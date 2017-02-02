Roundup: DVL boys basketball race remains tight at top

With double-digit scoring from five different players, the Indio boys’ basketball team maintained their spot in a four-way tie for the Desert Valley League title Wednesday night with an 83-65 win over Cathedral City.

Jeremiah Brown led the Rajahs with 23 points, followed by 17 from Christian Briceno, 15 from Israel Hernandez and 10 each from Phillip Thigpen and Andres Alvarez.

In the loss, the Lions were led by Kavonte Kinney’s game-high 29 points to go with 17 rebounds, along with 15 points from Tshaun Toussaint and 13 from Jordan Wallace.

Indio (14-10, 7-2) plays next at Palm Springs on Friday.

Palm Springs 71, Shadow Hills 51: The Indians maintained pace with the rest of the top DVL teams with a large road win, led by a combined 35 points nad 25 rebounds from Damien King and Jon Scott.

La Quinta 67, Xavier Prep 51: Despite trailing 27-25 at halftime, the Blackhawks turned their offensive jets on a stormed away from the Saints in the second half to keep pace at the top of the DVL. Pierce Sterling led the way with 31 points including six 3-pointers, 13 points from Marcelo Zepeda and 11 points from Tommy Mooney.

The Blackhawks (13-12, 7-2) play at Cathedral City on Friday.

Boys’ soccer

La Quinta 5, Xavier Prep 0: The Blackhawks were led by two goals from Liam Manzano, along with one each from Andy Teran, Victor Munoz and Isaac Briones. Lucas Rosales managed three assists.

The Blackhawks (12-0-3) plays next at Cathedral City on Friday.

Palm Springs 2, Shadow Hills 1: After trailing 1-0 at halftime, Angel Valtierra (51st minute) and Raul Morado (67th minute) helped the Indians make a comeback. Kevin Corella made six saves in goal for the Indians.

Palm Springs (8-7-5, 5-2-2) plays next at home on Friday against Indio.

Girls’ soccer

La Quinta 7, Xavier Prep 0: Jianna Guerrero’s hat trick led the way for the Blackhawks, followed by one goal each from Hillary Barragan, Lauren Costello, Tatiana Woodworth and Lexi Mejia. Nicole Maler and Belen Jimenez combined for the shutout in goal.

La Quinta (14-2-4, 7-0-1) plays next on Friday at Cathedral City.

Girls’ basketball

Desert Christian Academy 62, Bloomington Christian 3: The Conquerors dominated on both ends of the floor, only allowing points in the first quarter of Wednesday’s win. Ashley Klopfenstein led the way on offense with 16 points and nine assists, along with 12 points from Abby Wagner and 10 points each from Kaylee Espinoza and Grace Johnson.

DCA (18-6) hosts Joshua Springs Friday at 5 p.m.