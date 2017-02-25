Roundup: Fern Creek rolls to district title

Fern Creek’s boys basketball team won its second consecutive 24th District title on Friday and improved to 30 wins on the season in the process.

But according to coach James Schooler, the team still isn’t playing its best basketball of the year.

The Tigers got off to a slow start but quickly recovered on their way to defeating Jeffersontown, 94-79, in the district finals at Bullitt East High School.

I think we still have better basketball to play,” Schooler said. “I love our team chemistry right now. I think we’re playing about 27 of the 32 minutes our style, so before we get into the regional tournament next week, we’d like to play 32 of the 32. We’re striving for perfection.”

Jeffersontown jumped out to a 21-12 lead with 2:57 remaining in the first quarter, but after a Fern Creek timeout, the Tigers went on a 13-4 run and never looked back.

Fern Creek’s Tony Rogers, facing his eighth-grade brother Jaden Rogers of Jeffersontown, led the Tigers with 16 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and two steals, while Ahmad Price added 15 points and six rebounds. Chance Moore, earlier named the Sixth Region Player of the Year on Friday, scored the 1,000th point of his career on a corner 3-pointer from an Anthony Wales assist. Moore finished with 11 points total and now sits at 1,007 career points.

“It means a lot to Chance,” Schooner said. “He’s a ball player. Although we don’t preach about individual accomplishments they are part of the game. We are very happy for him and his family to reach that milestone in his career.”

Christopher Trigg led the way for Jeffersontown with 30 points, and went 12 of 13 from the free-throw line. The Chargers are making their first regional tournament appearance since 2012.

Here’s a look at district finals in Louisville and across the Commonwealth from Friday, Feb. 24, 2017:

SCORES

BOYS

SIXTH REGION

21st at Fairdale

Final

PRP 90, VALLEY 73

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Panthers (16-10) defeated the Vikings (21-7) to win the 21st District title. Trey Hill led the Panthers recording 27 points in Friday night’s win. Cyncer Wilson added 15 points in the victory and Darius Osborne added 13 points. Curt Lewis scored 31 points for Valley but it was not enough to notch a victory friday night.

PRP (16-10)

Gerald Gray, Jr. 16p, Trey Hill 27p, Darius Osborne 13p, B.J. Robinson 9p, Cyncer Wilson 15p, Malik Bunzy 8p, Cashawn Beasley 2p

VALLEY (21-7)

Ty Walter 8p, Cameron Wilson 10p, Raekwon Evans 8p, Curt Lewis 31p, Eric George 7p, Tre Anderson 9p

22nd at DeSales

Final

DOSS 66, DESALES 62, OT

DOSS (20-10)

Cameron Maddox 2p; Stefon Franklin 24p; Meith Reclow 8p; Jaylon Hall 26p; Terez Traynor 6p

DESALES (18-12)

Austin Black 16p; Dalton Kelly 2p; Jaxon Burgess 18p; Sam Weining 17p; Travis Seibert 9p

23rd at North Bullitt

Final

SOUTHERN 81, MOORE 76, OT

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. – With the game tied 69 end of regulation the Trojans outscored the Mustangs to win the 23rd District for the first time since 1995. Matthew Jones who scored all 5 of his points on overtime, hit 2 free throws with 23 seconds to put Southern up to stay. Dan Black had 10 rebounds and 6 assists to go along with his 25 points for Southern. Kendal Jones had16 rebounds, and Kegan Gentry added 9 more for Southern. Ramon Collins 8 rebounds to go along with his 12 points for the Mustangs.

MOORE (19-11)

Hurt 22, Raevon Vaden 3, Anderson 10, Weaver 9, Collins 20, Gentry 12.

SOUTHERN (17-12)

Black 25, Wilson 19, Collier 4, Kalakon 6, M. Jones 5, K. Jones 22.

24th at Bullitt East

Final

FERN CREEK 94, J’TOWN 79

FERN CREEK (30-2)

AJ Thomas 5p, 2r, 1a, 1b, 2s; Anthony Wales 12p, 1r, 1a, 2s; Ahmad Price 15p, 6r, 4a; Daiquan Jones 10p, 4r, 1a, 1b; Clint Wickliffe 7p, 2a; Darian Childress 12p, 4r, 1a, 1b, 1s; Kyree Hawkins 4p, 3r, 3a; Chance Moore 11p, 4r, 4a, 4s; Tony Rogers 16p, 8r, 7a, 2b, 2s; Jordan Coleman 2p

J’TOWN (10-19)

Jalen Davis 9p; Dakota Wright 2p; Delvonte McCloud 6p; Jaden Rogers 6p; Jordon Lyons 14p; Jalen Garnett 2p; Justin Baker 2p; William Brown 8p; Chris Trigg 30p

SEVENTH REGION

25th at Manual

Final

MANUAL 57, CENTRAL 54

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jordan McClendon recorded 23 points and nailed a go ahead 3-pointer for the Crimsons. The Crimsons took their first lead of the game in the fourth quarter with less than a minute left in the game to clinch the 25th District title.

MANUAL (9-19)

Will Britt 8p; Jordan McClendon 23p; Kenyon Jacob 12p; Brock Cassin 4p; Eli Roberts 2p; T.J. Ballard 2p; Noah Hawkins 6p.

CENTRAL (14-14)

Chris Rawlings 9p; Korey Johnson 10p; Josh Watkins 8p; Derron Douglas 6p; Andy Crittenden 4p; Dominique Knight 15p; Josh Black 2p.

EIGHTH REGION

29th at Oldham Co.

Final

Oldham Co. 76, South Oldham 70

30th at Collins

Final

Anderson Co. 53, Collins 44

Scores from around the state:

2nd District

Championship

McCracken County 64, Paducah Tilghman 61

5th District

Championship

Lyon Co. 61, Livingston Central 59

7th District

Championship

Madisonville-North Hopkins 60, Dawson Springs 45

9th District

Championship

Owensboro Catholic 40, Daviess Co. 37

11th District

Championship

Hancock Co. 60, Meade Co. 59

12th District

Championship

Edmonson Co. 81, Butler Co. 64

13th District

Championship

Franklin-Simpson 84, Russellville 61

14th District

Championship

Bowling Green 89, Greenwood 48

15th District

Championship

Monroe Co. 73, Barren Co. 68, 2OT

16th District

Championship

Clinton Co. 69, Russell Co. 51

18th District

Championship

LaRue Co. 82, Caverna 59

33rd District

Championship

Cooper 60, Ryle 25

34th District

Championship

Lloyd Memorial 72, Dixie Heights 44

36th District

Championship

Newport Central Catholic 68, Newport 62

37th District

Championship

Campbell Co. 59, Scott 58

38th District

Championship

Harrison Co. 58, Robertson County 44

40th District

Championship

Paris 68, George Rogers Clark 56

41st District

Championship

Franklin Co. 79, Frankfort 68

42nd District

Championship

Scott Co. 78, Lex. Sayre 44

43rd District

Championship

Lex. Christian 58, Lexington Catholic 36

44th District

Championship

Madison Southern 44, Madison Central 33

45th District

Championship

Lincoln Co. 45, Boyle Co. 44

46th District

Championship

Mercer Co. 59, West Jessamine 56

47th District

Championship

Pulaski Co. 77, Rockcastle Co. 63

48th District

Championship

Southwestern 92, Wayne Co. 83

50th District

Championship

Corbin 74, South Laurel 68

51st District

Championship

Knox Central 64, Lynn Camp 57

53rd District

Championship

Letcher County Central 70, Knott Co. Central 67

54th District

Championship

Perry Co. Central 74, Buckhorn 43

55th District

Championship

Wolfe Co. 70, Breathitt Co. 55

56th District

Championship

Estill Co. 77, Powell Co. 59

57th District

Championship

Johnson Central 79, Magoffin Co. 55

58th District

Championship

South Floyd 71, Allen Central 62

59th District

Championship

Pikeville 60, Shelby Valley 52

60th District

Championship

Lawrence Co. 71, Belfry 53

61st District

Championship

Rowan Co. 76, Fleming Co. 55

62nd District

Championship

Elliott Co. 64, West Carter 61

63rd District

Championship

Greenup Co. 96, Russell 88

GIRLS

SIXTH REGION

21st at Fairdale

Final

HOLY CROSS 68, FAIRDALE 52

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Cougars (15-16) defeated the Bulldogs (12-16) to clinch the 21st District title. Halle Snyder poured in 28 points to help the Cougars win. The Bulldogs were able to keep pace with the Cougars in the first half, but the Cougars built an insurmountable lead in the third quarter. The Bulldogs were led by senior Valerie Johnson who recorded 21 points and eight rebounds.

HOLY CROSS (15-16)

Ally Klein 2p; Amber Kaufman 15p; Kaylie Reed 12p; Lauren Schraut 4p; Gabby Vasquez 7p; Halle Snyder 28p.

FAIRDALE (12-16)

Maria Nylund 8p, 7a, 3r, 3s; Tyasia Brown 15p, 5r, 1s; Janesha Jefferson 6p, 8r, 3s; Valerie Johnson 21p, 8r; Shanice Latimore 2p, 5r, 2s.

22nd at DeSales

Final

BUTLER (29-2)

Jabriel Kelly 3p; Breia Torrens 2p; Tasia Jeffries 5p; Jasmine Elder 3p; Kiara Kane 15p; Brittany Justice 2p; Marshall 9p; Jaelynn Penn 14p; Kerry Goodlett 6p; Molly Lockhart 12p; LeLe Miles 6p; Janna Lewis 5p

DOSS (12-12)

Jamari Tilman 8p; Kamesha Moxley 8p; Khadaijah Hellman 5p

SEVENTH REGION

25th at Manual

Final

MANUAL 85, CENTRAL 55

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Crimsons (20-7) clinched the 25th District title after defeating the Yellow Jackets (15-12) Friday night. Jaela Johnson scored 27 points to lead the charge for the Crimsons. Aniah Griffin added 14 points in the win. Shamaria Stikes knocked in five 3-pointers and finished the night with 15 points for the Yellow Jackets. Tonysha Curry scored 16 points for the Yellow Jackets.

MANUAL (20-7)

Jaela Johnson 27p; Tyonne Howard 4p; Aniah Griffin 14p; Tonysha Curry 16p; Dejah Chatman 2p; Anna Littlefield 2p; Nila Blackford 20p.

CENTRAL (15-12)

Shamaria Stikes 15p; Precious Hereford 6p, 4a; Darian Neal 16p, 9r; Stephanie Cole 8p; Arianna Burnett 4p; India New 6p.

EIGHTH REGION

29th at Oldham Co.

Final

TRIMBLE CO. 64, OLDHAM CO. 48

BUCKNER, Ky. — Kaylee Clifford recorded 27 points and Shelbe Black recorded 21 points as the Raiders defeated the Colonels to win the 29th District title. The Colonels were led by Sophie Head’s 16 points. Madison Clark chipped in an additional 10 points for the Colonels.

TRIMBLE CO. (24-4)

Cheyenne Riddle 6p; Bailey Duke 6p; Abby Ponder 2p; Kaylee Clifford 27p; Karli Tilley 2p; Shelbe Black 21p.

OLDHAM CO. (15-15)

Madison Clark 10p; Sophie Head 16p; Alexis Head 7p; Ally Korzanawski 6p; Layken Goldsmith 6p; Jordan Simpson 1p; Alayha Swanson 2p.

Scores from around the state:

17th District

Championship

Elizabethtown 49, John Hardin 39

18th District

Championship

Green Co. 72, LaRue Co. 42

19th District

Championship

Nelson Co. 83, Bardstown 57

20th District

Championship

Marion Co. 53, Adair Co. 36

30th District

Championship

Anderson Co. 60, Spencer Co. 46

31st District

Championship

Owen Co. 55, Carroll Co. 41

32nd District

Championship

Simon Kenton 66, Grant Co. 35

34th District

Championship

Dixie Heights 56, Lloyd Memorial 46

35th District

Championship

Cov. Holy Cross 47, Holmes 39

41st District

Championship

Franklin Co. 68, Woodford Co. 33

42nd District

Championship

Scott Co. 80, Lex. Henry Clay 52

43rd District

Championship

Lex. Lafayette 67, Lex. Paul Dunbar 58

44th District

Championship

Madison Central 48, Madison Southern 42

45th District

Championship

Lincoln Co. 74, Boyle Co. 61

53rd District

Championship

Knott Co. Central 61, Letcher County Central 55

60th District

Championship

Pike Co. Central 57, Lawrence Co. 41