Roundup: Floyd Central tops South Oldham

Floyd Central started off the 2017 baseball season giving up four runs in the first two innings.

But the Highlanders didn’t quit. Instead, they scored six runs in the fifth on their way to an 8-5 victory at home over South Oldham.

“I had four sophomores play that didn’t have varsity experience, and even those that did have varsity experience, I think they were a little shell shocked at the beginning, but after about the first 3 innings they settled down,” Floyd Central coach Casey LaDuke said. “(South Oldham) then struggled and had some errors, we took advantage of it and got some runs, and we got a six-run inning during the course of the fifth. It was just good to see the kids hang in there and battle and come away with the win.”

Elsewhere in Southern Indiana, Lanesville routed Scottsburg, 10-0, and Silver Creek scored a baker’s dozen runs against Henryville in a 13-3 victory on the road. Cameron Harvey impressed for Lanesville, throwing a complete-game shutout with ten strikeouts while Justin Brown went 2-for-3 with three RBIs for Silver Creek.

Here’s a look at the stats from some of Wednesday evening’s action.

FLOYD CENTRAL 8, SOUTH OLDHAM 5

SOUTH OLDHAM 130 000 1 – 5 6 2

FLOYD CENTRAL 000 260 x – 8 5 1

WP: Blake Barrett (1-0)

LP: Matthew Roy (2-1)

SOUTH OLDHAM (6-1): Matthew Reaves (2B); Brandon Elsbury (2B).

FLOYD CENTRAL (1-0): Alex Lozado (2B).

SILVER CREEK 13, HENRYVILLE 3

SILVER CREEK 640 003 – 13 13 3

HENRYVILLE 002 010 – 3 7 0

WP: Tyler Wheeler (1-0) 6IP, 7H, 3R, 2ER, 0BB, 4K

LP: Roth (0-1) 1 1/3IP, 7H, 10R, 9ER, 2BB, 1K

SILVER CREEK (1-1): Justin Brown (2-3, 3RBI); Tyler Kapist (3-4, HR, 2RBI); Wheeler (3-4, 2B, 2RBI).

HENRYVILLE (0-1): Middleton (2-3); Badger (2-3).

LANESVILLE 10, SCOTTSBURG 0

SCOTTSBURG 000 000 – 0 4 1

LANESVILLE 030 034 – 10 12 0

WP: Cameron Harvey (1-0) 6IP, 4H, 0ER, 10K, 0BB

LP: Isaiah Barber (0-1) 4 2/3IP, 7H, 6ER, 1K, 2BB

SCOTTSBURG (0-1): Taylor Funk (1-3), Josh Kreinbring (2-2)

LANESVILLE (1-0): Harvey (2-3, 3B, 2B, 3R, 1RBI); Mitchell Bailey (2-3, 2B, 3R, 1RBI); Tom Tidstrom (2-3, 2B, 2RBI).

