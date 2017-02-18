Roundup: Floyd Central wins 13th straight game

It didn’t come easy, but Floyd Central secured its 13th straight win Friday night at home versus Jasper. The Highlanders (17-3) pulled out a 54-52 win over visiting Jasper (14-7) in overtime, marking extra-period victories in three of their past four games.

Floyd Central looks to make it 14 in a row at Bloomington North on Saturday ahead of a season finale at Columbus East on Wednesday. The Highlanders, currently 5-1 in Hoosier Hills Conference play, can secure a share of the league title with a win over the Olympians. The last time Floyd Central won a conference championship was 1989. The Highlanders own three conference crowns all-time.

West Wash’s Green scores 1,000th point

West Washington High School boys basketball player Noah Green accomplished something Friday evening that only four other Senators have achieved.

The senior guard notched his 1,000th career point on his way to scoring 15 points as a shorthanded West Washington fell to Henryville, 53-43. Green was 3 of 6 from the field and went 9 of 10 from the free-throw line. He became just the fifth player in school history to score 1,000 points,

“I want to congratulate Noah on his 1,000th point,” West Washington coach Sean Smith said. “It is a true testament to his steady play throughout his four-year career.”

Braxton Robertson led the Hornets with a game-high 24 points and both Andrew House and Nick Walker each scored 10 points. Jackson Bryne was the only other Senator to score in double-figures with 13 points.

West Washington was without starters Michael Sizemore, Hunter Sanford and Bryce Farmer due to a coaching decision.

Here’s a look at scores and stats from across Southern Indiana:

SCORES

HENRYVILLE 53, WEST WASHINGTON 43

WEST WASHINGTON (16-6)

Kamden Zink 2p; Noah Green 15p; Dakotah Smith 2p; Peyton Walker 7p; NIck Marrs 4p; Jackson Bryne 13p.

HENRYVILLE (16-5)

Braxton Robertson 24p; Andrew House 10p; Trevor Badger 2p; Kendall Dunn 3p; Kasey Robertson 2p; Nick Walker 10p; Thomas Green 2p.

BROWNSTOWN 69, EASTERN PEKIN 34

BROWNSTOWN, Ind. – Cody Waskon finished with 18 points to lead the Braves (20-1) to a 69-34 victory over the Musketeers (4-16). Carson Lambring scored 16 points and dished out seven assists as well for the Braves. The Musketeers were led by Parker Wallingford with 12 points.

EASTERN PEKIN (4-16)

Parker Wallingford 12p; Connor Marshall 10p; Leif Edlin 6p; Rhett Bennington 4p; Ridge Hall 2p, 6r.

BROWNSTOWN (20-1)

Cody Waskom 18p; Carson Lambring 16p, 7a; Gavin Bane 8p; Derek Riekers 7p, 6r; Cam Eggersman 7p; Kyle Kramer 5p; Ty Maxie 2p; Cody Schrader 2p; Cam Luedeman 2p; Jordan Peters 2p.

PROVIDENCE 66, NORTH HARRISON 40

PROVIDENCE (18-2)

Justen Betz 26p; Cullen Ebert 9p; Eli Coker 13p; Sam Conrad 3p; Sterling Huber 2p; Sean Morris 2p; Landon Sprigler 2p; Nick Boesing 2p; Dawson MItchell 7p.

NORTH HARRISON (11-10)

Max Flock 5p; Jake Troxell 4p; Jake Book 10p; Skyler Wetzel 19p; Jacob Harmon 2

NEW WASHINGTON 64, SOUTH CENTRAL 44

ELIZABETH, Ind. — Hunter Lind tallied 27 points and Stevie Mack added 16 points as the Mustangs (15-8) rolled past the Rebels (7-14). Bradley Hertle recorded 14 points and Austin Schone scored 12 points in the Rebels loss.

NEW WASHINGTON (15-8)

Caleb Ellison 2p; Brandon Gill 1p; Jesus Diaz 2p; Brandon Horton 5p; Hunter Lind 27p; Zach Moore 11p; Stevie Mack 16p.

SOUTH CENTRAL (7-14)

Austin Schone 12p; Brandon Summers 8p; Bradley Hertle 14p; Chase Shone 2p; Logan Stewart 6p; Cody Baelz 2p.

LANESVILLE 76, CROTHERSVILLE 51

LANESVILLE, Ind. – Lanesville (11-10) cruised past the Tigers (6-14) as four players scored in double-figures. Elijah Wilkin led the way with 13 points, Juulien Stewart and Austin Gootee each added 12 points, and Evan Ash finished with 11 points. The Eagles led 18-7 at the end of the first quarter and never looked back.

CROTHERSVILLE (6-14)

Trevor Peters 8p; Lane Wienhorst 8p; Josh Thomas 8p; Zane Elliott 9p; Noah Hoskins 6p; Conner O’Sullivan 12p.

LANESVILLE (11-10)

Juulien Stewart 12p; Joe Jacobi 8p; Evan Ash 11p; Gregory Daly 9p; Austin Gootee 12p; Tripp Dillion 4p; Mitchell Bailey 6p; Bailey Hunley 1p; Elijah Wilkin 13p.

KCD 77, CAI 73

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — J.R. Mathis and the Bearcats (12-14) out-cooked Stephen Cook and the Warriors. Mathis recorded 16 of his 44 points in the fourth quarter to push the Bearcats past the Warriors. Cook recorded 37 points in Friday night’s contest helping the Warriors mount a third quarter assault that closed a 12-point deficit to one going into the fourth. However Mathis fourth quarter take-over was too much for the Warriors to overcome.

KCD (12-14)

Solomon Mathis 18p; J.R. Mathis 44p; Hayden Krause 11p; Wilder Brice 2p; Cedric Cosby 2p.

CAI (10-10)

Noah Williams 11p; Stephen Cook 37p; Riley Lianehan 12p; Patrick Fitzgibbon 9p; Bailey Conrad 4p.

Scores from around Southern Indiana:

Batesville 61, Jennings Co. 53

Clarksville 55, Borden 49

Columbus East 54, Madison 52

Floyd Central 54, Jasper 52, OT

Jeffersonville 83, Lou. Ballard, Ky. 64

New Albany 67, Bedford N. Lawrence 55

Orleans 46, Shoals 39

Paoli 74, Perry Central 42

Rock Creek Academy 52, Madison Shawe 33

Salem 61, Charlestown 50

Seymour 69, Austin 55

Silver Creek 56, Corydon 39