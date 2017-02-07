Roundup: Desert Mirage rolling at the right time

Nine different players scored and the Desert Mirage High School boys’ soccer team won its eighth consecutive game Monday afternoon at Yucca Valley.

The Rams found themselves thrust into the No. 1 ranking in Division 4 on Monday, the first time Desert Mirage has been ranked that high since they finished last season with a perfect 26-0 record after winning the Division 6 California Interscholastic Federation title.

Desert Mirage moved up two divisions as a result of their dominant season, and at 18-4 have held their own there as well. The Rams’ only loss since Dec. 27 was to Dan Clemente, a Division 1 squad, a day after Desert Mirage beat Santa Margarita, another Division 1 team. It was the first time the Rams had beaten a Division 1 team in any sport.

[Palm Desert boys end La Quinta’s win streak, unbeaten season]

On Monday, Erick Serrano, Tony Lopez, Junior Ramirez, Jesus Beltran, Giovanni Villalta, Abraham Gallardo, Jesse Gutierrez, Octavio Perez, and Miguel Flores each scored. Serrano scored twice. Ramirez, Froilan Rodriguez, Beltran, Gallardo, and Daniel Galarza assisted.

The Rams play Yucca Valley again on Tuesday.

Girls’ soccer

Xavier Prep 2, Indio: Sophomore Acacia Dabareiner and senior Sarah Dreisbach each scored for the Saints on Saturday.

Baseball

Fullerton 9, College of the Desert 5: Flavio Mendoza got the start in the loss for the Roadrunners, and Jacob Channel secured the win from the mound for Fullerton. COD drops to 1-4 on the season as it concludes the 7th annual David Buttles Memorial Tournament. The next home game for the Roadrunners will be Friday, Feb. 10 against West Los Angeles College.

Wrestling

Coachella Valley’s Destiny Salinas secured 1st place in the California Interscholastic Federation Eastern Region Qualifier in the 116-pound pound division Saturday at Hill Crest High School.

Destiny pinned all four of her opponents in the event.

Also for the Arabs, America Arteaga placed 4th in the 121-pound class, and Ariana Aguilar placed 5th in the 137-pound class.

The top eight from each weight class advanced onto the CIF Southern Section Girls Individual Championships, which take place Feb. 10-11 at Roosevelt High School. The top eight in each weight class from that meet qualify for the CIF State Girls’ Wrestling Championships on Feb. 24-25 at the Visalia Convention Center.