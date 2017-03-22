Roundup: Floyd Central shows offensive potential

In it’s first game of the season, Floyd Central’s softball team displayed it’s offensive muscle and potential.

The Highlanders plated more than a baker’s dozen runs on the way to a wild 16-10 win over Pleasure Ridge Park, Tuesday at PRP. Freshman Taryn Weddle, a Louisville commit, went 2 for 4 with a double, a run scored and four RBIs, while Cassie Thomerson went 5 for 5 with a double, three runs and three RBIs.

Starting pitcher Lexi Heeke allowed six runs on 11 hits in six and two-thirds innings. But the Highlanders offense helped lift the team, scoring eight runs in the first three innings, four more in the fourth and fifth innings combined and another three runs in the seventh inning.

Rosie Sullivan went 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs and Makenzie Luckett also drove in three runs, hitting 3 for four with two runs scored.

Here’s a look at the rest of the spring sports action on Tuesday evening.

SOFTBALL

Monday

BUTLER 4, PRESENTATION 0

BUTLER 000 211 0 – 4

PRESENTATION 000 000 0 – 0

WP: A. Ramerez, 7IP, 2H, 12K, 0R

LP: M. Meagher, 4IP, 7H, 0BB, 2R

BUTLER (1-1): A. Ramerez, 2B; A. Brock 2-3, 2B

PRESENTATION (1-5): A. Swearingen, 2-3

SACRED HEART 5, NORTH BULLITT 1

SACRED HEART 002 021 X – 5 6 1

NORTH BULLITT 000 010 0 – 1 6 4

WP: Emma Burnett (2-2), 7IP, 5K, 1BB.

LP: Ludwig (0-6), 6IP, 5K, 3BB.

SACRED HEART (2-2): Burnett 1-3, 1RBI; Claire Ely 2-3, 1RBI.

NORTH BULLITT (0-6): Elizabeth Hines 1-1, 2B; Dangerfield 1-3, 1RBI.

MERCY 16, CAL 5

MERCY 126 52X – 16 12 7

CAL 100 13X – 5 6 1

WP: Lexi Ray (2-1) 3IP, 5K, 2H, 1R.

LP: Lo Simpson (1-1) 5IP, 2K, 4BB, 12H, 16R.

MERCY (2-1): Melissa Collins 3-4, HR, 5RBI, 2R, 1SB; Ray 2-4, 1RBI; Jordan Sanders 1-4, 3B, 1RBI, 3R; Taylor McGowen 2-2, HR, 3RBI, 2R; Jinhee Walsh 2-2, 1RBI, 1R; Kennedy Higdon 1-1, 2B, 2RBI, 1R.

CAL (1-2): Mia Beam 1-1, 2B, 2RBI; Macy Howes 1-2, 1R; Sarah Ratterman 2-3, 1R; Riley Sexton 2-2, 1R; Ashton Edwards 2B, 1R.

OLDHAM CO. 16, ASSUMPTION 8

WP: Allison Viapando (4-0), 7IP, 11H, 8R, 4ER, 2BB, 3K.

LP: Dowdy, 7IP, 17H, 16R, 15ER, 4BB, 1K.

OLDHAM CO. (5-0): Haley Springer 2B, HR, 5RBI; Elana Ornelas HR, 4RBI; Taylor Sheller 2B, 2RBI.

ASSUMPTION (3-2): Maggie Metzger 2B, 2RBI; Braxton Downs HR, 4RBI.

PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 17, WAGGENER 2

PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 670 22 – 17 10 3

WAGGENER 000 20 – 2 4 0

WP: Mady Williams (1-0) 5IP, 9K, 1BB, 1ER.

LP: Yolette Charles (0-2) 2IP.

PORTLAND CHRISTIAN (1-0): Taylor Mulvey 3-3, 3B; Lydia Cyrus 2B; Sydney Haynes 2-3.

WAGGENER (0-2): Jatonya Cain 2B.

Tuesday

FLOYD CENTRAL 16, PRP 10

PRP 015 103 0 – 10 12 3

FLOYD CENTRAL 513 220 3 – 16 16 2

WP: Lexie Heeke 6 2/3IP, 11H, 6ER, 6K, 1BB

LP: Makenzie Luckett 7IP, 16H, 16R, 13ER, 1K, 5BB

PRP (2-1): Rosie Sullivan (2-4, HR, 2RBI); Makenzie Luckett (3-4, 2 2B, 1R, 3RBI).

FLOYD CENTRAL (1-0): Jensen Striegel (3-4, 3B, 2B, 4R); Taryn Weddle (2-3, 2B, 1R, 4RBI); Cassie Thomerson (5-5, 2 2B, 3R, 3RBI); Alexis McCullough (1-3, 2B, 2R, 1RBI).

EASTERN 17, FERN CREEK 5

EASTERN 005 228 – 17 16 3

FERN CREEK 211 010 – 5 11 7

WP: Brittany Ernst (2-1) 3IP, 9H, 4R, 3ER, 3K, 1BB

LP: Sierra Conforti (2-4) 6IP, 16H, 17R, 11ER, 3K, 4BB

EASTERN (3-1): Mackenzie Schutte (2-2, 2B, 2RBI, 2R); Morgan Willoughby (2-5, 2B, 1RBI, 2R); Tedi Nunn (3-5, 2B, 2RBI, 3R); Molly Probus (1-3, 2B, 3RBI, 1R); Alana Fullen (1-0) Save, 3IP, 2H, 1R, 0ER, 1K, 1BB.

FERN CREEK (2-4): Julia Smith (2-4, 1B, 2B, 1R); Kaci Franklin (2-4, 1B, 2B, 2RBI, 1R).

ASSUMPTION 11, PRESENTATION 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Rockets (4-2) got off to a five-run first inning and held off a late rally to defeat Presentation (1-6). Jordan Ridge finished 2 for 3 with a triple, two runs, and two RBIs to lead the way for Assumption, which has now won three out of four. Presentation was led by doubles from Nicole Kuchma and Madeline Meagher.

PRESENTATION 100 031 0 – 5 5 6

ASSUMPTION 514 001 x – 11 8 2

WP: Caroline Weickle (3-1) 7IP, 5H, 5R, 2ER

LP: Sierra Willis (1-1) 6IP, 8H, 11R, 4ER

PRESENTATION (1-6): Nicole Kuchma (2B, 2R); Madeline Meagher (2B).

ASSUMPTION (4-2): Jordan Ridge (2-3, 3B, 2R, 2RBI); Braxton Downs (2B, 2R, 1RBI); Sydney Young (2-4, 2RBI).

PREBLE (WISC.) 4, CAL 2

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Centurions (1-3) fell to the visiting Hornets (1-0), who captured their first win of the season led by Brittany Keegan’s home run, three hits, and one run scored. Loren Simpson had a productive night for the Centurions with two hits and one triple.

PREBLE 110 002 0 – 4 9 0

CAL 200 000 0 – 2 6 3

WP: Brittany Keegan (1-0) 7IP, 6H, 11K, 2BB

LP: Loren Simpson (1-2) 7IP, 9H, 2K, 2BB

PREBLE (1-0): Brittany Keegan (3-4, HR, 1RBI)

CAL (1-3): Loren Simpson (2-2, 3B, 1RBI).

BROWN 18, WAGGENER 1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Bears (1-0) opened up the season with a rout over the host Wildcats (0-1). Ella Pena, McKenna Wilson, Sam Heller, and Makda Araya led the offense for Brown, finishing a combined 15 for 15 with 11 runs and 11 RBIs. Jac Quaya Hardin finished 2 for 2 at the plate for Waggener.

WAGGENER 001 x – 1 4 9

BROWN 4(11)3 0 – 18 15 1

WP: Sam Heller (1-0) 3IP, 4H, 1ER, 5K, 0BB

LP: Kelli Rice (0-1) 3IP, 15H, 18R, 15ER, 5K, 3BB

WAGGENER (0-3): Jac Quaya Hardin (2-2).

BROWN (1-0): Ella Pena (4-4, 2B, 4R, 2RBI); McKenna Wilson (4-4, 3R, 2RBI); Sam Heller (4-4, 2 2B, 1R, 4RBI); Makda Araya (3-3, 2B, 2R, 3RBI).

SACRED HEART 4, SHELBY CO. 1

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. – Sacred Heart (3-2) beat the host Rockets (1-1) in eight innings. With runners on first and third, Claire Ely hit a double, scoring Alley Puckett to break the tie. Puckett added a double of her own earlier in the game, while Emma Burnett hit two doubles of her own. Shelby Gonzalez was led offensively by Abigail Gonzalez, who finished 1-for-3 with a triple and an RBI.

SACRED HEART 100 000 03 – 4 8 0

SHELBY CO. 010 000 00 – 1 4 2

WP: Emma Burnett (3-2) 8IP, 4H, 1ER, 9K, 0BB

LP: Lauren Heckel (1-1) 5IP, 3H, 3ER, 5K, 2BB

SACRED HEART (3-2): Emma Burnett (2-3, 2 2B, 1RBI); Alley Puckett (1-4, 2B, 2R); Claire Ely (1-4, 2B, 1R, 2RBI).

SHELBY CO. (1-1): Abigail Gonzalez (1-3, 3B, 1RBI).

INDEPENDENCE 7, MANUAL 6

INDEPENDENCE (Tenn.) 001 031 2 – 7 8 0

MANUAL 010 410 0 – 6 12 5

WP: L. Pinkard (1-1)

LP: J. Riley (0-1)

INDEPENDENCE (1-1): Freenab (2B); Chesson (2B); Huckaby (2B); Pinkard (2B).

MANUAL (2-2): Forish (3B); High (2B).

MERCY 11, MEADE CO. 4

MERCY 200 061 2 – 11 10 1

MEADE CO. 100 000 3 – 4 9 2

WP: Lexi Ray (3-1) 5IP, 5H, 1R, 6K, 1K

LP: Beth Wright (2-3) 2K, 4BB, 10H, 11R, 7IP

MERCY (3-1): Melissa Collins (2-2, 2 2B, 2RBI, 2BB, 1SB) Ryan Ann Hobbs (2-4, 3B, 2RBI); Madison Dykes (2-3, HR, 1GS, 5RBI, 2R).

MEADE CO. (2-3): Madison Rhodes (3-4, 1R); Shipley (2-4, 2B, 1RBI, 2R); Elizabeth Yobart (2-4, 1RBI).

BALLARD 10, BULLITT EAST 0

BALLARD 090 10 – 10 5 0

BULLITT EAST 000 00 – 0 1 7

WP: Shelby Kelley (1-0) – 1H, 0R , 0E, 6K, 1BB

LP: Taylor Roby 5H, 10R, 5ER, 4K, 2BB

BALLARD (3-0): Shelby Kelley (2-2, 2B, 1RBI), Catie Barber (1-2, ,2R, 1BB)

BULLITT EAST (2-3): 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, Lindsay Renneisen(1-2, 2B)

BASEBALL

Monday

BUTLER 10, CENTRAL 0

CENTRAL 000 00 – 0 4 5

BUTLER 142 0X- 10 8 1

WP: Kenneth Moore (1-0), 5IP, 0R, 0ER, 4H, 4K, 0BB

LP: Layron Logan (0-1), 3IP, 6H, 7R, 5ER, 2BB, 1K

BUTLER (2-0): Peyton Hood (1-2, 2RBI), Cameron McKune (2-2, 2B, 3B, 3R)

ST. X 6, OLDHAM CO. 0

OLDHAM CO. 000 000 0 – 0 4 3

ST. X 023 010 X – 6 4 0

WP: Evan Burnett 5IP, 3H, 5K, 2BB.

LP: Justin Lowry 5IP, 3H, 6R, 1ER, 1K, 3BB, 1HR.

ST. X (6-1): Trey Sweeney (2-3, 2H, 1RBI, 2B); Stephen Mitchell (1-2, 2R, 1H, HR, 2RBI, 1BB); Ryan Davis (1RBI).

OLDHAM CO. (3-2): Chris Seng (1-3, 2B); Grant Larimore (2-3, 2H).

CAL 10, GALLATIN CO. 2

GALLATIN CO. 100 001 0 – 2 4 4

CAL 310 150 X – 10 6 0

WP: Aaron Blake (2-0), 5IP, 2H, 1R, 2BB, 4K.

LP: Austin Steurer (0-1) 1IP, 1H, 4R, 2ER, 1BB.

CAL (2-1): Blake (1-3, 3B, 1R); Jacob Dupps (1-3, 1R, 2RBI); Matthew Derridinger (1-3, 1R, 2RBI)

GALLATIN CO. (0-2): Chandler Jones (2-3, 1R).

DOSS 8, FT. KNOX 7

DOSS 002 004 2 – 8 7 5

FT. KNOX 022 010 2 – 7 5 4

WP: Jarron Watson-Ward 1IP, 1R.

LP: Jacob Roewe 2R, 2ER, 2BB.

DOSS (1-3): Nick Sullivan (2-4, 1R, 2H, 3RBI); Jaikyel Morera 0-1, 2R, 3BB, 2SB.

FT. KNOX (2-2): Chandler Franklin 1-3, 1H, 1R, 2RBI, 1BB; LaDarrius Clay 1-3, 2RBI.

MANUAL 4, KCD 1

MANUAL 001 030 – 4 9 1

KCD 000 001 – 1 5 2

WP: Jalen Riley 5IP, 4H, 1R, 1ER, 4K, 1BB.

LP: Gabe Sherman 4IP, 7H, 4R, 3ER, 5K.

MANUAL (4-0): Aaron Sary 3-4, 3H, 1R, 2 2B, 3RBI; Riley 1-3, 1H, 1R, 1RBI, 2K.

KCD (2-3): Aaron Lattis 2-4, 1R, 2H, 2B.

Tuesday

MALE 5, OLDHAM CO. 1

BUCKNER, Ky. – The Bulldogs (1-2) notched their first win of the season by beating Oldham Co. (3-3). Tristen Garcia finished 2 for 4 with a run, while Cameron Singer finished 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for Male. Gabe Bratetic had the lone extra-base hit for the Colonels.

MALE 200 001 2 – 5 10 2

OLDHAM CO. 000 000 1 – 1 4 3

WP: Noah Thompson (1-0) 7IP, 4H, 1R, 0ER, 6K, 2BB

LP: Mitchell Elwell (1-1) 5IP, 5H, 2R, 1ER, 4K, 0BB

MALE (1-2): Tristen Garcia (2-4, 1R); Cameron Singer (3-4, 2B, 1R, 2RBI).

OLDHAM CO. (3-3): Gabe Bratetic (1-3, 2B); Brandon Hackworth (2-2).

ST. X 11, MANUAL 1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Tigers (7-1) routed the visiting Crimsons (4-1). Stephen Mitchell hit a home run and finished with three RBIs to lead St. X, who scored at least a run in every inning. Sam Wilson was the winning pitcher, throwing five strikeouts while only walking three in more than three innings. Aaron Sary finished with a double for Manual.

MANUAL 100 00 – 1 3 3

ST. X 521 21 – 11 9 0

WP: Sam Wilson (2-0) 3 2/3IP, 2H, 1ER, 5K, 3BB

LP: Quintin Bynum (0-1) 1IP, 5H, 7R, 6ER, 0K, 1BB

MANUAL (4-1): Aaron Sary (1-3, 2B).

ST. X (7-1): Stephen Mitchell (2-3, HR, 3RBI); Tanner Brown (2-3, 3B, 2B, 2R); Ryan Davis (1-2, 2B, 1R).

MEADE CO. 11, BUTLER 6

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There were 11 runs on 11 hits as the Green Wave (3-1) doused the Bears (2-1). Will Brian batted in three RBI’s for the Wave. Mason Lee pitched six innings throwing four strikeouts, and allowing three scores.

MEADE CO. 005 300 3 – 11 11 1

BUTLER 102 000 3 – 6 10 3

WP: Mason Lee (1-0) 6 IP, 3R, 7H, 4K, 2BB

LP: Payton Hood (0-1) 2 2/3IP, 5R, 4H, 4K, 2BB

MEADE CO. (3-1): Will Brian (3-4, 3RBI, 2R).

BUTLER (2-1): Dillon Sturgeon (2-3, 2 RBI, 2R) Austin Wise (2-3, 2 RBI, 2R)

DESALES 1, NORTH BULLITT 0

DESALES 000 001 0 – 1 3 2

NORTH BULLITT 000 000 0 – 0 3 2

WP: Brayden Recktenwald (2-0) 7IP, 3H, 0R, 9K

LP: AJ Schneider (1-1) 7IP, 3H, 1ER, 2K

DESALES (4-2): Sam Newkirk (1-1, HR, 1RBI)

NORTH BULLITT (3-2)

BULLITT EAST 14, SOUTHERN 0

BULLITT EAST 122 90 – 14 7 2

SOUTHERN 000 00 – 0 3 3

WP: Alex Lucas 2IP, 2H, 0R, 1BB, 1K

LP: Conner Fries 3IP, 7H, 10R, 8BB, 1K

BULLITT EAST (5-0): Jacob Reece (1-3, HR, 3RBI); Peyton Meredith (1-1, 2RBI).

SOUTHERN (2-3): Conner Fries (2-2).

CAL 4, FERN CREEK 3

FERN CREEK 010 102 00 – 3 7 2

CAL 010 200 01 – 4 10 1

WP: Casey Brown (1-0) 8IP, 7H, 3R, 5K, 1BB

LP: Isiah Noland (1-1) 4 1/3IP, 6H, 1R, 2K, 5BB

FERN CREEK (3-1): Caleb Corbett (2-4, 2B, 1R, 2RBI).

CAL (3-1): Grant Harmon (4-5, 2 2B, 1R, 1RBI); Johnny Allen (2-4, 2R); Matt Derrindinger (1-4, 2B).

BOYS TENNIS

BALLARD 5, BUTLER 0

Singles: 1. Bennett Schramko d. Ben Blumeies 6-0, 6-0; 2. Adi Selimovic d. Don Cung 6-3, 6-1; 3. Adrian Bello-Cruz d. Alain Bui 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: 1. Alessandro Krljas and Adrian Bello-Cruz d. Cameron Stewart and Cooper Stewart 6-1, 6-1; 2. Chris Wipple and Eli Schramko d. Rob Grandison and Andy Gahan 6-1, 6-0.

SOUTH OLDHAM 4, OLDHAM CO. 1

Singles: 1. Cameron Mount (SO) d. Collin Greenwell (OC) 6-0, 6-0; 2. Matthew Thomas (SO) d. Jack Estes 6-2, 7-5; 3. Mitchell Hobbs (SO) d. Jordan Berhaw 6-1, 6-2.

Doubles: 1. Eli Skaggs and Dan Shidills (OC) d. Tony Liu and Dillon Bezehertny (SO) 0-6, 6-3, 10-8; 2. Ethan Cowgill and Rohan Bellary (SO) d. Eli Fisher and Lucas McCorsey (OC) 6-2, 6-0.

BULLITT EAST 5, SENECA 0

Singles: 1. Harrison Glauber d. Steven Le 6-1, 6-1; 2. Lanse Milburn d. Red Perez 6-0, 6-1; 3. Bullitt East by default.

Doubles: 1. Bullitt East by default; 2. Bullitt East by default.

KCD 5, ATHERTON 0

Singles: 1. Rui Pinto d. Jack Hardin 8-1; 2. Samson Sands d. Shane Rohleder 8-0; 3. Eli Sherman d. Carrick Brown 8-1.

Doubles: 1. Ishan Sheth and Jimmy White d. Chase O’Daniel and Harrison French 8-0; 2. KCD by default.

TRINITY 5, CAL 0

Singles: 1. Presley Thieneman d. Casey Diamond 6-0, 6-0; 2. Cameron Strause d. Jake McDonnell 6-1, 6-4; 3. Michael Chou d. Luke Miller 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: 1. Connor Garrison and Justin Lee d. Cooper Jordan and Andy Greene 6-1, 6-2; 2. Dusty Rougeux and Jack Tate d. Grant Wright and Justin Schieber 6-3, 6-0.

GIRLS TENNIS

KCD 5, ATHERTON 0

Singles: 1. Sarah Fazlagic d. Lily Jones 8-0; 2. Caroline Dishman d. Grace Pillsbury 8-2; 3. Suhani Sheth d. Chelsea Parkerson 9-7.

Doubles: 1. Taylor Parker and Alexandra Rumpke d. Kayleen Patel and Gabby Dice 8-1; 2. Lily Pollitt and Nicole Kalagin d. Dien Pham and Victoria Hawkins 8-0.

MALE 4, BULLITT EAST 1

Singles: 1. Shayla McKeever (M) d. Savannah Kruse 7-6(5), 6-2 (BE); 2. Margherita Baltistotti (BE) d. Chardonnay Murphy 6-3, 6-1 (M); 3. Charlene Lalata (M) d. Jada Rush 6-0, 6-2 (BE).

Doubles: 1. Allison Bradshaw and Laura Will Megan (M) d. Megan Weihe and Madison Zirnheld (BE) 6-0, 6-1; 2. Necci Bobzien and Victoria Branch (BE) d. Jeske Vanham and Kaitlyn Reynolds (M) 6-0, 6-0.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Tuesday

MERCY 12 (Annie Mulvoy 2g; Maddie Terrell 1g; Taylor Eberle 2g; Maggie Cooper 2g; Janet Gowan 1g; Abby Childress 1g; Mollie Broadus 1g; Bridget Beavin 2g), MALE 1 (Carlie Colger 1g).

SACRED HEART 8 (Mary Katherine Hardy 2g; Anna Laveck 2g; Abby Thompson 2g; Lucy Hubbs 1g; Sydney Wood 1g, 4a), EASTERN 7 (Julia Foster 5g; Katie Gerber 1g; Hayley Ray 1g).