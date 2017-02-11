Roundup: Indians edge Blackhawks in regular season finale

Jamiah Hall scored 12 points, 11 rebounds and six blocks to lead the Indians to a narrow 34-32 victory over Desert Valley League rival La Quinta.

Kaleigh Vargas added 10 points, five assists and four steals for Palm Springs (17-7, 9-3 Desert Valley League) and Madyson Hampton and Tzipporah Page combined for 12 points and 17 boards in the win.

Palm Springs finished the regular season tied for second in the DVL, with Palm Desert, just behind Shadow Hills. They will play next in the CIF Southern Section postseason.

Girls’ basketball

Desert Christian Academy 51, Redlands Adventist 14: Grace Johnson led the way with 18 points and three blocks, Kaylee Espinoza had 14 points and Abby Wagner added 10 points and five steals for DCA (22-5) on senior night to break the school record for most wins in a season. The Conquerors finished the regular season ranked third in Division 5A and will find out their playoff opponent on Sunday.

Joshua Springs Christian 40, Palm Valley 25:

The Firebirds lost their fifth consecutive loss in a battle for third place in the Victory League. Shelby Armor scored 18 points in the loss. Julianna Melvin scored 14 for Joshua Springs. Both teams have qualified for the CIF playoffs.

Cathedral City 83, Xavier Prep: Dejah Lord led the Lions with 27 points and four 3s, Ley Broom had 24 points and Nina Wallace added a triple-double with 15 points, 10 assists and 13 steals on senior night.

Boys’ basketball

San Bernardino Valley 91, College of the Desert 63: COD received a 22-point performance from Dajuan “Slim” Fulgham, to lead all scorers, but it wasn’t enough as the Roadrunners fell to the No. 4 team in the state.

Rancho Mirage 69, Twentynine Palms 67: Charles Neal scored 35 points, Matt Barajas-Tiedeman added 12, and Bryan Talley had 10 to lead the Rattlers (25-3) to a narrow victory to secure a third consecutive De Anza League title on Friday.

For Twentynine Palms, D’shaun Barrett had 17, Jordan Toa added 15 and Adam Bell finished with nine. Abraham Bell chipped in eight.

The CIF pairings will be announced Sunday at 1 p.m.

Boys’ soccer

West Shores 5, Desert Christian Academy 1: Scott Jones scored for DCA on an assist from Jacob Hushaw in the loss. The Conquerors end their regular season play 12 – 9 overall, and 10-0 in League Play as the Victory League Champions for the third year in a row, going 30-0 the last three years.

Palm Desert 4, Indio 1: The Aztecs got goals from four different players – Jhonatan Urbina, Enrico Meghnagi, Andrew Dominguez, and Christian Corrales – all in the first half. David Dominguez, Jonathan Lopez and Meghnagi had assists. The Aztecs were able to get all of their seniors into the game on Senior Night, which included starters Gerardo Serrano, Aaron Gipson, and Isidoro Martinez. Reserves Jesus Rodriguez and Zach Helm also contributed to the win. The Aztecs (10-9-3, 7-4-1) finished third in DVL and will find out their CIF postseason fate Monday morning.

Palm Springs 3, La Quinta 3: La Quinta finished the season with another Desert Valley league title, but Palm Springs added a result that could help the Indians’ playoff hopes. Johnny Mendez scored on an assist from Tomas Medina, Angel Valtierra added a goal on a corner kick, and Jakob Menendez added a third goal on an assist from Vincenzo Costagliola for Palm Springs.

Damian Vasquez, Reed McRae and Lucas Rosales scored for La Quinta. Alex Cazares, Anthony Ruiz and Jonathan Delgado had assists. Logan Prescott had 10 saves.

Girls’ soccer

Palm Desert 7, Indio 1: The Aztecs locked up second place in the Desert Valley League with a decisive win in their regular season finale. Malia Falk scored in the 20th minute to get the Aztecs (16-4-4) on the board on an assist from Lindsay Forester. Kaitlin Clapinski added a goal 10 minutes later – again off an assist from Forester, and Jane Jordan added the goal of the first half.

In the 55th minute, Jorgelina Morales scored with the assist again to Forester, and Falk struck again to make the score 5-0, with Forester picking up her fourth assist. Falk claimed her hat trick (3rd goal) in the 61st minute with an assist to Aubrey Risenmay, a sophomore elevated to varsity on Friday.

Indio got on the board when Jaxlyn Tostado hit a beautiful direct free kick that found the upper corner of the net. Falk scored her fourth goal of the match with an assist to freshman Lauren Warfield.

La Quinta 5, Palm Springs 0: The Blackhawks officially secured their fifth consecutive Desert Valley League title Friday, led by Tatiana Woodworth’s two goals. Kayleen Sullivan, Jiana Guerrero and Jaylene Manion each added a goal apiece. Marcela Gallo had a pair of assists and Luren Costello and Sullivan each added another. Belen Jimenez and Nicole Maler combined for the shutout in goal for La Quinta (18-2-4, 11-0-1 DVL).