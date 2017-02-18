Roundup: Harrisburg girls fend off upset-minded Govs

The top-ranked Harrisburg girls got all they could handle from Pierre, but they managed to pull away in the fourth quarter for a 63-54 victory Friday night in Harrisburg.

With the win, the Tigers improve to 17-1 on the year, while the Govs drop to 7-11.

Harrisburg was paced by Jeniah Ugofsky, who scored a game-high 23 points and pulled in eight rebounds. Sami Slaughter notched 15 points, eight boards, six steals and five blocks, while Sydney Halling finished with 14 points and six rebounds.

During halftime, Slaughter, who was named the Gatorade South Dakota Volleyball Player of the Year in January, chose Dylan Bourassa as the recipient of a $1,000 grant from the Gatorade Pay It Forward program.

For Pierre, Emily Mikkelsen scored 16 points and Maddie Reinke added 13.

The Tigers visit Huron on Saturday, while Pierre faces another stiff test with a trip to No. 2 Brandon Valley.

Alcester-Hudson 48, Canton 30 at Canton — The victorious Cubs were paced by Kassidy Walth, who poured in a game-high 23 points and eight steals. She was joined in double figures by Elizabeth Hallaway who finished with 10 points. For Canton, Elizabeth Woods notched 10 points.

Elk Point-Jefferson 47, Tea 45 at Tea — Stats not provided.

Lincoln 66, Watertown 55 at SF Lincoln — Fueled by a game-high 25-point effort from senior Anna Brecht, the Patriots closed out the regular season with their fifth win in a row. Brecht, who knocked down 10 of 18 shots, pulled in four rebounds, blocked two shots and added a steal and an assist. Sydney Rosinsky finished with 19 points, while Brooke Luitjens dished out five assists. For Watertown, Jackie Tetzlaff poured in 12 points and Meghan Heggelund finished with 11. Taylor Terronez swatted three shots.

O’Gorman 53, Brookings 34 at Brookings — O’Gorman raced out to a 15-3 lead after the opening quarter and maintained control from there, taking down Brookings. McKenzie Hermanson and Emma Ronsiek led O’Gorman with 10 points apiece. Ashlee Beacom notched five steals, while Kendyl Kreber tallied five assists. For Brookings, Baylee Tetzlaff finished with a game-high 17 points and two steals.

BOYS

Behind a strong finish to the third quarter, the top-ranked O’Gorman boys were able to coast to a 62-48 win over No. 2 Brookings on Friday in Brookings.

The Knights, who have now won 10 straight, used a 9-0 run to open up a 13-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Matt Cartwright led O’Gorman (15-3) with 20 points on five 3-pointers. He added two assists and three steals in a winning effort. Carter Kosiak added a career-high 15 points.

For Brookings (16-3), Brennan Carlson scored 14 points and pulled in 17 rebounds, while Josh Mohs tallied 12 points.

Baltic 76, Dell Rapids St. Mary 50 at Dell Rapids — Baltic’s Jon Wilhelmsen led all scorers wtih 30 points on 11 of 20 shooting with four 3-pointers. He also dished out three assists and picked up two steals. Brock Aaker finished with 16 points and four rebounds, while Ethan Roggow tallied 10 points and three assists. For Dell Rapids St. Mary, Connor Libis finished with 16 points and two assists, while Luke Brown added 11.

Canton 74, Alcester-Hudson 60 at Canton — Alex DeJong led Canton with 17 points. Kayden Verley added 16 points and Jake Peterson finished with 14 points. Christian Beachler tallied 10 points. For Alcester-Hudson, Sam Jensen finished wtih 20 points and Gavin Boering added 17.

Dell Rapids 62, Lennox 52 at Lennox — Mason Schmidt scored a game-high 16 points, while teammate Jeffrey Schuch added 15 for Dell Rapids. The Quarriers end the regular season at 14-6. For Lennox, Marshall McLaren tallied 12 points. He was joined in double figures by Quincy Ihnen who had 11 points and Devon Jongeling and Josh Arlt who both finished with 10 points. Ihnen also had six assists.

Sioux Valley 92, Garretson 54 at Garretson — Sioux Valley’s Tayt Vincent knocked down nine 3-pointers as part of a 39-point performance. He also dished out eight assist. Trevor Olson hit six 3-pointers as part of a 20-point effort and Trevor Hanson finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Tea 77, Elk Point-Jefferson 30 at Tea — Ethan Freidel scored a game-high 19 points to go with eight rebounds, three assists and four steals. Noah Freidel contributed 14 points and Kaleb Joffer finished with 10 points. For Elk Point-Jefferson, Zeke Robinson finished with eight points and three steals.

Watertown 47, Brandon Valley 43 at Brandon — Watertown was led by Spencer Waege who finished with a team-high 19 points on 7 of 13 shooting. Alex Gauer dished out five assists. For Brandon Valley, Cade Terveer notched 16 points.

West Central 64, McCook Central/Montrose 33 at Salem — Jackson Miller scored a game-high 22 points and West Central dispatched MCM with relative ease. Dan Waldner added 17 points and three steals. For MCM, Koltan Lindstrom finished with 10 points and six rebounds.

Sioux Falls Roosevelt vs. Bishop Heelan, IA at SF Roosevelt — 7:00 p.m. CT



OTHER SCORES





BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Roncalli 58, Britton-Hecla 55

Bon Homme 64, Gregory 54

Castlewood 76, Estelline 49

Chester 69, Arlington 50

Clark/Willow Lake 68, Redfield/Doland 49

Colman-Egan 67, Flandreau Indian 47

Crazy Horse 68, Oelrichs 52

Dell Rapids 62, Lennox 52

Deuel 52, Elkton-Lake Benton 48

Edgemont 42, Sioux County, Neb. 34

Freeman 70, Avon 60

Highmore-Harrold 84, Potter County 78

Hot Springs 72, Wall 34

Lake Preston 73, Iroquois 59

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 70, Parkston 33

Scotland 50, Menno 33

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 62, Brookings 48

Sisseton 52, Hamlin 49

St. Francis Indian 74, Crow Creek 72

Tea Area 77, Elk Point-Jefferson 30

Tri-State, N.D. 74, Wilmot 40

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 49, Ethan 48

Warner 71, Aberdeen Christian 32

Watertown 47, Brandon Valley 43

Webster 56, Tiospa Zina Tribal 53

West Central 64, McCook Central/Montrose 33

Winner 68, Mobridge-Pollock 43

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Alcester-Hudson 48, Canton 30

Avon 47, Parkston 28

Custer 44, Lead-Deadwood 22

Elk Point-Jefferson 47, Tea Area 45

Hamlin 70, Sisseton 28

Harrisburg 63, Pierre 54

Irene-Wakonda 63, Viborg-Hurley 32

Madison 57, Dakota Valley 48

Newell 65, Tiospaye Topa 55

Oelrichs 75, Crazy Horse 20

Philip 58, White River 56

Platte-Geddes 56, Colome 22

Sioux Falls Lincoln 66, Watertown 51

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 53, Brookings 34

St. Francis Indian 63, Crow Creek 60

Timber Lake 61, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 42

Winner 50, Mobridge-Pollock 38