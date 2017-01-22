Roundup: Henryville bounces back at Borden

BORDEN, Ind. — Henryville was anxious to wipe away Friday night’s sobering 57-48 loss to sectional rival Providence.

“We reflected on it for about five minutes this morning (at practice),” said Henryville senior captain Braxton Robertson. “What’s done is done. We had a game tonight. We came out and answered with a pretty good statement, I think.”

The Hornets got a combined 45 points from Robertson and junior Nick Walker in a 64-50 win over host Borden Saturday night. This morning, Henryville coach Jared Hill had a feeling the Hornets (14-3, 3-0 Southern Athletic) would play well.

“Braxton and Nick had a look in their face,” Hill said. “I knew they wanted to get out here and get some work done. Those two guys really took it (the loss) to heart. They were really disappointed with the way they played (against Providence).

“They really bounced back.”

Henryville led just 9-7 after Borden’s Chad Arnett hit a 10-footer early in the second quarter. Then sharpshooter Andrew House came off the Henryville bench and hit a couple of 3-pointers and helped the Hornets stretch their lead out to 27-17 at the intermission. House finished with 11 points.

“Andrew is a tremendous shooter,” Hill said. “He’s been a little gun shy, for some reason. I told him he’s in there to shoot. He’s got to shoot the ball. After he hits those 3s, we got the ball rolling. That’s probably what changed the game.”

In the second half, Henryville extended its lead to as many as 18 points as the Hornets coasted the rest of the way. Walker scored 17 of his game-high 25 points in the second half.

“He’s a the best player in Southern Indiana other than Romeo Langford,” Robertson said.

Borden coach Doc Nash shared similar sentiments.

“If Romeo Langford isn’t being talked about, people should be talking about Nick Walker,” Nash said. “Nick’s only a junior. The sky’s the limit for him.”

Robertson, who joined the 1,000-point club at Henryville, added 20 points. He’s the fourth 1,000-point scorer on the Hornets’ all-time list. He passed McKee Munk, who is Hill’s grandfather. Munk held the Henryville scoring record for 40 years, Hill said.

“They’re better than we are,” Nash said. “As a fan of the game, I enjoy watching them play. I like the way they play. They’re disciplined. They play hard. They’re tough.”

For Borden, Noah Hart warmed up in the fourth quarter and led the Braves (9-7, 3-2) with 24 points. Arnett added 14 points.

HENRYVILLE 64, BORDEN 50

HENRYVILLE (14-3, 3-0 SAC)

Braxton Robertson 20; Nick Walker 25p; Andrew House 11p; Thomas Green 8p

BORDEN (9-7, 3-2 SAC)

Chad Arnett 14p; Lucas McNew 2, Nathan Bachman 7p; Jacob Robinson 3p; Noah Hart 24p

—Kenzie Winstead

Other area high school basketball results from Saturday:



New Albany 79, Evansville Reitz 48

Columbus East 54, Jeffersonville 47

Floyd Central 67, Madison 28

Salem 68, North Harrison 67

Scottsburg 62, Seymour 58

Charlestown 63, Corydon 52

Brownstown 81, Brown Co. 46

Lanesville 61, Clarksville 57

Jennings Co. 75, South Dearborn 64

Edgewood 70, BNL 62

Austin 56, Southwestern 54

Paoli 48, Southridge 44

Rock Creek 68, South Central 38

Crawford Co. 42, Tell City 36

Girls



Floyd Central 54, Corydon 49

Providence 68, Austin 44

Charlestown 61, Christian Academy 27

Seymour 74, Scottsburg 49

Eastern 61, Silver Creek 50

BNL 46, Castle 41

Columbus East 62, Madison 41

Salem 73, Paoli 40

South Central 64, New Washington 53

Shawe 73, Rising Sun 42