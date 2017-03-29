Roundup: Holy Cross wins 6th Region All "A"

Here’s a look at scores and stats from spring sports action across the Louisville Metro area.

BASEBALL

ATHERTON 16, DOSS 2

LOUISVILLE, Ky. –The Rebels (5-2) slayed the Dragons (2-5). The Rebel’s Robert Matney batted 3-for-3, two RBI, and one run. William Shelton batted 2-for-4, three RBI, three runs. The Rebels jumped out to a commanding 10-0 run to end the first. Braden Goughler, earned the win throwing seven strikeouts and allowing only three hits.

ATHERTON (10)01 5x – 16 12 5

DOSS 000 20 – 2 3 8

WP: Braden Goughler (2-0) 5IP, 3H, 2R, 0E, 2BB, 7K

LP: Nick Sullivan (0-2) 2/3IP, 7H, 10R, 7E, 3BB, 0K

ATHERTON (5-2): Robert Matney (3-3, 2RBI, 1R); William Shelton (2-4, 3RBI, 3R).

DOSS (2-5): Jerren Watson-Ward (1-3, 1R).

BALLARD 3, GLENBROOK SOUTH (IL) 2

BALLARD 102 000 0 – 3 5 1

GLENBROOK SOUTH (IL) 001 000 1 – 2 3 0

WP: Payton Bledsoe (2-0) 5IP, 2H, 1R, 1ER, 6K, 1BB

LP: Jacob Newman 3IP, 3H, 3R, 3ER, 4K, 2BB, 1HR

BALLARD (6-1): Jo Adell (1-2 1RBI, 1HR)

GLENBROOK SOUTH (IL): Michael Snow (1-2, RBI)

LAKE ZURICH (IL.) 12, SOUTHERN 1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Trojans (3-5) allowed seven runs in the fifth inning and fell to the visiting Bears (1-1). Trevor Flood went 2-for-2 with two doubles and an RBI to lead Southern. For Luke Zurich (Ill.), Jason Ims finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs, while Johnny Casey finished 2-for-4 with four RBIs.

LAKE ZURICH 310 17 – 12 8 2

SOUTHERN 100 00 – 1 4 8

WP: Jason Ims (1-0) 2IP, 2H, 1ER, 2K, 1BB

LP: Connor Frees (0-3) 2/3IP, 2H, 3ER, 1K, 4BB

LAKE ZURICH (ILL.) (1-1): Ims (2-3, 2RBI); Johnny Casey (2-4, 4RBI).

SOUTHERN (3-5): Trevor Flood (2-2, 2 2B, 1RBI).

6th Region All “A” Tournament Final

at Holy Cross

HOLY CROSS 25, PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 0

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Cougars (3-3) won in the final game of the 6th Region All “A” Tournament over Portland Christian (0-2). Ray Steilberg allowed no hits and no runs while throwing five strikeouts in two innings pitched. Steilberg also hit a triple and a double, while Ethan Short added a triple of his own.

PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 000 00 – 0 1 6

HOLY CROSS (18)61 0x – 25 11 0

WP: Ray Steilberg (1-0) 2IP, 0H, 0R, 5K, 0BB

LP: Charlie Bowlds (0-1) 3IP, 10H, 19R, 0K, 13BB

PORTLAND CHRISTIAN (0-2):

HOLY CROSS (3-3): Steilberg (3B, 2B); Ethan Short (3B).

MALE 3, LEXINGTON CATHOLIC 2

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Bulldogs (5-2) captured their fifth win of the season defeating the Knights (5-3) led by Tristen Garcia’s two hits and two RBI’s. Conner Knoop gave up two hits and no runs with one strikeout for the Bulldogs. Trip Lockhart led the Knights tow hits one single and one double.

MALE 000 020 1 3 5 0

LEXINGTON CATHOLIC 011 000 0 2 8 2

WP: Conner Knoop (1-0) 2IP, 2H, 0R, 0BB

LP: StevenBender (2-1) 7IP, 5H, 3R, 1BB

MALE (5-2): Tristen Garcia (2-3, 2RBI, 2B)

LEXINGTON CATHOLIC (5-3): Trip Lockhart (2-2, 1B, 2B)

SOFTBALL

NORTH OLDHAM 2, CARROLL CO. 1

BUCKNER, Ky. — The Mustangs defeated Carroll County, 2-1 on Tuesday after taking the lead late in the game. The game was tied at 1-1 with the Mustangs batting in the bottom of the fifth. The Mustangs would score the go-ahead run on an error. Madisyn Eads struck out 18 for North Oldham, while Andrea Searcy for Carroll County sat down nine.

NORTH OLDHAM 001 10x – 2 5 0

CARROLL COUNTY 000 010 0 – 1 3 5

WP: Madisyn Eads 7 IP, 1R, 3H, 18K, 1BB

LP: Andrea Searcy 6 IP, 2R, 5H, 9K, 0BB

NORTH OLDHAM (5-3)

CARROLL CO. (2-4)

MERCY 7, PRP 2

MERCY 401 020 1 – 7 12 3

PRP 000 020 0 – 2 7 0

WP: Lexi Ray (7-1) 7IP, 7H, 2R, 13K, 0BB

LP: Makenzi Luckett (5-3) 7IP, 12H, 7R, 3K, 0BB

MERCY (7-2): Madison Dykes (4-4, 3B, 2B, 2R, 3RBI); Ryan Ann Hobbs (3-3, 2B, 2R, 1RBI); Abby Wilder (2-4, 2B, 3RBI); Melissa Collins (1-4, 2R, 2SB).

PRP (5-3): Luckett (2-3); Rebecca Anderson (1-3, 2B); Jenna Watkins (1-3, 3B, 1R).

BALLARD 12, CAL 2

LOUISVILLE, Ky. The Bruins (6-0) remained undefeated as they blew past the Centurions, 12-2 led by pitcher Alivia Sinnott who gave up two runs in seven innings. Allie Skaggs finished with three hits with a triple and Madison Alexander had two hits with a double for the Bruins. Maci Howes had two hits and one run for the Centurions.

BALLARD 200 342 1 – 12 13 2

CAL 010 010 0 – 2 7 3

WP: Alivia Sinnott (2-0) 7IP, 5SO, 7H, 2R

LP: Lo Simpson (1-5) 7IP, 2BB, 6SO, 13H, 12R

BALLARD (6-0): Madison Alexander (2-4) 1R, 2B) Allie Skaggs (3-3, 3R, 3B)

CAL (1-5): Maci Howes (2-3, 1R, 2B,)

GIRLS TENNIS

EASTERN 4, PRESENTATION 1

Singles: 1. Elizabeth McEntire (E) d. Casey Peters (P) 6-1, 6-0; 2. Claire Dzan (E) d. Kristen Locklander (P) 6-1, 6-2; 3. Elise Parrill (E) d. Abagail Stewart (P) 6-5, 6-4.

Doubles: 1. Madison Kirby and Emily Lenos (E) d. Claire Curtis and Ellie Tolbert (P) 6-4, 6-3; 2. Anna Lynch and Taylor Starks (P) d. Harley Houser and Miah Morales (E) 7-5, 6-1.

MANUAL 3, ASSUMPTION 2

Singles: 1. Nugla Zukic (M) d. Hamilton Nichols (A) 6-0, 6-1; 2. Gabby Tinsley (A) d. Mariko Chou (M) 6-7 (8-6), 6-1, 10-6; 3. Kendel Hieatt (A) d. Izabel Gold (M) 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles: 1. Meena Tattabiraman and Anna Littlefield (M) d. Abby Harlan and Sarah Fitzgerald 4-6, 6-4, 10-7; 2. Dirya Manirajan and Sidney Dicks (M) d. Sarah Cook and Jillian Stigler (A) 6-3, 5-7, 10-6.

MALE 4, BULLITT CENTRAL 1

Singles: 1. Shaylah McKeever (M) d. Amy Docter (BC) 6-0, 6-4; 2. Rebecca Price (BC) d. Chardonnay Murphy (M) 5-7, 6-4, 1-0; 3. Abigayle Queen (M) d. Kat Davenport (BC) 7-6, 6-3.

Doubles: 1. Laura Will and Allison Bradshaw (M) d. Savannah Mills and Rachel Mitchell (BC) 6-2, 6-2; 2. Victoria Branch and Anisa Bobzien (M) d. Bailey Hobbs and Ariel Westwood (BC) 6-3, 6-0.

BOYS TENNIS

TRINITY 5, KCD 0

Singles: Presley Thieneman d. Rui Pinto 6-0, 6-0; 2. Cameron Strause d. Samson Sands 6-3, 6-3; 3. Dusty Rougeux d. Sammy Goldentul 6-1, 7-5;

Doubles: 1. Connor Garrison and Justin Lee d. Eli Sherman and Ishan Sheth 6-0, 6-1; 2. Jacob Bir and Akash Patil-Terhune d. Jimmy White and Nathan Zou 6-2, 6-0.

BALLARD 2, SENECA 1

Singles: 1. Kairaz Kukkala (B) d. Steven Lee 6-3, 7-6, 2. Red Perez (S) d. Christian Corum 6-3, 6-3; Aphyyanedhyan Chhabra (B) d. Khem Bhattarai 6-1, 6-1.

WHITEFIELD ACADEMY 3, BULLITT EAST 2

Singles: 1. Harrison Glauber (BE) d. John Peck 1-6, 6-2, 13-11; 2. Ethan Cook d. Lanse Milburn 6-2, 6-2; 3. Seth Myers (BE) d. Ethan Warren 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles: 1. Noah Mounce and Seth Knight d. Luke Young and Tyler Giardina (BE) 8-1; 2. AJ Bruckert and Joseph Cranfill d. Tristen Gardiner and David Vinson (BE) 8-1.

MALE 5, BULLITT CENTRAL 0

Singles: 1. Josh Cooksey (M) d. Joseph Kemble (BC) 6-1, 6-1; 2. Carter Wedding (M) d. Chase Lovell (BC) 6-4, 6-0; 3. Mason Dues (M) d. Hunter Rissman (BC) 6-0, 6-2.

Doubles: 1. Luke Anderson and Ben Veldman (M) d. Kelsin Kemble and Chase Lovell (BC) 6-2, 7-5; 2. Male by default.

MANUAL 4, SOUTH OLDHAM 1

Singles: 1. Cameron Mount (SO) d. Spencer Streslov (M) 6-1, 6-1; 2. Hart Howard (M) d. Wes Tuggle (SO) 6-0, 6-1; 3. Jacob Ioffe (M) d. Matthew Thomas (SO) 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles: 1. Michael Ioffe and Ryan Kline (M) d. Tony Liu and Dillon Bezehertny (SO) 5-7, 6-2, 10-8; 2. Aidan Sheridan-Rabideau and Luke Sheridan-Rabideau (M) d. Ethan Cowgill and Rohan Bellary (SO) 6-2, 6-1.

GIRLS LACROSSE

NOTRE DAME 14 (Caitlyn Zieleniewski 3g; Emma Nurse 2g; Grace Whitaker 1g; Sarah Stutter 1;, Katherine Shearer 4;, Bowie Bender 2g; Clair Lange 1g), SOUTH OLDHAM 12 (Caleigh Spoon 4g; Bz Janes 5g; Megan Barnes 1g; Maddie White 1g; Hailey Crittenden 1g)

Assumption 13 (Shelby Wuest 4, Riley Newman 2, Lauren Ozier 2, Nicole Hughes 2, Jessie Greive 1, Kathleen Connelly 1, Alexis Stratman 1) Mercy 7 (Janet Gowan 2, Maddie Terrell 1, Annie Mulvoy 1, Molly Broadus 1, Bridget Bevin 1, Maggie Cooper 1).

