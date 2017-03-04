Roundup: Defending champ West Wash moves on

West Washington is back in familiar territory.

The Senators (19-6), defending sectional and regional champions, turned in a 51-40 win over Trinity Lutheran (6-18) Friday night to set up a Sectional 61 championship matchup with host Borden (13-11), a 61-44 winner over Crothersville (7-17), Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Peyton Walker’s 23 points on 8 of 12 shooting paced West Washington. Michael Sizemore added 11 points and six assists, and Noah Green chipped in eight. Noah Hart led the way for Borden in the sectional semifinal opener with 24 points and 10 rebounds.

The Senators, who received 20 votes in the final Class 1A AP poll, split two regular-season meetings with the Braves. Borden won 72-58 at the Washington County Invitational in December. West Washington returned the favor on Feb. 7 at home, 68-53. The Senators opened postseason play with a 49-48 win over Orleans on Tuesday. The Braves topped Medora 61-36.

New Washington, CAI advance in Sectional 62

Sectional host New Washington fought off Lanesville 50-43 in the Sectional 62 opener Friday night behind balanced scoring from its starters.

The Mustangs, who received votes in the final Class 1A AP poll, were led by Brandon Horton and Zach Moore, who tallied 12 points apiece. Stevie Mack, Hunter Lind and Caleb Ellison added 10, eight and eight points, respectively. Julien Stewart paced the Eagles, who finished 11-13, with 19.

New Washington (17-9) advances to Saturday evening’s sectional title game – its first appearance since 2015 and the third in coach Jonathan May’s 10 seasons. The Mustangs will welcome Christian Academy of Indiana at 7:30 p.m. The Warriors (13-13) got 23 points from Stephen Cook in a 53-46 win over South Central (7-17) Friday.

CAI edged New Washington 44-40 at home on Dec. 3. The Warriors’ last sectional title came in 2005 in a 63-49 win over the Mustangs.

►Friday’s sectional semifinal results

New Albany 89, Bedford North Lawrence 52

Floyd Central 44, Seymour 26

Providence 65, Paoli 46

Crawford County 41, Clarksville 38

►Saturday’s sectional schedule

Sectional 15 final at Seymour: New Albany vs. Floyd Central, 7:30 p.m.

Sectional 30 semifinals at Salem: Brownstown vs. Charlestown, 6 p.m.; Salem vs. Silver Creek, 7:30 p.m.

Sectional 46 final at Crawford County: Providence vs. Crawford Co., 7 p.m.

Sectional 61 final at Borden: West Washington vs. Borden, 7:30 p.m.

Sectional 62 final at New Washington: New Washington vs. Christian Academy of Indiana, 7:30 p.m.