Roundup: Floyd Central hands Brownstown first loss

Tuesday’s matchup between Floyd Central and host Brownstown was as highly anticipated as they come – and it more than lived up to expectations.

Class 4-A No. 11 Floyd Central, winner of 11 straight coming in, used a 27-21 fourth quarter edge to hand Class 3-A No. 1 Brownstown its first loss of the season in a 61-56 decision. The setback is the Braves’ first since a two-point loss in last season’s sectional semifinals.

The Braves (19-1) have lost three games in the past year, two at the hands of the Highlanders (16-3), who upped their unbeaten streak to 12 with the win Tuesday. Floyd Central now leads the all-time series with Brownstown – coach Todd Sturgeon’s alma mater – 12-8.

The win total for the Highlanders eclipses last season’s mark of 15 and marks the highest single-season win total of Sturgeon’s stint. Floyd Central hasn’t won more than 15 games in a season in more than 25 years.

“We’re trying to build the program,” Sturgeon said. “We won five (games) the year before I got the job. We won 12, 15 and now we’re at 16 and counting. We have a Tuesday-Friday-Saturday schedule this week, and we’re approaching that as a prep for the sectional. … We’re hoping this will be good preparation for that. Brownstown is a difficult team to play against.”

Behind six first-quarter points from Carson Lambring, Brownstown led 10-6 after the opening period. The Braves took a one-point lead into halftime, and the slim margin remained midway through the third quarter. A layup by Lambring at the third quarter buzzer gave the hosts a 35-34 lead entering the fourth.

The final period proved to be the difference for Floyd Central. The Highlanders used a 16-8 run to open up a 50-43 lead with less than three minutes remaining. The Braves answered with a Derek Riekers 3-pointer, but Floyd Central made 14 fourth-quarter free throws to seal it.

“We were able to start getting some stops,” Sturgeon said of the team’s fourth-quarter run. “We were able to handle their pressure and get really good shots. … We scored a bunch of points because we were able to make free throws. We were able to get ahead, and with probably about four minutes left, we started slowing it down.”

Floyd Central welcomes Jasper on Friday before traveling to Bloomington North on Saturday ahead of its season-finale. Next up for Brownstown is a home game against Eastern on Friday.

Floyd Central 61, Brownstown 56

Highlanders (16-3): Luke Gohmann 14p; Cobie Barnes 13p; Tyler Kimm 11p; Trevor Apple 8p; Brendan Hobson 5p; Matt Weimer 4p; Evan Nichols 4p; Gabe Shireman 2p

Braves (19-1): Carson Lambring 23p; Cody Waskom 12p; Derek Riekers 9p; Jordan Peters 6; Gavin Bane 6

Jeffersonville 82, Corydon 52: The red-hot Red Devils (13-8) jumped out to a 41-25 halftime lead and cruised to a rout of the visiting Panthers (7-13), who have lost 11 of 12. Jeffersonville, meanwhile, has five straight wins after dropping four in a row.

Bailey Falkenstein led the Red Devils with 22 points Tuesday, including 13 in the third quarter. Tre Coleman tallied 18, and Jacob Jones and Joe LaGrange each had 12.

Providence 56, Rock Creek 37: The Pioneers (17-2) bounced back from their second loss of the season with a victory over the host Lions (12-10) Tuesday. Class 2-A’s second-ranked team, Providence’s two losses have come at Class 4-A No. 3 New Albany and at No. 11 Floyd Central.

Salem 71, Henryville 63: Class 3-A’s ninth-ranked Lions (17-2) saw their record 15-game win streak come to an end this past weekend but responded with a road win over the Class 2-A No. 8 Hornets. Salem led 29-24 at half before opening up a 15-point margin early in the fourth quarter.

Area high school basketball results



Silver Creek 71, Austin 42

Charlestown 69, New Washington 55

North Harrison 53, Clarksville 48

Paoli 73, Scottsburg 63

West Washington 57, Orleans 51

Eastern 59, Mitchell 52

Greensburg 62, Seymour 52

Crawford Co. 50, Borden 37