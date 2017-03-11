Roundup: Crawford Co. wins Paoli Regional

Crawford County made the most of its first regional appearance in 15 years on Saturday.

The Wolfpack earned their third regional title and first since 1995 by way of a 48-32 win over South Knox (20-8) at Paoli. Crawford County (21-6), winner of 12 straight, advances to a semi-state matchup next Saturday with Heritage Christian (17-9). The site, either Seymour or Richmond, will be determined by the IHSAA on Sunday.

The winner of next Saturday’s semi-state bout meets Marquette Catholic (19-9) or Frankton (21-6) in the Class 2A state championship at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on March 25.

Brent Smith nailed six 3-pointers to pace the Wolfpack in the regional final on Saturday. Adam Beasley added 12 for Crawford County. Beasley scored 11 in Saturday’s regional semifinal – a 42-38 win over Forest Park (18-10). Josh Thomas scored 13 to lead the Wolfpack.

Brownstown falls in regional semifinal



Brownstown dropped an 81-71 decision in overtime to Evansville Bosse on Saturday in the Class 3A Washington Regional semifinals. The Braves’ season ended at 24-3.

Class 3A’s third-ranked team, Brownstown ended the first half on a 13-0 run and entered the break with a 32-24 lead, but Bosse’s Mekhi Lairy posted 40 points, including 23 in the second half and overtime, to lift the fifth-ranked Bulldogs (19-7) to Saturday night’s regional final against Pike Central (15-11).

Vying for their first regional win since 2013, the Braves were led by Carson Lambring’s 26 points. Cody Waskom, a fellow senior, added 20. In addition to Lairy’s 40 points, Jaylin Chinn tallied 18 for Bosse, the defending regional champion.

Brownstown entered the fourth quarter with a 45-43 lead after weathering a 19-point third quarter from Bosse. The Bulldogs took a 59-58 lead with 2:09 remaining, but Bosse needed a putback at the buzzer to force overtime tied at 65. The Bulldogs opened the overtime period on a 7-0 run en route to the final.

The Braves’ 24 wins are three off the program record and their most since the 2012-2013 season. Brownstown, which began the year on a 19-game win streak, claimed a Sectional 30 championship on Monday. The title is the first for the Braves’ 10 seniors. Lambring, Waskom, Ty Maxie, Gavin Bane, Derek Rieckers, Jordan Peters, Kyle Kramer, Cameron Eggersman, Cody Schrader and Andrew Murphy graduate off this year’s team.