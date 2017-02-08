Roundup: Griffin puts on show for Pitino

With Louisville coach Rick Pitino in attendance, Jo Griffin put on a show.

The South Oldham High School boys basketball senior scored 32 points to go with five assists, three steals and three rebounds as the Dragons routed Eminence 95-54 at home on senior night.

Pitino reportedly made the drive out to Crestwood, Ky. to watch Griffin on the recommendation of Cardinals senior David Levitch. According to the KHSAA, Griffin is averaging 21 points and 4.6 rebounds per game this season.

Along with Griffin, Devin Young scored 17 points and Aaron Franklin scored 15 points. Kemryn Jenkins led the Warriors with 28 points in the defeat.

Here’s a look at other stats and scores from boys and girls basketball games around Louisville and the rest of the Commonwealth on Feb. 7, 2017:

SCORES

BOYS

SOUTH OLDHAM 95, EMINENCE 54

EMINENCE (12-12)

Isiah Dixie 4p; Jared Golden 2p; Cameron Jones 12p; Armstrong 3p; Kemryn Jenkins 28p; Dodman 4.

SOUTH OLDHAM (21-3)

Jo Griffin 32p, 5a, 3s, 3r; Devin Young 17p; Caleb Clark 7p; Sam Beard 2p; Peyton Hicks 2p; Dyllon Hoover 8p; Dustin Hubrich 1p; Devin Bishop 3p; Luke Morrison 3p; Aaron Franklin 15p; Devin Beyerle 5p

FERN CREEK 70, FAIRDALE 55

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bulldogs (10-13) played host to the top ranked Tigers (24-2) Tuesday night. Tigers pounced on the Bulldogs, building a lead that the Bulldogs were unable to overcome. Fern Creek had five players record double-digit point totals, led by Chance Moore, who scored 14 points. Fairdale was led by Ike Roby’s 16 points.

FERN CREEK (24-2)

Alvin Thomas 3p; Anthony Wales 13p; Ahmad Price 12p; Smooth Jones 13p; Darian Childress 2p; Chance Moore 14p; Tony Rogers 13p.

FAIRDALE (10-13)

Glenn Queen 6p; Markelo Sullivan 10p; Ike Roby 16p; Seth Dewboys 7p; Treziaun Allen 2p; Jacobi Dixon 4p; Craig Ash 10p.

TRINITY 76, TAYLOR CO. 37

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Shamrocks (24-3) outplayed the Cardinals (15-11). The Shamrocks shot over 50 percent from beyond the arc and they also had 24 assists on 32 made baskets. In a solid team effort the Shamrocks were able to get ahead early and squash any momentum the Cardinals could garner. The Shamrocks were led by Lukas Burkman and Jay Scrubb, who both tallied 11 points.

TRINITY (24-3)

Jacob King 11p, 2r, 1s, 2a; David Burton 5p, 6r, 3s, 5a; David Johnson 9p, 9r, 1s, 4a; Jamil Hardaway 2p, 3r, 1a; Walter Johnson 8p, 1s, 1a; Justin Powell 5p, 1r, 2s, 1a; Brendan King 5p, 2r, 3a; Jay Scrubb 11p, 2r, 2a; Stan Turnier 7p, 2r, 1s, 2a; Nick Johnson 2p, 1r; Lukas Burkman 11p, 2s, 1a.

TAYLOR CO. (15-11)

Treyvon Smith 22p; Grant Mcqueary 2p; Jake Herron 3p; Zade Lake 10p.

CAL 58, FRANKLIN CO 55

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Kenneth Purvis led all-scorers with 20 points as the Centurions (18-8) edged the Flyers (11-16), 58-55. Michael Woodward scored 19 points and Parker Jones was second on the team with 13 points for the Centurions. Diablo Stewart scored 16 points to lead the Flyers.

FRANKLIN CO. (11-16)

Kyle Stivers 10p; Cayman Hubbard 9p; Ryan Staples 7p; Diablo Stewart 16p; Walker Lee 3p; Anthony Valentine 8p; Sidyen Laverity 2p.

CAL (18-8)

Milton Wright 1p; Jeffrey Peterson 3p; Kenneth Purvis 20p; Parker Jones 13p; Harrison Roberts 2p; MIchael Woodward 19p.

NORTH BULLITT 45, E’TOWN 43

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY — The Eagles’ (7-19) Peyton Luttrell scored the game-winning shot to defeat the Panthers (12-12). Luttrell finished the game with 17 points. The Panthers were led by Devin Marcum’s 15 points.

NORTH BULLITT (7-19)

Peyton Luttrell 17p; Travis Dunnavan 3p; Brendan Holt 6p; Nate Johnson 2p; Logan Steinmacher 2p; TJ Toney 7p; Tyler Mills 4p; Tyler Jackson 2p.

E’TOWN (12-12)

Shavang Patel 4p; Luke Gattis 10p; Tyler Durbin 10p; Jacob Fiepke 2p; Ben Harris 2p; Devin Marcum 15p.

BALLARD 81, CENTRAL 55

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Bruins (20-5) reached their 20th win of the season, forcing 25 turnovers on their way to defeating the Yellow Jackets (12-9). Ballard was led by Vonnie Patterson, who finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds. Dorian Tisby scored 12 points and grabbed four rebounds and Marson Ford added eight points and six rebounds for the Bruins. Derron Douglass led the Yellow Jackets with 23 points.

CENTRAL(12-9)

Andrew Crittenden 6p; Dominique Knight 8p; Derron Douglas 23p; Antwan Thompson 5p; Korey Johnson 5p; Josh Watkins 5p; Michael Romaine 3p.

BALLARD (20-5)

Dorian Tisby 12p, 4r; Antoine Darby 6p 3r; Wilson 10p, 4a; Clivonte Patterson 20p, 13r; Orlando Higginbottom 5p, 7r, 5s; Tyrese Duncan 3p, 2a; Kereion Douglas 6p; 3p; Marshon Ford 8p, 6r; Tyron Duncan 7p, 3a; Delonta Wimberly 2p, 5r; Jaylen Price 2p.

PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 69 EVANGEL CHRISTIAN 57

LOUISVILLE, Ky.- Portland Christian (7-14) snapped a two-game losing streak defeating Evangel Christian (4-19), 69-57. Quincy Dye’s 21 points and eleven rebounds led the way for PCS. Michael Merideth and Jonah Trejo scored 14 points while Keller Mackey added 12 points for Portland Christian. Evangel was led by Billy Klinglesmith and Malik Shabazz who both scored 19 points each.

PORTLAND CHRISTIAN (7-14)

Isaiah Young 5p; Keller Mackey 12p; Jonah Trejo 14p; Quincy Dye 21p 11r; Terry Niestadt 3p; Michael Merideth 14p.

EVANGEL CHRISTIAN (4-19)

Billy Klinglesmith 19p; Abram Guinoo 2p; Cameron Bain 4p; Malik Shabazz 19p; Cameron Steffan 5p; Nick Cruse 2p; Caleb Payne 8p.

NORTH HARDIN 72, KCD 59

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Trojans (20-7) topped the Bearcats (9-12) Tuesday night. Tony Jackson had 20 points on the night, James Pitre added 18 points and Roger McFarlane contributed 15 points for the Trojans. The Bearcats were led by J.R. Mathis’s 19 points.

KCD (9-12)

Solomon Mathis 18p; J.R. Mathis 19p; Hayden Kraus 11p; Wilder Bryce 6p; Cedric Cosby 2p; Connor Widman 3p.

NORTH HARDIN (20-7)

Treyvon Cooper 3p; Trey Peterson 2p; Gavin Root 12p; Nate Burnley 2p; Tony Jackson 20p; James Pitre 18p; Roger McFarlane 15p.

VALLEY 81, BUTLER 75

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Vikings (19-5) shot 14 of 26 from the three-point line, with eight 3-pointers coming from Trey Anderson who ended with 29 points, defeating the Bears (14-10). Cam Wilson poured in 18 points and Kurt Lewis and Eric George added ten points each for the Vikings. The Bears were led by Macus Montgomery who scored 21 points.

VALLEY (19-5)

Tye Walter 5p; Cam Wilson 18p; Raquan Evans 9p; Kurt Lewis 10p; Eric George 10p; Trey Anderson 29p.

BUTLER (14-10)

Jaquay Wales 8p; Marcus Montgomery 21p; Austin Wise 5p; Kelshon Mozee 14p; Maurice Tolley 4p; Rashad Owens 2p; Frank Bently 2p; Michael Burns 15p; Michael Thompson 3p.

ST. XAVIER 52, HOLY CROSS 39

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Tigers (13-10) defeated the Cougars (11-10). Pierce Kiesler of St. Xavier recorded 21 points and eight rebounds in the win. The Cougars’ DeShawn Ellis recorded 13 points and six rebounds in the loss Tuesday evening.

ST. XAVIER (13-10)

James Taylor 6p; Paul Oberst 3p; Will Crum 3p; Sam Boarman 7p; Pierce Kiesler 21p, 8r; Chase Westenhofer 2p; Tyler Barnes 1p; Jack Koch 9p.

HOLY CROSS (11-10)

DeShawn Ellis 13p, 6r; Chase Phillips 13p; Ethan Short 9p; Ethan Driskell 4p.

PRP 84, IROQUOIS 64

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Panthers (13-9) pestered the Raiders (13-13) in a 24-point victory. The Panthers forced the Raiders into several offensive errors, and the Panthers were able to capitalize on the young Raiders mistakes. The Panthers were led by B.J. Robinson, who tallied 22 points in the win.

PRP (13-9)

B.J. Robinson 22p; Micah Kinnebrew 3p; Malik Bunzy 7p; Gerald Grey Jr. 17p; Trey Hill 21p; Cyncer Wilson 7p; Cashawn Beasley 5p; Tyler Anderson 2p.

IROQUOIS (13-13)

TC Wright 9p; Damon Richardson 10p; Tresaun Edwards 2p; Davario Martin 15p; Demetrius Booth 4p; Markelle McDaniel 2p; Keelan Kennedy 16p; Kalon Howard 6p.

SENECA 81, SHAWNEE 35

SENECA (6-15)

Kylan Gill 2; Richard Ninamou 16p; William Wright 4p; James Keelin 9p; Red Perez Reyes 6p; Carl Parker 8p; Keyontez Leach 26p

SHAWNEE (1-20)

Rayshawn Tucker 3p; Amontay Mitchell 16p; Dalton Johnson 4p; Josiah Bivens 7p; Cornell Barnett 5p

SOUTHERN 80, WESTERN 68

SOUTHERN (12-12)

Jan Davis 2p; Dan Black 20p, 4r, 5a; Charles Wilson 24p, 5r, 5a, 6s; Jovan Caulier 6p; Isaiah Jackson 3p; Olieng Kalakon 5p; Matthew Jones 9p; Kendall Jones 11p, 8r

WESTERN (8-13)

Dajour Cameron 10p; Oneil Swint 18p; Rushawn White 5p; Stoney Mack 3p; Dazmin Lively 4p; Juvon Thompson 6p; Tyon Pearson 11p; Anthony Lewis 9p; Jaylen Shannon 2p

FORT KNOX 56, BETH HAVEN 51

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Eagles (7-15) overcame the Bearcats (10-12). Tuesday night’s contest was close throughout. However, the Eagles pulled out the win in the fourth quarter. Beth Haven’s Austin Streble led all scorers in the contest, he tallied 24 points. Fort Knox was led by Devon Horne’s 17 points.

FORT KNOX (7-15)

Myles Gore 14p; Maleeq Walters 2p; Devon Horne 17p; Kamoni Green 2p; Jonah Butts 11p; Christopher Baldwin 7p; Jacob Roewe 3p.

BETH HAVEN (10-12)

Austin Streble 24p; Cody Mikel 19p; Aaron Rice 1p; Isaiah Mahoney 2p; Dylan Kerr 5p.

Scores from around the state:

Adair Co. 77, Central Hardin 53

Anderson Co. 86, Carroll Co. 58

Apollo 59, Henderson Co. 56

Bardstown 73, John Hardin 66

Barren Co. 56, Russell Co. 39

Beechwood 72, St. Henry 46

Bell Co. 56, Harlan 47

Bowling Green 83, Owensboro 61

Boyd Co. 81, Cabell Midland, W.Va. 73

Bracken Co. 88, Montgomery Co. 48

Breathitt Co. 92, Newport 81

Burgin 71, Ky. School for the Deaf 18

Caldwell Co. 51, Crittenden Co. 44

Calloway Co. 54, Carlisle Co. 45

Caverna 88, Campbellsville 85, OT

Conner 78, Grant Co. 58

Corbin 73, Harlan Co. 61

Daviess Co. 78, McLean Co. 58

Dixie Heights 64, Cov. Holy Cross 52

East Carter 70, Raceland 49

Estill Co. 72, Jackson City 54

Fort Knox 56, Beth Haven 51

Fulton Co. 69, Christian Fellowship 51

Gallatin Co. 58, Trimble Co. 38

Garrard Co. 74, Casey Co. 67

George Rogers Clark 80, Bath Co. 48

Glasgow 70, Metcalfe Co. 46

Graves Co. 59, Ballard Memorial 46

Grayson Co. 48, Meade Co. 45

Greenwood 46, Allen Co.-Scottsville 43

Hopkins Co. Central 71, Union Co. 58

Johnson Central 72, Pike Co. Central 60

Knott Co. Central 69, Buckhorn 48

Knox Central 76, Clay Co. 52

LaRue Co. 69, Nelson Co. 65

Letcher County Central 69, Cordia 59

Lewis Co. 65, Fleming Co. 50

Lex. Bryan Station 65, Lex. Lafayette 63

Lex. Sayre 82, Lee Co. 41

Lincoln Co. 72, Mercer Co. 50

Livingston Central 55, Hickman Co. 46

Madison Central 51, Lexington Catholic 46

Madisonville-North Hopkins 73, Webster Co. 66

Marshall Co. 63, Murray 47

Mayfield 78, Fulton City 45

Monroe Co. 68, Cumberland Co. 44

North Bullitt 45, Elizabethtown 43

North Hardin 72, Lou. Ky. Country Day 59

North Laurel 99, Lynn Camp 68

North Oldham 65, Owen Co. 43

Ohio Co. 76, Whitesville Trinity 41

Oldham Co. 77, Lou. DeSales 73

Owensboro Catholic 46, Warren Central 44

Perry Co. Central 73, Belfry 50

Pikeville 56, Shelby Valley 41

Pineville 58, Middlesboro 53

Robertson County 59, St. Patrick 57

Rockcastle Co. 72, Jackson Co. 69

Rose Hill Christian 86, Piarist 30

Rowan Co. 57, Ashland Blazer 52

Ryle 76, Scott 64

Simon Kenton 64, Campbell Co. 57

South Warren 60, Warren East 58

Southwestern 83, Boyle Co. 61

Spencer Co. 72, Shelby Co. 57

Tell City, Ind. 65, Frederick Fraize 28

Todd Co. Central 77, Trigg Co. 43

University Heights 74, Christian Co. 72

Walton-Verona 60, Lloyd Memorial 49

Wayne Co. 78, Somerset 67

West Carter 91, Russell 69

West Jessamine 70, Woodford Co. 46

Williamsburg 53, Jellico, Tenn. 51

GIRLS

WESTERN 60 SOUTHERN 58

LOUISVILLE, Ky.- With seven seconds left in the contest, Destany Love hit a game winning bank shot, lifting the Warriors (8-13) over the the Trojans (6-20), 60-58. The Trojans were up ten points in the third quarter, however the Warriors were able to crawl back led by Love, who finished with a game-high 29 points. Alyssa Hayes and Cheyenne Brooks also scored nine points for the Warriors. DaVionna Sloan led the Trojans with 24 points and Nia Sheckles added 16 points in the loss.

WESTERN (8-13)

Cheyenne Brooks 9p; Carmen Forbes 6p; Destany Love 29p; Alyssa Hayes 9p; Kelita Adams 6p; Melyia Lewis 1p;

SOUTHERN (6-20)

DaVionna Sloan 24p; Nia Sheckles 16p; Krystal Jackson 16p; Marsharea Henderson 2p.

MALE 78, EASTERN 55

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Eagles (16-8) were unable to swoop in for a win against the Bulldogs (24-2). Cameron Browning returned to the lineup this week after suffering a foot injury. Browning totaled 25 points and 13 rebounds in Tuesday’s contest making a big statement. Ciaja Harbinson added 17 points for the Bulldogs. Emilia Sexton left the game early with an injury and did not return. Mikayla Kinnard led the Eagles tallying 18 points.

MALE (24-2)

Ciaja Harbinson 17p; Joelle Johnson 2p; Destiny Combs 2p; Jada Owens 9p; India Green 14p; Kyra Hogan 6p; Cameron Browning 25p, 13r; Logan Calvert 3p, 6r.

EASTERN (16-8)

Bri Mishler 9p; Tedi Nunn 2p; Mikayla Kinnard 18p; Natalie Collins 6p; Kiara Pearl 16p; Destiny Houseal 2p; Devin Beach 2p.

CAL 66, PRESENTATION 32

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Centurions (18-9) dominated the Toppers (13-8) on senior night, cruising to victory 66-32, led by freshman guard Shelby Calhoun’s 23 points and 14 rebounds. The Centurions jumped out on top leading 22-12 after the first quarter, and ending the first half leading 47-14. Emma Wesley had a solid performance scoring 11 points on five assists with six steals for the Centurions. In addition, sophomore Sarah McDonald had ten points with three rebounds.

PRESENTATION (13-8)

Nicole Kuchma 2p; Courtney Jackson 8p; Lilly Stevenson 11p; Julia Vogt 4p; Madison Perkins 3p; Cassie Jones 4p;

CAL (18-9)

Hayley Ice 3p; Emma Wesley 11p, 2r, 5a, 6s; Summer Conti 9p, 4r, 7a; Emma Frank 2p; 2r; Shelby Calhoun 23p, 14r, 5s; Sarah Mcdonald 10p; 3r, Beam 8p; 4r.

CENTRAL 57, BALLARD 43

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Yellow Jackets (9-11) overcame the Bruins (8-12) in Tuesday’s contest. Kiarah Carney led the Bruins scoring 19 points. However, her effort would not be enough to overcome the Yellow Jackets. Lisa Guin led the Yellow Jackets efforts as she tallied 14 points and seven rebounds on the night.

CENTRAL (9-11)

Lisa Guin 14p, 7r; Shamaria Stikes 3p, 4a; Precious Hereford 9p, 6r, 4a, 5s; Jazlyan Stroud 2p; Gerail Pickett 2p; Darian Neal 8p; Stephanie Cole 8p; Aurianna Burnett 1p; India New 6p.

BALLARD (8-12)

Cameron Austin 14p; Jasmine Johnson 2p; Claire Simmons 1p; Jada Williams 2p; Kiarah Carney 19p; Angel Davie 2p; Naria Reed 2p; Syncere Baldon 1p.

MANUAL 64, ATHERTON 19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Rebels (11-16) were defeated by the Crimsons (17-6). Jaela Johnson led all scorers in the contest totaling 25 points in the contest.

MANUAL (17-6)

Jaela Johnson 25p; Marlena Groves 4p; Tyonne Howard 8p; Jenay Riley 2p; Aniah Griffin 4p; Tonysha Cyrry 2p; Dejah Chatman 11p; Anna Littlefield 4p; Nila Blackford 4p.

ATHERTON (11-16)

Sarah 2p; Taeci White 7p; Kaylynn Thompson 10p.

FERN CREEK 69, FAIRDALE 43

FERN CREEK (16-10)

Tianna Austin 19p, 16r, 1s; Alexis Smith 18p, 13r, 4a, 2s; Maelyn Ridener 10p, 3r, 2a, 2s; Sasha Makanda 9p, 9r, 3a, 2s; Jordan Anderson 8p, 5r, 1s; Aliyah Stallard 5p, 5r, 3s, 2a

FAIRDALE (10-13)

Valerie Johnson 21p; Tyasia Brown 10p; Maria Nyland 5p; Sheree Lattimore 2p; Shanice Thomas 2p; Janaesha Jefferson 1p

WHITEFIELD ACADEMY 45, BETH HAVEN 24

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sophomore guard Abby Ritter and junior forward Juliana Yates ignited the Wildcats (5-13) offense in the second quarter after a slow start, combining for 11 points in the period. Ritter and Yates helped Whitefield establish a double-digit lead they would never relinquish.

BETH HAVEN (5-13)

Delanie White 6p; Gabby Ellis 7p; Leslie Pierre 2p; Sarena Vaughn 9p.

WHITEFIELD ACADEMY (9-13)

Jaya McClure 9p; Sarah Mercer 5p; Megann Bruckert 2p; Lauren Harris 4p; Abby Ritter 7p; Bekah Dwyer 4p; Juliana Yates 12p; Ellie Shipp 2p.

ASSUMPTION 43, HOLY CROSS 33

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Rockets (10-15) defeated the Cougars (10-13). The Cougars’ Halle Snyder led all scorers in the contest, she totaled 19 points. The Rockets were led in scoring by Abby McQueary’s 12 points.

ASSUMPTION (10-15)

Reese Sexton 1p, Abby McQueary 12p, Samantha Babey 8p, Maddie Nalley 1p, Piper Gray 7p, Jacqueline Raque 2p, Kristen Olinick 6p, Taylor Allen 6p

HOLY CROSS (10-13)

Ally Klein 7p, Kailey Reed 3p, Lauren Schrant 2p, Halle Snyder 19p, Madison Turner 2p

Scores from around the state:

Allen Co.-Scottsville 57, Greenwood 41

Bardstown 62, Meade Co. 47

Belfry 51, Lawrence Co. 33

Bellevue 67, Calvary Christian 43

Boyle Co. 62, Casey Co. 59

Breckinridge Co. 59, McLean Co. 52

Caldwell Co. 67, Dawson Springs 41

Calloway Co. 62, Carlisle Co. 59

Campbellsville 55, Fort Knox 12

Carroll Co. 44, North Oldham 28

Christian Co. 74, Russellville 27

Clay Co. 65, Knox Central 55

Conner 68, Boone Co. 58

Cooper 63, Notre Dame 55

Elliott Co. 62, Raceland 52

Franklin Co. 44, Lex. Paul Dunbar 32

George Rogers Clark 51, Lexington Catholic 30

Glasgow 45, Metcalfe Co. 41

Graves Co. 61, Ballard Memorial 28

Harlan 64, Bell Co. 55

Hart Co. 61, Thomas Nelson 58, OT

Hazard 61, Wolfe Co. 47

Hopkinsville 68, Crittenden Co. 57

John Hardin 58, Caverna 31

Letcher County Central 56, Cordia 9

Lex. Henry Clay 39, Lex. Sayre 36

Lex. Lafayette 70, Lex. Bryan Station 68

Lex. Tates Creek 36, Lex. Christian 19

Livingston Central 61, Hickman Co. 20

​Ludlow 50, Silver Grove 5

Magoffin Co. 61, Morgan Co. 47

Mayfield 50, Fulton City 35

McCracken County 72, St. Mary 48

McCreary Central 54, Burgin 11

Mercer Co. 78, Lincoln Co. 55

Murray 57, Marshall Co. 39

Nelson Co. 68, LaRue Co. 47

North Bullitt 69, Marion Co. 40

Perry Co. Central 75, Breathitt Co. 55

Pineville 65, Middlesboro 45

Pulaski Co. 74, Adair Co. 33

Riverside Christian 55, Ky. School for the Deaf 43

Rose Hill Christian 58, Piarist 42

Russell 65, Lewis Co. 44

Russell Co. 69, Barren Co. 41

Scott 55, Bishop Brossart 41

South Floyd 73, Phelps 53

South Laurel 66, Madison Southern 45

South Oldham 59, Bullitt Central 42

South Warren 70, Warren East 42

St. Henry 60, Lloyd Memorial 35

Todd Co. Central 56, Trigg Co. 39

Wayne Co. 53, West Jessamine 35

Whitefield Academy 45, Beth Haven 24

Williamsburg 62, Jellico, Tenn. 33