Roundup: Indians hold onto tight win over rival Lions

The Palm Springs boys’ basketball team pulled off a tight Desert Valley League victory Wednesday night over their rivals, Cathedral City, 56-52. Damien King led the Indians with 20 points in the win.

Despite the loss, the Lions were led in scoring by Tshaun Toussaint, who recorded 14 along with eight rebounds. Kavonte Kinney followed with 13 points and 11 rebounds, along with 10 points and five assists from Timothy Miller.

Indio 73, Shadow Hills 54: The Rajahs picked up their second DVL win of the season with a crosstown victory over the rival Knights. Jeremiah Brown led Indio with 22 points, followed by 18 points and 11 rebounds from Phillip Thigpen and 17 points from Christian Briceno.

The Rajahs (9-8, 2-0) play next on Friday at Cathedral City at 7 p.m.

Girls’ basketball

Palm Springs 36, Cathedral City 34: The Indians pulled off a win over their rivals with a last-second buzzer-beater from Kaleigh Vargas, who led Palm Springs with 16 points, seven rebounds and two assists. Jamiah Hall followed with 13 points, 15 rebounds and three steals.

The Indians (8-4, 2-0) play next at Shadow Hills on Friday at 7 p.m.

Shadow Hills 57, Indio 25: The Knights took down their crosstown rival, led by 15 points and nine assists from Dominique Urbina and 14 points and four rebounds from Natalia Johnson. Melissa Martinez added 10 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double.

The Knights (7-7, 3-0) host Palm Springs Friday at 7 p.m.

Wrestling

Rancho Mirage 72, Desert Hot Springs 12: The Rattlers dominated their De Anza League opponent, with all their points coming off pins from Monica Kezis (106 pounds), Joshua Simon (113), Kurt Tan (120), Jacob Ramirez (126), Marcus Lopez (138), Drew Matyear (145), Brandon Carrillo (152), Christian Yumul (160), Miguel Roman (170), Kyle Whitefield (182), Edward Palomo (220) and Travis O’Brien (285).

The Golden Eagles picked up pins from Miguel Del Hoyo (132) and Jose Rubio (195).

The Rattlers compete next in the Riverside County Championships at Arlington High School Jan. 6 and 7.

COD athletics

Women’s basketball: The Roadrunners fell to 2-12 Wednesday night with a 73-43 loss to Southwestern at home. Despite the loss, Shatiana Daniels led COD with 17 points and seven rebounds. Breanna Morales followed with 10 points and seven boards.

The Roadrunners play next against Imperial Valley Jan. 11 at 5 p.m. at home.