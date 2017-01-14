Roundup: Duvall breaks Bullitt East scoring record

It was a special night for Lindsey Duvall, her friends and her family, but some of her teammates didn’t even realize how special it was.

On a running layup in the lane during the second half of Bullitt East’s 66-31 win over Central, Duvall became the Chargers all-time leading scorer, passing former Louisville Cardinals star Alison Bass with 2,567 points. Duvall needed 21 points coming the game to break the record, and once she broke it, Chargers coach Chris Stallings called a time out to huddle the team together and congratulate Duvall.

“It was pretty neat,” Stallings said of the moment. “We called time out, took her out and huddled up and congratulated her. We had kids on our bench that didn’t know what I was congratulating her for, that’s kind of how with Lindsey, it is a team type thing. Lindsey knew and a couple of the kids knew but we came out of the huddle and sat down and I had to explain to some of them for what we were congratulating her for. It was nice for our team and teammates and for the kids she’s played with all her life. I think it meant as much to them as it did to her too.”

The achievement is more incredible considering many were unsure what Duvall’s future would be back in November 2015, when doctors discovered a tumor near the bottom of her left knee. Duvall was expected to miss her entire junior season but she made a remarkable recovery from surgery and treatment and played seven games towards the end of the season.

This year, Duvall’s found her freshman and sophomore form that made her such a highly-sought recruit, and the Louisville commit is currently seventh in the state, averaging 24.5 points per game.

“Like I told her and the kids, our school has had a lot of good players, and there’s a lot of good players on that scoring list, both boys and girls,” Stallings said. “It’s been a pleasure coaching her. She hasn’t run a lot of set plays for her and we just play and there hasn’t been any jealousy or anything like that. She doesn’t worry, doesn’t get hung up in all that so she’s just been a real pleasure to coach and she’s improved her game each year. To see her reach her potential and get to this point is nice, especially after last year, when we weren’t for sure that she would be able to get back to the level she is right now. I think that’s really good to see as well. For the things she’s overcome, that’s rewarding as a coach.”

TRIMBLE CO. WINS EIGHTH REGION ALL “A” REGIONAL

Trimble County got its revenge over Walton-Verona on Friday with a defensive 31-27 win in the Eighth Region All “A” final.

Despite making the Kentucky Sweet 16 in 2016, the Raiders were knocked out of the All “A” Classic last season by Walton-Verona. This time, the Raiders ensured they’d be heading to Frankfort.

The win was even more impressive as Raiders star guard Kaylee Clifford was hampered all game with an ankle injury, but toughed it out and still scored five points.

“Going into the tournament, we knew we had a target on our back. Our kids fought hard to overcome every obstacle, including a significant ankle injury to our tournament MVP, Kaylee Clifford. Our kids absolutely played with the heard of champions and as a result, they are the eighth region class A champions. I am so very proud and blessed to coach them and thank God for giving me the opportunity to be a part of the special team.”

Shelbe Black led the Raiders with 11 points, while Gracie Perry had a game-high 15 points for the Bearcats.

The Raiders play their first-round game in the All “A” Classic state tournament on Jan. 25 against the Sixth Region winner.

Here are scores and stats from boys and girls basketball games across Louisville and the rest of the Commonwealth on Jan. 13, 2017.

SCORES

GIRLS

BULLITT EAST 66, CENTRAL 31

BULLITT EAST (14-4)

Caroline Scott 3p; Lauren Masden 5p; Amber Higdon 4p; Lindsey Duvall 21p; Cori Etherton 2p; Lexi Taylor 6p; Alyssa Peak 2p; Kirstie Henn 6p; Kathleen Scott 7p; Emma Ralph 5p; Rienna Hays 5p.

CENTRAL (7-6)

Thelisia Guin 4p; Shamaria Stikes 4p; Precious Hereford 8p; DeAsia Yates 2p; Darian Neal 8p; Stephanie Cole 5p.

TRIMBLE CO. 31, WALTON-VERONA 27

TRIMBLE CO. (11-3)

Shelbe Black 11p; Bailey Duke 6p; Kaylee Clifford 5p; Cheyenne Riddle 5p; Abby Ponder 2p; Karli Tilley 2p

WALTON-VERONA (8-9)

Gracie Perry 15p; Alyson Poore 4p; Rachel Lehkamp 4p; Olivia Hardin 3p; Aubrielle Anderson 1p

SOUTHERN 79, WHITEFIELD 72

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Abigail Ritter scored a season-high 34 points but the Wildcats(5-9) fell to the host Trojans (5-13). The Trojans built a ten-point lead in the fourth quarter behind Nia Sheckles and DaVionna Sloan, who each scored 29 point. Whitefield battled back to take a two-point lead late, but Southern was able to regain the advantage and close it out from the charity stripe.

WHITEFIELD (5-9)

Jaya McClure 9p; Lauren Harris 13p; Abigail Ritter 34p; Bekah Dwyer 4p; Ashley Pike 2p; Juliana Yates 9p; Ellie Shipp 1p.

SOUTHERN (5-13)

DaVionna Sloan 29p; Nia Sheckles 29p; Krystal Jackson 16p; Azari Prescod 2p; Marsharea Henderson 3p.

COLLINS 43, SHELBY CO. 38

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. – The Titans (12-7) held off a late rally by the Rockets (6-10) to earn a second consecutive win. Olivia Federle scored 14 points to lead the Titans, who used a 17-10 third quarter to break the game open. Shelby Co. made a run to cut the deficit to five in the fourth quarter, but Collins shot 13-of-19 from the free-throw line to thwart the comeback.

COLLINS (12-7)

Hannah Renfro 8p; Olivia Federle 14p; Carson Murray 2p; Haylee Renfro 3p; Mary-Clare Megibben 2p; Jeian Hayes 5p; Trinity Warfield 9p.

SHELBY CO. (6-10)

Zephaniah Gray 14p; Zoey Holland 7p; Asia Hardy 1p; Alyssa Roberts 1p; Amie Conley 9p; Kaitlyn Disch 5p; Jenna Jones 1p.

FERN CREEK 74, WESTERN 27

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Tigers’ Alexis Smith had an outstanding game with 30 points, which included five 3-pointers and 10 steals to overtake the Warriors (5-9), 74-27. Nsasa Makanda chipped in 13 points, along with Tianna Austin, who had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. The Warriors’ Destany Love tallied 18 points.

WESTERN (5-9)

Destany Love 18p; Alyssa Hayes 4p; Melyia Lewis 5p.

FERN CREEK (9-8)

Nsasa Makanda 13p, 1r, 7s; Maelyn Ridener 13p, 2r, 2s; Lauren Smith 4p; Aliyah Stallard 2p, 3r, 4s; Alexis Smith 30p, 4r, 10s; Tianna Austin 12p, 10r, 2s.

DOSS 68, ATHERTON 54

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Jamari Tillman and Kameshia Moxley combined to score 50 points as the Dragons (7-7) knocked off the Rebels. Tillman and Moxley each scored 25 points in the win. Hailey Stone led the Rebels (9-11) with 21 points in a losing effort.

ATHERTON (9-11)

Lauren Burks 2p; Sarah Overly 13p; Taeci White 8p; Lucy Washington 4p; Kaylynn Thompson 6p; Hailey Stone 21p.

DOSS (7-7)

Shacora Paige 7p; Jamari Tillman 25p; Kameshia Moxley 25p; Dinah Mukagaju 2p; Khadaizah Hellman 1p; Kayla Tindall 8p.

ASSUMPTION 65, BROWN 22

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Rockets (8-8) bruised the Bears (7-6). The Rockets were led by Samantha Babey, who finished the game with 16 points and led all scorers. Grace Bringard and Reese Sexton each scored eight points as well for the Rockets. Madison Cockraft led the Bears with seven points.

ASSUMPTION (8-8)

McKenna Schelb 1p; Reese Sexton 8p; Abby McQueary 6p; Samantha Babey 16p; Madalynn Nalley 2p; Jenna Calhoun 6p; Maggie Metzger 4p; Jacqueline Raque 5p; Taylor Allen 6p; Payton Cronen 3p; Grace Bringard 8p.

BROWN (7-6)

Sydney Johnson 5p; Madison Cockraft 7p; Alexandria Henderson 1p; Fatima Abdar-Rahman 2p; Hanna Covus 4p; Sydney Houreal 3p.

OLDHAM COUNTY 57, NORTH OLDHAM 31

GOSHEN, Ky, – Sisters Sophia and Alexis Head were too much to handle, as they lead the Colonels (8-7) over rival Mustangs (9-8) in a lopsided victory, 57-31. Head scored 18 points while Head added 11. Ally Krzeniowski scored six points and Aliyah chipped in eight points for the Colonels. The Mustangs were led by Caitlyn Chen who scored 15 points.

OLDHAM COUNTY (8-7)

Madison Clark 4p; Lakynn. Goldsmith 2p; Jordon Simpson 4p; Sophia Head 11p; Alexis Head 18p; Kylee Nuernberger 4p; Aliyah Swanson 8p; Ally Korzeniowski 6p.

NORTH OLDHAM (9-8)

Hannah Cleveland 1p; Anne Thomas-Proctor 10p; Sophie Hale 1p; Caitlyn Chen 15p.

CAL 74, HOLY CROSS 37

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Summer Conti stepped up tonight for the Centurions. She was 5 of 6 on 3-pointers and tallied 22 points, seven assists and five steals to help the Centurions (11-5) overtake the Cougars (6-11), 74-37. Shelby Calhoun had a triple-double with 19 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists also for the Centurions. The Cougars’ Madison Turner scored 10 points.

CAL (11-5)

Summer Conti 22p, 4r, 7a, 5s, 1b; Emma Frank 4p, 7r, 1s; Shelby Calhoun 19p, 12r, 10a, 5s, 2b; Sarah McDonald 10p, 6r, 1s, 1b; Mia Beam 12p, 2r, 7a, 1s, 1b; Abigail Embry 3p; Riley Sexton 2p, 1r; Delany Gardner 2p, 1b.

HOLY CROSS (6-11)

Adyson Medley 2p; Ally Klein 2p; Olivia Murphy 2p; Katie Hickey 2p; Kailey Reed 7p; Lauren Schraut 5p; Halle Snyder 7p; Madison Turner 10p.

EASTERN 76, PRP 32

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Eagles (11-5) soared in the second quarter to defeat the Panthers (8-7). The Eagles led by the steady hand of Bri Mishler broke the game open in the second quarter. Mishler finished the contest with nine points. Natalie Collins and Kiara Pearl finished the game with 16 points and 12 points respectively.

EASTERN (11-5)

Bri Mishler 9p; Tedi Nunn 7p; Bre Anthony 10p; Mikayla Kinnard 12p; Peyton Fletcher 4p; Natalie Collins 16p; Kiara Pearl 12p; Destiny Houseal 2p; Devin Beach 4p.

PRP (8-7)

Brianan Burke 2p; Makenna Combs 2p; Reaunna Halsell 6p; Amani Saunders 6p; Mariah Jones 1p; Perri Mitchell 9p; Dayja Evans 6p.

Scores from around the state:

Allen Central 62, Riverside Christian 49

Ballard Memorial 55, Community Christian (Paducah) 23

Bardstown 63, Thomas Nelson 28

Belfry 47, Pike Co. Central 43

Bowling Green 61, Warren Central 36

Boyd Co. 73, Fairview 21

Breckinridge Co. 71, Bullitt Central 45

Bullitt East 66, Lou. Central 31

Caldwell Co. 67, Hopkins Co. Central 60, OT

Carlisle Co. 55, Fulton Co. 43

Central Hardin 65, Fort Knox 13

Collins 43, Shelby Co. 38

Corbin 51, Whitley Co. 47

Danville 70, Garrard Co. 56

East Carter 57, Russell 47

Edmonson Co. 72, Grayson Co. 64, OT

Elizabethtown 79, Taylor Co. 20

Eminence 65, Frederick Fraize 51

Estill Co. 43, Powell Co. 34

Franklin Co. 63, Woodford Co. 38

Franklin-Simpson 43, Russellville 41

George Rogers Clark 77, Montgomery Co. 28

Glasgow 53, Allen Co.-Scottsville 44

Graves Co. 42, Marshall Co. 38

Greenup Co. 64, Lawrence Co. 49

Greenwood 75, Warren East 40

Henderson Co. 66, Union Co. 46

Hickman Co. 45, Fulton City 40

Hopkinsville 60, Christian Co. 48

John Hardin 37, North Hardin 23

LaRue Co. 70, Hart Co. 44

Lex. Sayre 63, Lou. Ky. Country Day 28

Lincoln Co. 59, Boyle Co. 51

Logan Co. 73, Todd Co. Central 56

Lou. Assumption 65, Lou. Brown 22

Lou. Christian Academy 74, Lou. Holy Cross 37

Lou. Doss 68, Lou. Atherton 54

Lou. Fern Creek 74, Lou. Western 27

Lou. Southern 79, Whitefield Academy 72

Lynn Camp 58, Robertson County 32

Lyon Co. 39, Livingston Central 28

Madison Central 51, Model 40

Madison Southern 72, Berea 49

Madisonville-North Hopkins 56, Dawson Springs 28

Marion Co. 49, Campbellsville 35

McCracken County 49, Paducah Tilghman 44

Mercer Co. 76, West Jessamine 31

Metcalfe Co. 68, Adair Co. 44

Monroe Co. 48, Barren Co. 20

Murray 65, Calloway Co. 32

Nelson Co. 71, Bethlehem 39

North Laurel 81, Jackson Co. 43

Oldham Co. 57, North Oldham 31

Owensboro Catholic 68, Apollo 58

Paintsville 47, Johnson Central 34

Rockcastle Co. 58, Casey Co. 55

Russell Co. 56, Clinton Co. 18

Scott 44, Campbell Co. 39

Shelby Valley 57, East Ridge 30

Sheldon Clark 59, Magoffin Co. 44

Somerset 71, McCreary Central 42

South Floyd 68, Betsy Layne 48

South Laurel 76, Knox Central 36

South Oldham 67, Lou. Waggener 52

South Warren 50, Muhlenberg County 47

Southwestern 54, Pulaski Co. 53

Spencer Co. 63, Henry Co. 40

University Heights 50, Fort Campbell 20

Wayne Co. 63, Cumberland Co. 24

Western Hills 65, Frankfort 47

9th Region All ‘‘A’’ Classic

Beechwood 50, Newport Central Catholic 42

Cov. Holy Cross 59, St. Henry 47

BOYS

SOUTH OLDHAM 65, SIMON KENTON 62

CRESTWOOD, Ky. – The Dragons (14-3) snapped a three-game losing streak, outlasting the Pioneers (9-6) in a close matchup, 65-62. Jo Giffin, who led the Dragons with 16 points, hit two late three-pointers in the final minutes, sealing the victory. Devin Young was second on the team with 15 points and Dyllon Hoover added 12 points for the Dragons. Caleb Sergent and Zach Kelch both finished with 16 points for the Pioneers.

SIMON KENTON (9-6)

Caleb Sergent 16p; Chaz Kitchens 14p; Conner Perry 1p; Zach Kelch 16p; JC Hawkins 13p; Kelly Neice 2p;

SOUTH OLDHAM (14-3)

Jo Griffin 16p; Devin Young 15p; Peyton Hicks 2p; Dyllon Hoover 12p; Luke Morrison 6p; Aaron Franklin 11p; DAvid Beyerle 3p.

COLLINS 63, SHELBY CO. 61, OT

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. – Charlie Cochran scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Collins (14-3) past Shelby Co. (3-11) in overtime. Jordan Armstrong scored 16 points to lead the charge for the Rockets. The game featured seven ties and eight lead changes. Despite their struggles this season, the Rockets battled with the Titans and forced the game into overtime, where the Titans eventually prevailed.

COLLINS (14-3)

Eric Mowder 6p; Dayvion McKnight 11p, 8a; Charlie Cochran 21p, 9r; Nick Eades 2p, 5r; Dominique Turner 11p, 8r; Marcellus Vail 6p; Sam Kiser 3p; Kyle Perdue 3p.

SHELBY CO. (3-11)

TJ Robinson 7p, 3r, 3a; Jordan Armstrong 16p, 4r; KeShawn Catlett 3p; Kyion Stone 4p; Richland Beckley 4p; Tyler Drane 12p, 7r; Dinelle Stainaker 15p, 8r.

Here are scores from around the state:

Adair Co. 88, Metcalfe Co. 48

Apollo 63, Owensboro Catholic 58

Ashland Blazer 55, Mason Co. 53

Ballard Memorial 82, Community Christian (Paducah) 42

Bardstown 73, Thomas Nelson 42

Barren Co. 50, Monroe Co. 49

Bath Co. 78, Fleming Co. 63

Belfry 61, Phelps 59

Bellevue 65, Silver Grove 39

Bethlehem 52, Nelson Co. 46, OT

Boone Co. 70, St. Henry 63

Bowling Green 70, Warren Central 48

Boyd Co. 82, Fairview 67

Burgin 56, Lou. Portland Christian 54

Butler Co. 68, McLean Co. 52

Caldwell Co. 82, Hopkins Co. Central 80, OT

Calloway Co. 50, Murray 39

Campbell Co. 62, Conner 60

Carlisle Co. 65, Fulton Co. 60

Caverna 68, Green Co. 57

Central Hardin 79, Fort Knox 41

Clinton Co. 51, Russell Co. 39

Collins 63, Shelby Co. 61

Corbin 69, Whitley Co. 63

Crittenden Co. 48, Trigg Co. 42

Danville 63, Garrard Co. 58

Daviess Co. 51, Ohio Co. 47

Dixie Heights 55, Scott 50

East Carter 58, Morgan Co. 57

Edmonson Co. 51, Grayson Co. 49

Elizabethtown 69, Meade Co. 66

Franklin Co. 48, Woodford Co. 45

George Rogers Clark 56, Montgomery Co. 44

Graves Co. 69, Marshall Co. 38

Greenup Co. 103, Lewis Co. 55

Greenwood 78, Warren East 50

Harrison Co. 63, Bourbon Co. 55

Henderson Co. 85, Union Co. 63

Hopkinsville 74, Madison Central 66, OT

Jenkins 74, Rose Hill Christian 73, OT

Johnson Central 83, Paintsville 68

Knox Central 71, Bell Co. 26

LaRue Co. 72, Hart Co. 48

Letcher County Central 71, June Buchanan 48

Lex. Christian 78, Lex. Lafayette 49

Lincoln Co. 52, Boyle Co. 49, 3OT

Livingston Central 50, Lyon Co. 45

Madison Southern 79, Berea 43

Madisonville-North Hopkins 75, Dawson Springs 48

Marion Co. 78, Campbellsville 56

Mayfield 74, Webster Co. 61

Mercer Co. 95, Wayne Co. 90

Newport 65, Augusta 58

North Laurel 99, Jackson Co. 66

Oldham Co. 76, North Oldham 63

Pendleton Co. 95, Grant Co. 70

Pike Co. Central 73, Prestonsburg 63

Powell Co. 69, Estill Co. 65

Rockcastle Co. 69, Casey Co. 66

Shelby Valley 63, East Ridge 53

Somerset 74, Model 58

South Floyd 78, Betsy Layne 35

University Heights 78, Fort Campbell 41

Villa Madonna 69, Heritage Christian Academy 31

14th Region All ‘‘A’’ Classic

Cordia 76, Buckhorn 66

Wolfe Co. 61, Breathitt Co. 57

Bluegrass Classic

Cooper 65, Holmes 35

Cov. Catholic 69, Newport Central Catholic 41

Dixie Heights 55, Scott 50

Louisville Invitational Tournament

Lou. Ballard 72, Bullitt East 61

Lou. Fern Creek 57, Lou. Eastern 44

Lou. Trinity 68, Lou. Waggener 53

Lou. Valley 65, Lou. Central 61, OT