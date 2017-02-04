Roundup: Hawkins leads Manual over Central

In the midst of a difficult season, Noah Hawkins put together the kind of performance that will be remembered for years to come.

The junior forward for the Manual High School boys basketball team scored 30 points as the Crimsons topped Central, 77-72 for just its sixth win of the season.

“This was definitely his best game offensively,” Manual coach Jimmy Just said. “(Noah) was our leading scorer coming back, so we expected him to have a good year. I think the kids are getting used to playing with each other and playing better. As a unit we’re playing well.”

Brock Cassin and Will Britt chipped in with 12 and 11 points, respectively, for the Crimsons as they defeated a district foe in the Yellow Jackets, who were without their leading scorer Devin Firman.

Daron Douglas led the way for the Yellow Jackets with 20 points in the defeat.

After a bruising first three-quarters of the season, Just said he believes his team is turning the corner. The Crimsons close out the season with home games against Doss and Seneca sandwiched between road games at Atherton and Male.

“We’ve had a really tough schedule, and for a while it probably bothered our kids we weren’t winning many games,” Just said. “I think the kids are starting to figure out those games are preparing us for the end of the year. I think right now, the kids are feeling good about where we’re heading and we’re feeling good about who we’re playing next. It’s not an easy schedule but we feel like we can go in there and compete and have a chance to win.”

Here’s a look at other stats and scores from high school basketball games around Louisville and the Commonwealth on Feb. 3, 2017.

MANUAL 77, CENTRAL 72

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Noah Hawkins scored 30 points as the Crimsons (6-16) topped the Yellow Jackets (12-9). Brock Cassin and Will Britt chipped in with 12 and 11 points, respectively, for the Crimsons as they defeated a district foe. The Yellow Jackets were led in the scoring department by Daron Douglas, who finished with 20 points.

MANUAL (6-16)

Will Britt 11p; Jonah Geldhaus 5p; Jordan McClendon 7p; Kenyon Jacob 10p; Brock Cassin 12p; Eli Roberts 2p; Noah Hawkins 30p

CENTRAL (12-9)

Andy Crittendon 15p; Domo Knight 10p; Corey Johnson 16p; Daron Douglas 20p; Josh Watkins 7p; Josh Black 4p

TRINITY 76, ATHERTON 41

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The top-rated Shamrocks (23-3) forced 25 turnovers and won their fifth game in a row, rolling past the Rebels (9-15). The Shamrocks were led by Jay Scrubb’s game-high 16 points. The Shamrocks shot 50 percent from the field and out-rebounded the Rebels 40-15. Lukas Burkman finished with 14 points and six steals and Stan Turnier scored ten points with seven rebounds for the Shamrocks. The Rebels were led by Jordan Pulford’s eight points.

ATHERTON (9-15)

Flynn Calnon 5p; Keion Bentley 2p; Abelson Barthelemy 7p; ANASTASIOUS Lauderdale 2p; Jordan Pulford 8p; Calvin Cowherd 4p; Jordan Johnson 2p; Jastine Lado 8p; Jacob Walsh 3p.

TRINITY (23-3)

Jacob King 6p, 2r, 5s,5a; Damon McClain 7p, 2s, 2a; David Burton 2p, 3r; David Johnson 10p; Justin Powell 3p 3r; Brendan King 4p; 7r, 4a; Jay Scrubb 16p, 2r; Stan Turnier 10p, 7r, 2s; Lukas Burkman 14p 4r, 6s; Logan Rose 4p, 4r.

MOORE 72, NORTH BULLITT 31

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Moore (17-8) won its second game in as many days by routing the Eagles (6-19). Ramon Collins led all scorers with 22 points for more, who clinched District 23 with the victory. The Mustangs played stingy defense from the tip and did not allow a double-figure scorer for North Bullitt.

NORTH BULLITT (6-19)

Nate Johnson 6p; Danny Salmon 6p; TJ Toney 5p; Peyton Luttrell 5p; Dylan Ing 4p; Brendan Holt 5p.

MOORE (17-8)

Ramon Collins 22p; JJ Weaver 13p; Shamar Overstreet 10p; Malik Anderson 9p; Antwan Hurt 5p; Quintin Anderson 3p; Russell Vaden 2p; Keagan Gentry 2p; Rae Von Vanden 6p.

PRP 74, HOLY CROSS 57

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – PRP (12-9) overcame a slowed-down first half to beat Holy Cross (12-9) behind a 23-point, 8-rebound performance from BJ Robinson. Trey Hill added 18 points and nine rebounds in the game. Holy Cross was led by Ethan Driskell, who finished with 16 points.

HOLY CROSS (11-10)

Cade Crawley 2p; DeShawn Ellis 11p; Sam Bearden 9p; Jaren McDonald 6p; Chase Phillips 2p; Ethan Short 3p; Max Bearden 2p; Ethan Driskell 16p; Cooper Scott 6p.

PRP (12-9)

BJ Robinson 23p, 8r; Malik Bunzy 10p, 5a; Gerald Gray Jr. 9p; Trey Hill 18p, 9r; Cyncer Wilson 5p; Darius Osborne 8p, 4a; Raymecko Mucker 1p.

SOUTHERN 93, BROWN 69

SOUTHERN (11-12)

Hakeem Reidel 7p; Matthew Jones 20p; Edward Johnson 1p; Omari Tyler 2p; Anthony Mathis 9p; Olieng Kalakon 4p; Jevon Collier 11p; Ronyell Hamby 4p; Charles Wilson 25p; Dan Black 11p;

BROWN (7-14)

Sanjay Sivils 14p; Montez Moore 10p; Jared Fife 12p; Jairus Bibb 9p; Collin Bynum 15p; Hashim Abdur-Rahman 5p; Parker Hodge 2p; Ethan McComas 1p.

BUTLER 68 WESTERN 53

LOUISVILLE, Ky.- The Bears (14-8) defeated the Warriors (7-12) in a back and forth match-up led by Kelshawn Mozee’s 16 points. Austin Wise and Marcus Montgomery both added 13 points for the Bears, while Oneal Swint scored 15 points for the Warriors. .

BUTLER (14-8)

Ramar Brown 2p, 2r; Jaquan Wales 5p; Marcus Montgomery 13p, 2r; Austin Wise 13p, 3r; Kel Shawn Mozee 16p, 5r; Maurice Tolley 5p, 3r; Rashad Owens 5p; Niles Ramsey 2p; Frank Bentley 4p, 2r; Mike Burns 1p; Mike Thompson 2p,3r;

WESTERN (8-13)

Oneal Swint 15p, 4r; Dajour Cameron 16p,3r; Tyon Pearson 2p,2r; Juvon Thompson 3p,4r; Mark Jones 3p; Rashon Wright 8p,3r; Stoney Mack 2p; Jaelin Shannon 4p.

FERN CREEK 81, WHITEFIELD ACADEMY 28

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Fern Creek (24-2) rolled past Whitefield Academy (6-14) to win its tenth game in a row. The Tigers were led by Chance Moore, who finished with 25 points. Fern Creek raced out to a 46-14 halftime lead and never looked back. The Wildcats were led by Taylor Cash with 11 points.

FERN CREEK (24-2)

Alvin Thomas 2p; Anthony Wales 10p; Ahmad Price 10p; Daiquan Jones 7p; Clint Wickliffe 3p; Darian Childress 6p; Kyree Hawkins 5p; Chance Moore 25p; Tony Rodgers 5p; Jordan Coleman 2p; Tone Wales 4p; Jaylen Gordan 2p.

WHITEFIELD ACADEMY (6-14)

Taylor Cash 11p; Tyler Nauert 5p; Andrew Harrod 2p; Jonathan Cantrell 2p; Brent Milliner 1p; Will Hedgespeth 4p; Hunter Collins 3p.

FAIRDALE 75, BETH HAVEN 42

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Fairdale (10-13) dominated the Bearcats (10-12) behind a double-double from Ike Roby. Roby finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds. The Bulldogs as a team outrebounded Beth Haven 46-20. Beth Haven was led by Aaron Rice and Cody Mikel, who each finished with 11 points.

BETH HAVEN (10-12)

Isaiah Mohoney 3p; Aaron Rice 11p, 3a; Dylan Kerr 2p; Austin Streble 12p, 3r; Tyler Van Shuren 3p; Cody Mikel 11p, 5r.

FAIRDALE (10-13)

Glenn Queen 12p, 4r, 5a; Jaxon Gaddie 4p, 6a; Markelo Sullivan 11p, 3r; Ike Roby 19p, 13r; Seth Dewboys 9p, 7a; Treziaun Allen 4p, 6r; Mark Sullivan 2p, 3r; Jacobi Dixon 6p, 5r; Craig Ash 8p, 7r.

ST. FRANCIS 65, COVINGTON LATIN 19

GOSHEN, Ky. –The Wyverns (13-6) cruised to victory on senior night, defeating the Trojans, 65-19 led by Jomar Sullivan’s 18 points. The Wyverns led 34-6 at the end of the first quarter and stayed on top for the remainder of the game. James Risley also scored in double digits, finishing with 16 points while TJ Richardson added seven points for the Wyverns. The Trojans were led by Robby Case and Russell Toney both with six points.

COVINGTON LATIN (2-12)

Jacob Yoder 2p; Zach Desai 2p; Christian Schuetter 3p; Robby Case 6p; Russell Toney 6p.

ST. FRANCIS (13-6)

Andrew Thurstone 2p; Caleb Mason 3p; Connor Gorman 3p; TJ Richardson 7p; Jonah Lestrange 6p; Ahmad Moore 6p; Noah Sparks 4p; Jomar Sullivan 18p; James Risley 16p.

CAL 65, EASTERN 53

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – For the first time in recent memory, the Centurions (17-7) defeated the Eagles (15-8) 65-53, led by Parker Jones’s 18 points. Milton Wright and Kasey Purvis finished with 14 points and Purvis grabbed ten rebounds contributing to his double-double.

EASTERN (15-8)

Sugar Wyche 14p; Jacob Roberston 3p; Braxton Johnson 3p; Kahil Garmon 4p; Caleb Williams 13p; Javen Rushin 16p.

CAL (17-7)

Milton Wright 14p; Kenneth Purvis 14p 11r; Parker Jones 18p; Wyatt Allison 8p; Austin Car 3p; Michael Woodward 8p.

WAGGENER 74, SENECA 56

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Wildcats made the extra pass against the RedHawks as they won by nearly 20 points. The Wildcats recorded 18 assists on 27 made field goals, with Jacquess Hobbs leading the way with 19 points and five assists, while DeVon Cooper scored 14 points. Richard Ninamou scored 10 points for the RedHawks in the defeat.

WAGGENER (15-8)

Ron Cell 3p; Ethan Taylor 9; Kevion Hudson 8p; Jaago Kalakon 6p, 3a; Jacquess Hobbs 19p, 5a; Nick Brewer 2p; Ben Simic 7p; Keontre Chappell 4p; Cobie Montgomery 2p; Devon Cooper 14p

SENECA (4-15)

Phillip Armstrong 2p; Dayshawn Chaney 7p; Richard Ninamou 10; Myron Malone 8p; Robert Walker 1p; William Wright 1p.

Scores from around the state:

Adair Co. 83, Campbellsville 40

Allen Central 68, Betsy Layne 54

Allen Co.-Scottsville 63, Monroe Co. 60

Apollo 71, Owensboro 66

Bardstown 64, Nelson Co. 53

Belfry 89, Phelps 45

Bell Co. 71, Middlesboro 31

Bethlehem 63, Thomas Nelson 52

Bowling Green 94, Glasgow 32

Boyd Co. 103, Fairview 69

Bracken Co. 82, Pendleton Co. 74

Breckinridge Co. 66, Ohio Co. 53

Butler Co. 68, Whitesville Trinity 49

Calloway Co. 63, Murray 53

Campbell Co. 76, Newport 53

Carlisle Co. 58, Fulton City 42

Casey Co. 73, Woodford Co. 65

Christian Co. 62, Henderson Co. 56

Clay Co. 66, Jackson Co. 61

Conner 63, Cov. Holy Cross 60

Corbin 64, Whitley Co. 51

Cov. Catholic 77, Beechwood 37

Danville 61, Boyle Co. 56

Dayton 72, Calvary Christian 43

Dixie Heights 64, Ludlow 38

East Ridge 61, Shelby Valley 60

Elizabethtown 91, Fort Knox 49

Estill Co. 48, Powell Co. 46

Frederick Fraize 56, Meade Co. 53

George Rogers Clark 79, Mason Co. 61

Graves Co. 46, Marshall Co. 42

Grayson Co. 53, Edmonson Co. 46

Greenwood 55, South Warren 50

Harlan Co. 67, Harlan 33

Hart Co. 62, Barren Co. 61

Hickman Co. 51, Fulton Co. 45

Highlands 75, Villa Madonna 45

Jenkins 70, Rose Hill Christian 51

John Hardin 63, Lou. Jeffersontown 60

LaRue Co. 61, Green Co. 37

Lex. Christian 75, Lex. Lafayette 50

Lex. Paul Dunbar 87, Lex. Tates Creek 54

Lincoln Co. 63, Garrard Co. 56, OT

Lloyd Memorial 65, St. Henry 40

Ky. Country Day 61, Collegiate 50

Lynn Camp 74, Model 54

Madison Southern 73, Clinton Co. 53

Mayfield 81, Ballard Memorial 61

Menifee Co. 59, Robertson County 57

Newport Central Catholic 65, Bishop Brossart 44

North Laurel 78, South Laurel 75

North Oldham 70, Carroll Co. 54

Oldham Co. 55, Simon Kenton 52

Oneida Baptist 73, Red Bird 56

Paris 72, Montgomery Co. 25

Perry Co. Central 68, Knott Co. Central 60

Prestonsburg 62, South Floyd 60

Russell 73, Lewis Co. 70

Scott Co. 73, Lex. Henry Clay 58

Sheldon Clark 65, Paintsville 52

Silver Grove 61, Heritage Christian Academy 55

Spencer Co. 75, Henry Co. 47

Taylor Co. 79, Marion Co. 71

Walton-Verona 51, Grant Co. 29

Warren Central 62, Warren East 47

Washington Co. 87, Cumberland Co. 65

Wayne Co. 74, McCreary Central 49

Webster Co. 51, Union Co. 32

West Carter 56, Augusta 43

West Jessamine 74, East Jessamine 56

Wolfe Co. 90, Owsley Co. 70

Scott Blank Classic

Buckhorn 69, Leslie Co. 58

SACRED HEART 85, ATHERTON 28

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Cierra Scott and Grace Berger led Sacred Heart (19-5) in a rout over the Rebels (10-6). Scott scored a team-high 14 points, while Berger almost earned a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds to go with three assists. The Valkyries were dominant in every facet of the game, including owning a 48-14 rebound advantage, forcing 23 turnovers, and shooting 54 percent from the field.

ATHERTON (10-16)

Sarah Overley 9p; TaeciAnn White 4p; Ruby Martinez 3p; Sammie Nevitt 2p; Kaylynn Thompson 8p, 3r; Hailey Stone 2p.

SACRED HEART (19-5)

Destinee Marshall 7p; Kelly Weisback 2p; Cierra Scott 14p, 4r; Ashlee Harris 8p, 3r, 3a; Kiki Samsel 10p; Caroline Flaherty 3p, 3a; Erin Toller 2p, 5r, 4a; Kia Sivils 9p, 5r, 3a; Macy Farrar 4p, 4r, 3a; Kristen Clemons 6p, 7r; Grace Berger 9p, 9r, 3a; Natalie Fichter 9p, 8r; Taylor Utter 2p.

BUTLER 77, WESTERN 22

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Butler (25-1) routed the Warriors (6-13) to win its 25th consecutive game. The Bearettes were led by Indiana signee Jaelynn Penn, who finished with 12 points. Western’s leading scorer Destany Love was held to just 13 points in the contest.

BUTLER (25-1)

Jabriel Kelly 2p; Breia Torrens 6p; Fontasia Jeffries 8p; Kiara Cain 10p; Jasmine Elder 10p; Brittney Just 2p; Doneah Marshall 3p; Jaelynn Penn 12p; Teri Goodlett 8p; Ashley Wright 2p; Molly Lockhart 4p; CaLeia Mills 4p; Janna Lewis 6p.

WESTERN (6-13)

Carmen Forbes 3p; Destany Love 13p; Alyssa Hayes 2p; Kelita Adams 4p.

FAIRDALE 74 BETH HAVEN 18

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Bulldogs (9-13) simply out-matched the Bearcats (5-12) going up 51-13 at half and ending with a 56-point victory, led by Valerie Johnson’s 22 points and eight rebounds. Maria Nylund finished with 18 points seven rebounds and seven steals and Shanice Thomas added 16 points with six steals for the Bulldogs. Serena Vaughn led the Bearcats with 14 points in a losing effort.

BETH HAVEN (5-12)

Sarena Vaughn 14p; Delanie White 2p; Gabby Ellis 2p.

FAIRDALE (9-13)

Maria Nylund 18p, 7r, 7a, 12s; Shanice Thomas 16p 2r, 6s; Tyasia Brown 13p, 5s; Valerie Johnson 22p, 8r; Peyton Allen 2p; Sheree Lattimore 3p, 10r.

EASTERN 56, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 50

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Centurions (16-8) fell short to the rival Eagles (16-7), 56-50. Summer Conti finished with ten points and six rebounds, while Shelby Calhoun scored 13 points and grabbed ten rebounds for the Centurions. The Eagles were led by Briana Mishler’s game-high 21 points and Natalie Collins added 10 points.

EASTERN (16-7)

Briana Mishler 21p; Breanna Anthony 6p; Mikayla Kinnard 8p; Natalie Collins 10p; Kiara Pearl 3p; Devin Beach 8p.

CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (16-8)

Emma Wesley 12p, 4a; Summer Conti 10p 6r, 5s; Emma Frank 4p, 8r; Shelby Calhoun 13p, 10r, 2s, 3b, Mia Beam 11p, 3r.

DOSS 65, IROQUOIS 15

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Doss (10-8) rolled over the visiting Raiders (0-11) behind double-digit efforts of Jamari Tillman, Shacora Paige, and Kameshia Moxley. Tillman scored 22 points to lead all scorers. The win was the second in a row for the Dragons, while Iroquois remained winless on the season.

IROQUOIS (0-11)

Miriam King 2p; Makazia Swan 8p; Tojanae Boys 5p.

DOSS (10-8)

Salimah Al-Khabi 2p; Jamari Tillman 22p; Kameshia Moxley 13p; Khadaijah Hellman 6p; Shacora Paige 16p; Kayla Tindall 6p.

NORTH BULLITT 64, MOORE 40

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – North Bullitt (16-6) put an end to the host Mustangs (16-5) seven-game win streak. The Eagles held a two-point lead at the half, but exploded for a 25-2 advantage in the third quarter to seal the win. No players scored in double-figures for Moore, while North Bullitt was led by Kaylie Davis, who finished with 16 points.

NORTH BULLITT (16-6)

Katie Milby 6p; Alexis Mouser 2p; Hailey Free 12p; Lauren Deel 14p; Sarah Janes 4p; Caroline Janes 10p; Kaylie Davis 16p

MOORE (16-5)

Dajia Stafford 6p; Alexus Crawford 3p; Nicola Adams 9p; Takiya Adams 3p; Jahlia McNealy 6p; Stacia Hayes 1p; Sage Blue 7p; Taliyah Jordan 5p.

MANUAL 80, CENTRAL 37

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Jaela Johnson could not be contained as she scored 38 points for the Crimson (16-6), blowing by the Yellow Jackets (8-10), 80-37. Tyonne Howard scored 11 points and Tonysha Curry chipped in 8 points for the Crimson. Lisa Guin led the Yellow Jackets with nine points.

CENTRAL (8-10)

Lisa Guin 9p; Shamaria Stikes 7p; Precious Hereford 6p; Darian Neal 6p; Stephanie Cole 4p; Dominique Blakey 5p;

MANUAL (16-6)

Jaela Johnson 38p; Marlena Groves 4p; Tyonne Howard 11p; Jeanay Riley 2p; Aniah Griffin 3p; Tonysha Curry 8p; Dejah Chatman 2p; Nila Blackford 10p; Madison Bush 2p.

TRIMBLE CO. 47, NORTH OLDHAM 26

GOSHEN, Ky. – Trimble Co. (16-4) bounced back after a tough loss in the All “A” State Tournament to Monroe Co. by defeating North Oldham (12-12). The Raiders were led by Shelbe Black and Kaylee Clifford, who finished with 19 and 18 points, respectively. The Mustangs were led by AT Proctor, who finished with 12 points.

TRIMBLE CO. (16-4)

Cheyenne Riddle 6p; Bailey Duke 4p; Kaylee Clifford 18p; Shelbe Black 19p.

NORTH OLDHAM (12-12)

AT Proctor 12p; Sophie Hale 3p; Caitlyn Chen 5p; Skylar Gillies 2p; Sarah Fiorito 4p.

HOLY CROSS 55, PRP 48, OT

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Halle Snyder scored a career-high 32 points as Holy Cross (10-13) clipped the host Panthers (12-8) in overtime. The Cougars got off to a slow start, but were able to come back to force overtime and hang on for the win. PRP was led by a 23-point effort from Perri Mitchell.

HOLY CROSS (10-13)

Ally Klein 5p, 3a; Kailey Reed 12p, 4a; Lauren Schraut 1p, 7r; Halle Snyder 32p, 7r; Madison Turner 4p, 5r; Katie Hickey 1p, 4r.

PRP (12-8)

Brianna Burke 2p; Makenna Combs 1p; Caeley Finley 2p; Reaunna Halsell 4p; Mariah Jones 7p; Perri Mitchell 23p; Dayja Evans 7p.

SPENCER CO. 52, COLLINS 41

TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. – Collins (15-10) dropped a tough road game to the Bears (16-9). Spencer County had two players with impressive rebounding numbers, as Audrey Michels finished with 18 rebounds and Chelsea Stevens ended with 15. Olivia Federle led all scorers with 21 points for the Titans.

COLLINS (15-10)

Olivia Federle 21p; Hannah Renfro 12p; Hallie Renfro 5p; Trinity Warfield 3p.

SPENCER CO. (16-9)

Alyssa Howie 20p; Lauren Lambdin 18p; Audrey Michels 6p, 18r; Abby Myers 4p; Chelsea Stevens 4p, 15r.

Scores from around the state:

Anderson Co. 58, Lou. Ballard 27

Apollo 50, Owensboro 34

Augusta 75, St. Patrick 47

Barren Co. 47, Hart Co. 20

Bell Co. 51, Middlesboro 40

Bellevue 50, Villa Madonna 22

Betsy Layne 71, Allen Central 51

Boone Co. 61, Bishop Brossart 49

Boyd Co. 75, Fairview 34

Butler Co. 62, Whitesville Trinity 45

Campbellsville 56, Adair Co. 54

Carlisle Co. 72, Fulton City 32

Casey Co. 64, Woodford Co. 57

Clay Co. 63, Jackson Co. 38

Conner 71, Bullitt Central 31

Cov. Holy Cross 46, Notre Dame 42

Danville 72, Boyle Co. 65

Dayton 61, Calvary Christian 8

Elizabethtown 91, Fort Knox 11

Fleming Co. 59, West Carter 56

Franklin Co. 62, Bullitt East 56

Franklin-Simpson 41, Russellville 33

Fulton Co. 59, Hickman Co. 39

Grant Co. 54, Gallatin Co. 37

Grayson Co. 44, Edmonson Co. 32

Green Co. 64, LaRue Co. 51

Harlan Co. 56, Harlan 45

Henderson Co. 65, Hopkins Co. Central 28

Highlands 62, Dixie Heights 55

John Hardin 61, Central Hardin 20

Johnson Central 63, Magoffin Co. 31

Lewis Co. 66, Raceland 30

Lex. Christian 35, Lexington Catholic 33

Lincoln Co. 69, Garrard Co. 62

Logan Co. 65, Fort Campbell 26

Madisonville-North Hopkins 59, Caldwell Co. 46

Marion Co. 58, Taylor Co. 38

Marshall Co. 45, Graves Co. 36

Mason Co. 43, Nicholas Co. 35

Mayfield 51, Ballard Memorial 36

Meade Co. 72, Frederick Fraize 29

Menifee Co. 49, Ashland Blazer 47

Metcalfe Co. 55, Caverna 54

Monroe Co. 53, Allen Co.-Scottsville 49

Muhlenberg County 42, McLean Co. 41

Murray 61, Calloway Co. 21

Nelson Co. 66, Bardstown 45

North Bullitt 64, Lou. Moore 40

Oneida Baptist 42, Red Bird 28

Owen Co. 61, Shelby Co. 27

Owensboro Catholic 75, Daviess Co. 67, OT

Owsley Co. 56, Jackson City 55

Paintsville 65, Sheldon Clark 33

Phelps 72, Rose Hill Christian 38

Pike Co. Central 63, Elliott Co. 33

Powell Co. 49, Estill Co. 48

Prestonsburg 68, South Floyd 65

Pulaski Co. 51, Somerset 46

Russell 58, Greenup Co. 34

Scott 56, George Rogers Clark 51

Scott Co. 75, Lex. Henry Clay 47

Shelby Valley 50, East Ridge 45

South Warren 61, Greenwood 59

Spencer Co. 52, Collins 41

Thomas Nelson 55, Bethlehem 47

​Waggener 56, Seneca 46

Warren Central 41, Warren East 24

Wayne Co. 66, Clinton Co. 38

Webster Co. 54, Union Co. 34

West Jessamine 76, East Jessamine 52

Whitley Co. 58, Corbin 56

Williamsburg 48, Frankfort 42

Scott Blank Classic

Buckhorn 63, Piarist 23