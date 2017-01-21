Roundup: Floyd Central records historic win

Floyd Central High School’s boys basketball team accomplished something that hadn’t been done in nearly two decades.

On Friday evening, the Highlanders knocked off Jennings Co. on the road, 77-54, winning in North Vernon for the first time in 19 years. 6-foot-5 forward Luke Gohmann led his team with 21 points and six rebounds, and guard Matt Weimer added 16 points and four assists.

“I thought offensively we played really well,” Floyd Central coach Todd Sturgeon said. “Any time you go on the road and shoot 62 percent, as a coach you’ve got to feel pretty good about that. It starts with getting the ball inside and shooting from behind the 3-point line seems to be a sweet spot for us.”

In the second half especially, the Highlanders found 6-foot-8 center Trevor Apple in the post, which led to easy scoring opportunities around the basket or Apple kicking it out to an open man for a 3-pointer. Apple finished with eight points, five rebounds and four assists.

“We’re getting the ball inside,” Sturgeon said, who’s team has won five straight games. “We have a lot of size. Our front line is 6-foot-8, 6-foot-5, 6-foot-5, and then we bring 6-foot-4 and 6-foot-6 off the bench. We’ve got size and what we feel like what we were lacking is a toughness and a determination to get the ball inside and to keep going there and keep pounding it inside. We’ve been doing a better job of it. We’ve been averaging 19 post touches a game. I really think that’s the difference offensively.”

Hobson scores season high for Salem

In a tight game throughout the first half, the Salem Lions leaned heavily on star Seth Hobson, and the senior forward responded.

Hobson scored a season-high 28 points, including 13 points alone in the third quarter as the Lions knocked off Corydon, 61-50, for its ninth consecutive win.

“We started to get the ball to him into the post,” Salem coach Hank Weedin said of Hobson, who also recorded six rebounds. “I thought our guards did a good job in the second half getting the ball to him. He also started stepping away from the basket, Most of the time he had three guys on him in the post, but he stepped out on the perimeter and knocked down some perimeter shots as well.”

Hunter Weedin and Derek Cornett each scored 10 points in the win for the Lions, who have completed an impressive program turnaround. After winning zero games in 2012-2013 and just two games a year later, Weedin’s then-young squad has matured and gained experience over playing multiple seasons in the Mid-Southern conference, and his current squad is now 10-1, with its only loss to Brownstown, which came by three points in the second game of the season.

“Derek and Seth, when they were freshman we won two games, and they took it on the chin,” Weedin said. “The thing that makes them good is they’re competitive, they love to play and work hard, and they’ve got three to four years of experience. We have the experience that we need to understand how to pull games away. We’ve won a few close ones, and built separation late in the game.”

Here are more stats and scores from around Southern Indiana:

BOYS

FLOYD CENTRAL 77, JENNINGS CO. 54

FLOYD CENTRAL (9-3)

Brendon Hobson 4p, 4r; Gabe Shireman 2p, 3r; Tyler Kimm 10p, 5r; Matt Weimer 16p, 4a; Evan Nichols 4p; Trevor Apple 8p, 5r, 4a; Cobie Barnes 12p, 4r; Luke Gohmann 21p, 6r.

JENNINGS CO. (10-4)

Chase Reason 8p; Kenneth Jones 8p; Josh Pettite 4p; Tyler Vogel 26p; Bret Sawyer 8p.

SALEM 61, CORYDON 50

CORYDON (6-7)

Jordan Ripperdan 4p; Joey Wiseman 11p; Alec Saulman 13p; Braydon Beauchamp 9p; Clayton Schreck 7p; Kurt Strubler 2p; Jacob Johnson 4p.

SALEM (10-1)

Hunter Weedin 10p; Jalen Nice 9p; Xavier Haendiges 2p; Derek Cornett 10p, 5a; Jeffrey Burch 2p; Seth Hobson 28p, 6r.

SCOTTSBURG 63, CLARKSVILLE 52

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. – Mitchell Meagher scored 23 points to lead Scottsburg (4-11) past the host Generals (8-6). The win ended a seven-game losing streak for the Warriors while also putting an end to Clarksville’s three-game win streak.`

SCOTTSBURG (4-11)

Mitchell Prince 16p; Mitchell Meagher 23p; Casey Smith 6p; Jimmy Neace 16p; Nick Sebastiao 2p.

CLARKSVILLE (8-6)

Murphy McEwen 3p; Charles VanWinkle 9p; Tyler Martin 3p; Seth Hamilton 2p; Ethan Cummings 11p; Christian Stewart 12p; Nathan Ludwick 12p.

WEST WASHINGTON 87, MITCHELL 60

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ind. – The Senators (11-3) defeated the Bluejackets (5-7), 87-60. Michael Sizemore led the Senators with 24 points, five assists, five rebounds and four steals.

MITCHELL (5-7)

Blackwell 5p, 1a, 1r; Pritchett 3p, 2a, 1r; Moore 2p; Phillips 4p, 1r, 1s; Jenkins 2p, 1a, 1r; Fleenor 6p; Passmore 2p, 1r; Blackwell 27p, 2a, 7r; Barrett 9p, 1b, 4r.

WEST WASHINGTON (11-3)

Michael Sizemore 24p, 5a, 5r, 4s; Noah Green 12p, 3a, 2r; Kaden Ables 2p; Hunter Sanford 18p, 4a, 3b, 5r, 3s; Peyton Walker 17p, 6a, 3r, 1s; Nick Marrs 1p, 2r; Jackson Bryne 13p, 3a, 3r, 2s.

NORTH HARRISON 64, LANESVILLE 60

RAMSEY, Ind. – The Cougars (8-5) overtook the Eagles (6-8), 64-60 despite shooting 50 percent from the free-throw line. The Cougars finished 20 of 40 from the charity stripe compared to the Eagles’ 17 of 20 mark. The Cougars were led by Skyler Wetzel with 18 points. Riley Cook led the Eagles with 20 points.

LANESVILLE (6-8)

Julien Stewart 9p; Joe Jacobi 2p; Evan Ash 7p; Austin Gootee 2p; Riley Cook 20p; Mitchell Bailey 4p; Elijah Wilkin 16p.

NORTH HARRISON (8-5)

Jake Harley 12p; Trevor Laub 3p; Jake Troxell 10p; Quinn Kaiser 1p; Jake Book 15p; Braden Jenkins 2p; Skyler Wetzel 18p; Max Flock 3p.

NEW WASHINGTON 54, AUSTIN 51

NEW WASHINGTON, Ind. – The Mustangs (9-7) were up by three points with 28 seconds left and were able to stop the Eagles (4-9) from getting a last shot off. Zach Moore was the leading scorer for the Mustangs with 17 points, six rebounds and two assists.Hunter Lind also had nine points on three 3-pointers. Drew Buhr led the Eagles in scoring with 14 points.

AUSTIN (4-9)

Andy Barnett 3p, 3r, 1a; Conner Smith 8p, 6r, 2a; John Ashby 8p, 5r, 1a; Trevor McIntosh 8p, 3r; Drew Buhr 14p, 1r, 5a; Mason Lovell 6p, 7r; Ben Rexroat 4p, 2r.

NEW WASHINGTON (9-7)

Caleb Ellison 4p, 3r, 5a; Brandon Horton 12p, 3r, 1a ; Hunter Lind 9p, 1r, 1a; Zach Moore 17p, 6r, 2a; Stevie Mack 12p, 10r, 1a.

CAI 37, SOUTHWESTERN 35

NEW ALBANY, Ind. – The Warriors (8-9) survived late over the Rebels (7-6). Stephen Cook led the Warriors with 12 points and Matt Hamby added an additional nine points. The Rebels were led by Coleman Jones’s 11 points.

CAI (8-9)

Noah Williams 8p; Stephen Cook 12p; Matt Hamby 9p; Riley Linnehan 2p; Bailey Conrad 6p.

SOUTHWESTERN (7-6)

Christian Balboa 8p; Krammer 3p; Coleman Jones 11p; Tryston Wheatley 7p; Derrick Bell 6p.

GIRLS

JEFFERSONVILLE 41, NEW ALBANY 39

NEW ALBANY (14-6)

Julyen Condra 5p; Alayasia Douglas 1p; Chyna Anthony 13p; Marissa Jones 4p; Earlean Davis 9p; Kelsy Taylor 7p.

JEFFERSONVILLE (14-7)

Jaylynn Brown 5p; Jacinta Gibson 17p; Jhala Henry 6p; Britney Epperson 1p; Jaelyn Lee 3p; Nan Garcia 9p.