, Freeman Academy/Marion 36

Great Plains Lutheran 52, Estelline 16

Hamlin 57, Deubrook 48

Hanson 60, Freeman 44

Harding County 48, Dupree 29

Lead-Deadwood 53, Hot Springs 46

Lemmon 66, Bison 50

Lennox 54, Canton 25

Miller 41, Stanley County 24

Mitchell Christian 32, James Valley Christian 30

North Central, Neb. 38, Colome 23

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 55, Hendricks, Minn. 49

Parkston 47, Scotland 29

Philip 56, Jones County 20

Potter County 48, Eureka/Bowdle 21

Rapid City Stevens 69, Sturgis Brown 43

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 64, Iroquois 17

Sioux Falls Lincoln 71, Sioux Falls Washington 53

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 67, Sioux City, East, Iowa 50

Sioux Valley 62, Deuel 33

Sully Buttes 83, Herreid/Selby Area 50

Timber Lake JV 47, Wakpala 37

Tri-Valley 55, Sioux Falls Christian 41

Vermillion 61, Dakota Valley 49

Warner 52, Redfield/Doland 33

Waverly-South Shore 52, Langford 33

Webster 61, Northwestern 41

West Central 50, Beresford 42

White River 50, Gregory 17

Wynot, Neb. 55, Irene-Wakonda 49