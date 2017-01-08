Roundup: Floyd Central sinks No. 6 Castle

Floyd Central’s Gabe Shireman may be a bit sore come Sunday morning.

The Highlanders trailed No. 6 Castle 10-0 early Saturday evening but responded with a 27-5 run and led 32-20 at the break. After giving up a late lead, the junior guard regained it for good.

Floyd Central led by 10 with two minutes remaining, but a late run lifted the visiting Knights to a one-point lead with eight seconds left. The Highlanders inbounded the ball to junior guard Matthew Weimer, who drove down the lane and found an open Shireman in the right corner. The reserve sharpshooter nailed the game-winner, and a mob ensued.

Junior guard Luke Gohmann paced the Highlanders with 17 points, and sophomore forward Cobie Barnes added 13. The hero, Shireman finished with nine.

Next up for the Highlanders (5-3, 0-1 Hoosier Hills) is a bout at rival Jeffersonville (8-4, 2-1 HHC) on Friday night. Floyd Central is 2-1 in its past three against the Red Devils but are just 35-9 in the past 30 years.

Jeffersonville 83, Louisville Manual 63: The Red Devils, who dropped a 67-56 decision to fourth-ranked New Albany on Friday, bounced back in a big way Saturday night, routing the Crimsons in the 6 p.m. game of Jeffersonville’s Southern Indiana Basketball Classic.

After a 20-point effort Friday, junior guard Bailey Falkenstein poured in a career-high 36 points on Saturday. The Red Devils welcome another area rival this coming Friday in Floyd Central. Jeffersonville edged the Highlanders by three in last season’s meeting, and the Red Devils own a 16-2 record against Floyd Central dating back to Jan. 16, 2004.

New Albany 84, Seymour 40: Junior point Sean East tallied 24 points, including five 3-pointers, to lead fourth-ranked New Albany (9-2, 3-0 HHC) to its sixth consecutive win. The Bulldogs have won 18 straight against the Owls dating back to 2005.

Junior five-star Romeo Langford scored 20 for the Bulldogs – 16 in the second half – and senior guard Isaac Hibbard chipped in 14. New Albany hosts Madison (5-7, 0-3 HHC) on Friday before traveling to Scottsburg (3-9, 2-5 Mid-Southern) next Saturday.

Providence 72, Shawe 26: The Pioneers (10-1) shut out the Hilltoppers (1-11) 23-0 in the first quarter en route to the sizeable win Saturday afternoon inside historic Hoosier Gym in Knightstown. Up next for Providence, a 55-53 winner over Clarksville in triple overtime on Friday, is a home matchup against Jeffersonville next Saturday.

Senior guard Juston Betz paced the Pioneers to their Town Championship win over the Generals (6-5, 2-1 MSC) with 23 points. Senior guard Sam Conrad nailed the game-winning layup with 1.7 seconds remaining. Providence has won the past two meetings with Clarksville by a combined four points.

Henryville 67, Trinity Lutheran 42: The Hornets improved to 12-2 Saturday with its win over the host Cougars (3-9). Juniors Nick Walker and Thomas Green paced Henryville with 17 points apiece, and senior forward Andrew House added 11.

The Hornets are off to their best start in more than 35 years and, with enough postseason success, have a shot at breaking the program’s single-season wins record of 21. Henryville posted a 21-5 record in 2003-04.

Salem 64, Crawford Co. 61: Salem (8-1, 1-1 MSC) continued its strong start with a home win over the Panthers (7-5, 3-0 PLAC) Saturday. The Lions, whose only blemish is a three-point loss to Brownstown (10-0, 3-0 MSC), upped its win streak to seven with the win.

Clarksville 55, New Washington 48: The Generals (6-5, 2-1 MSC) erased a three-game losing streak Saturday with a win over the Mustangs (8-6, 2-0 Southern). Up next, Clarksville hosts Corydon (6-4, 1-1 MSC) Friday and Austin (4-7, 2-2 MSC) Saturday.

North Harrison 58, Scottsburg 44: The Cougars (6-4, 3-2 MSC) earned their second win over the Warriors (3-9, 2-5 Mid-Southern) in as many tries with a win Saturday night. The all-time series between the two Mid-Southern schools is tied 6-6 dating back to 2007.

Tindley 66, Charlestown 59: Hunter White scored 26 points for Indianapolis Tindley in its win over Charlestown (4-7, 2-1 MSC) in the Southern Indiana Classic at Jeffersonville High School. The Pirates trailed 12-0 to open the game but battled back for a four-point deficit at halftime.

CAL 83, Rock Creek 78: After trailing 31-13 in the first half, Rock Creek (8-6) battled back to within two points with 1:04 remaining before the Centurions pulled away to win in the Down Syndrome Classic at Whitefield Academy. Daon Alexander led the way with 17 points, including going 5 of 5 from beyond the arc. Terrence Browning scored 15 points and Malcolm Graves scored 13.

Bardstown 65, West Washington 43: Bardstown used a 20-9 second quarter to pull away from West Washington (8-3, 3-0 PLAC). Santral Farmer led all scorers with 19 points for the Tigers, while the Senators were led by 15 points from Noah Green.

GIRLS



New Albany 81, Floyd Central 57: Senior point guard Marissa Jones dished out a career-high 15 assists to pace the Bulldogs (11-5, 2-1 HHC) to a win over the visiting Highlanders (11-7, 1-4 HHC) Saturday evening. Junior forwards Julyen Condra and Savanna Pinkston scored 17 points apiece for New Albany.

The Bulldogs, who travel to Madison (4-11, 0-4 HHC) on Thursday, have won seven straight over the Highlanders. Up next for Floyd Central is a home matchup with Louisville Central on Tuesday.

North Harrison 69, Seymour 43: Sophomore forward Lilly Hatton scored 24 points and grabbed seven rebounds as North Harrison (15-1, 5-0 MSC) rolled over the Owls (11-5, 3-1 HHC). Cali Nolot scored 20 points to go with nine rebounds, and Hallie Hinton scored six points and dished out eight assists. North Harrison jumped out to a 26-7 lead after one quarter and raced away with the win.

Charlestown 61, Brownstown 60 (2 OT): The Pirates (9-7, 4-3 MSC) jumped the Braves (12-8, 4-4 MSC) in league standings behind a double-overtime victory Saturday afternoon. Charlestown has won three consecutive against Brownstown and is 5-5 in the past 10 meetings.

BNL 60, Evansville Central 50: The Stars (12-4, 4-1 HHC) came away with a win over previously-unbeaten Evansville Central behind 18 points from sophomore forward Jorie Allen. BNL has won three straight after dropping a two-point decision at Carmel on Dec. 29, 2016.

Salem 59, Silver Creek 52: Leah Miller scored 16 points to lead the Lions (11-7, 2-3 MSC) to their 11th win of the season over Lauren Polston and the Dragons (4-12, 1-7 MSC). Polston scored a game-high 20 points, but it wasn’t enough as no other Dragon finished in double figures. Polston scored 18 of her 20 points in the second half.

Borden 53, Paoli 49: Taylor Streander’s huge fourth quarter propelled the Braves (8-7) to a comeback victory over Paoli (10-8). Streander scored 18 of her 20 points in the final eight minutes to help Borden erase a 17-point deficit. Jacelyn Rice led the Rams with 18 points.

Henryville 41, Orleans 34: The Hornets (10-7) edged the Bulldogs (3-7) behind Raegan Hensley’s nine points. Peyton Ottersbach and Hannah Nunn chipped in eight points each and Darian Nipper added seven. Audrey Elrod led the Bulldogs with 15 points, and Caitlin Rutherford scored eight.

Daniel Karell (@DanKarellPreps) and The Courier-Journal highs crew contributed to this report.