Roundup: Hibbard eclipses 1,000-point mark

Senior guard Isaac Hibbard made history for New Albany Friday night as the top-ranked Bulldogs ran away with a 72-31 romp at Jasper.

With a bucket late in the third quarter, Hibbard eclipsed the 1,000-point plateau for his career, becoming the 12th New Albany player to reach the mark. The senior finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.

Star junior guard Romeo Langford netted 26 points and nabbed eight boards, and junior Sean East added 13 points for the Bulldogs, who won their 12th consecutive game after dropping back-to-back contests in December. Jim Shannon’s bunch is now 65-6 dating back to 2014.

Up next for New Albany (15-2, 4-0 Hoosier Hills) is Jennings County (13-6, 4-3) at The Doghouse on Thursday before a meeting at Columbus East (6-9, 1-2) on Saturday.

Highlanders extend streak

Floyd Central came away with its eighth straight win Saturday night by way of a 68-58 decision at Evansville Reitz. The Highlanders improved to 12-3 after losing three of seven to begin the season.

Cobie Barnes led the streaking Highlanders with 18 points, as Luke Gohmann and Matthew Weimer chipped in 14 and 12, respectively. Floyd Central looks to make it nine straight on Thursday at home versus Bedford North Lawrence (9-12, 4-2).

Brownstown stays perfect

Behind a combined 44 points from Cody Waskom (25) and Carson Lambring (19), Brownstown moved to 16-0 and 7-0 in Mid-Southern Conference play on Saturday night with a 86-67 win over Corydon.

Ranked No. 2 in Class 3A, Brownstown is one of the state’s two unbeaten teams. The Braves are back in action at 4A Columbus East on Thursday.

Salem makes it 12 straight

Class 3A No. 11 Salem upped its win streak to 12 Saturday night behind a 81-52 rout of Eastern. The only blemish on the Lions’ resume this season is a three-point loss to unbeaten Brownstown. Now 13-1 on the year and 4-1 in Mid-Southern play, Salem’s streak will be tested on Thursday, as the Lions welcome Silver Creek (10-7, 3-2).

Other high school basketball results from Saturday:



Jeffersonville 79, Indianapolis Tech 43

New Washington 72, West Washington 62

North Harrison 73, Madison 67

Paoli 63, Trinity Lutheran 42

Bloomington South 51, Silver Creek 34

Rock Creek 75, South Ripley 63

Columbus Christian 59, South Central 49

Bloomington North 63, Columbus East 56

Greenfield-Central 57, BNL 47

Girls



Rock Creek 70, Washington Catholic 45

South Central 62, South Spencer 28