Roundup: Easy wins for DVL tennis trio

Lopsided wins were the order of the day in Desert Valley League high school tennis, as Palm Desert, Palm Springs and Shadow Hills cashed in easy victories.

While the pros prepare to toil at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, here’s what happened on DVL courts Tuesday.

Boys’ tennis

Palm Desert 16, Xavier Prep 2: The Aztecs won all nine singles points dropping just three games along the way for an easy DVL win.

Christian Rozpedski (6-1, 6-0, 6-0), Nick Garcia (6-0, 6-0, 6-0) and Tanner Russell (6-1, 6-0, 6-1) earned the wins. In doubles, the team of Quinn Bush and Daniel Garcia swept to a 7-5, 6-1, 6-2 victory. Emon Shaaf and Joshua Phillips won twice (6-1, 7-5), as did Estaban Lagos and Naveed Ashgarpour (6-3, 6-4).

The Aztecs (3-0) take on last year’s Division 2 champion Santa Margarita on Friday at home and have a special Saturday match against last year’s first-round CIF opponent Clovis North at 11 a.m. on Saturday at home.

Palm Springs 15, Cathedral City 3: The Indians picked up a comfortable win taking eight of the nine singles points. Michael Cabacungan (6-0, 6-0, 6-0) and Brian Johnson (6-1, 6-0, 6-0) were almost unscathed in sweeping to wins. Marcelo Calixto added two wins (6-0, 7-6).

In doubles, Austin Good and Riley Barnett teamed to win twice (6-0, 6-1), as did the team of Michael Donovan and Tyler Lozan (6-2, 6-1). Picking up one win were the doubles teams of David Nguyen and Kevin Liu (6-4), Cipriano Rodriguez and Ismael Rodriguez (6-4) and Josue Salas and Bryan Burgos (6-4).

Palm Springs (2-0) plays at Shadow Hills on Thursday.

Shadow Hills 12, Indio 6: The Knights doubled up the Rajahs behind Elvis Leon who won his three sets (6-3, 6-0, 6-0). Matt Alaniz added two singles wins (6-3, 6-1), as did Jesus Garduno (6-1, 6-4). The doubles team of Josh Gibson and Isaac Aceves also swept their sets (6-2, 6-2, 6-4).

Shadow Hills (2-1) hosts Palm Springs on Thursday.

Boys’ golf

La Quinta 197, Temevula Valley 216: The Blackhawks pulled off the always impressive feat of breaking 200 as a team, thanks in large part to a sizzling 2-under-par 34 by Mark Williams at SilverRock.

Nick Conoway added a 38, Michael Choma a 41 and Paden Duncan and Cameron Winslow both shot 42.

La Quinta (2-0, 1-0) hosts Xavier Prep on Thursday at SilverRock.

Softball

La Quinta goes 3-1 at tourney: The Blackhawks picked up three wins to just one loss at the Diamond County All County tournament Monday and Tuesday. The Blackhawks beat Tahquitz 13-0 and West Valley 7-0 on Tuesday, after topping San Jacinto 1-0 and losing to King 15-3 on Monday.

Against Tahquitz Lauren Robinson got the win, striking out 11, while and Bea Ojeda hit a home run and Jasmine Perezchica and Kamryn Tiumalu each had three hits. Against West Valley, Kiara Mendoz earned the shutout win, while Ojeda, Tiumalu, Robinson and Mendoz each had two hits. In the win against San Jacinto it was Robinson with the shutout and Ilana Valdez scored the game’s only run.

Palm Desert goes 2-2 at tourney: The Aztecs picked up wins over Tahquitz and Indio 11-0 and lost to Murrieta Mesa 10-5 and Silverado 9-4, in a two-day tournament at Hemet.

Sydney Sprinkle was 3 for 3 against Murrieta Mesa and had two more hits against Silverado including a home run. Jamiana Gateb hit a two-run home run and Emily Hagar had two hits against Murrieta. In the win over Indio, Bayley Gonzalez pitched a shutout and had a single, double and triple at the plate. Hagar was 3 for 3 with a double, a homer and five RBIs, and Carly Williams and Shana Aguerrebere each had two hits for the Aztecs (3-2).

Fun Fundraiser

Hope for Isaiah: The Scorpions Water Polo Club will be having a fundraiser and raffle for Isaiah, a 4-year-old who has been battling Leukemia for over a year. The exhibition water polo game and raffle will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Palm Desert Aquatic Center. Any proceeds raised up to $4,500 will be matched by The Desi Strong Foundation and the money will go to the family as they try to handle medical costs and avoid foreclosure of their home. If you can’t attend but want to make a tax-deductable donation, please visit www.squareup.com/store/desistrong.