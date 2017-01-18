Roundup: Indians splash to girls' water polo win

In a battle of girls’ water polo teams trying to crack into the upper half of the Desert Valley League standings, it was Palm Springs who splashed to a victory over Shadow Hills on Tuesday.

The Indians rolled to a 12-4 victory, and move to 2-2 in league play, and have a tough one on Thursday when they host Xavier Prep.

Water polo

Palm Desert 16, Cathedral City 4: The Aztecs racked up a Desert Valley League victory at the new Cathedral City High School pool behind a balanced scoring attack. Sarah Nichols led the way with five goals, while Andrew Uribe added three goals and Cassie Bija and Sam Stein each had two. Single goals were scored by Judy Morrow, Madison Platt, Alyssa Clyde and Brian Castillo. Awbrey McCabe had three saves and Alyssa Clyde added two.

Boys’ soccer

Coachella Valley 2, Twentynine Palms 1: The Arabs edged the Wildcats in this De Anza League clash. Moises Amador and Wilfredo Ortiz each scored goals, while freshman Daniel Avalos had both assists.

The Arabs (6-2-6, 3-0-0) host Rancho Mirage on Thursday.

Desert Mirage 2, Desert Hot Springs 1: Goals by Jesse Gutierrez and Alejandro Pimentel lifted the Rams to a narrow De Anza League victory. Gutierrez and Jesus Rodriguez added assists. Pimentel’s game-winner came in the 76th minute.

Desert Christian Academy 4, Redlands 0: Jake Jung scored twice and had an assist in the Conquerors’ victory. Jake Bazua and Davis Jensen each scored a goal, while Jacob Hushaw and Casey Harrell added assists. David Miller had the shutout in goal. Desert Christian Academy (7-8, 5-0) hosts Bloomington Christian on Tuesday.

Girls’ soccer

Desert Mirage 1, Desert Hot Springs 0 (OT): Maria Fernanda Gonzalez picked up the goal as Desert Mirage edged Desert Hot Springs in girls’ soccer. Goalkeeper Mayra Fuentes had an amazing night in goal, including several amazing saves in overtime.

Rancho Mirage 2, Yucca Valley 0: Rattlers captain Kenya Cordero scored in the first half and Fernanda Mercado tallied a goal early in the second half to spark the Rattlers to a win. Jaidah Martin and Maddisonn Covington added assists. Jasmin Sterling corralled seven saves secure her seventh shutout of the season. Aaliyah Carter, Maya Hernandez and Martin teamed up to play stifling defense.

Rancho Mirage (8-6-2, 3-0) hosts Coachella Valley on Thursday.

Boys’ basketball

Rancho Mirage 109, Yucca Valley 27: Seven Rattlers reached double figures in this lopsided league victory. Bryan Talley led the with 19 points, while Charles Neal added 17 points and Matt Barajas Tiedeman 15. Chris Albert, Koby Alvarez, Zack Kroker and Spencer Hardin all had 12 points. All 10 players had at least two field goals.

The Rattlers (17-3, 3-0) play at Coachella Valley at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Girls’ basketball

Desert Christian Academy 58, Redlands Adventist 8: Ashley Klopfenstein led the way in this easy Conquerors win with 16 points as DCA opened up a 21-0 lead after one quarter. Grace Johnson chipped in 13 points and six rebounds, and Abby Wagner added 11 points. DCA (16-5, 5-1. ranked 5th in 5A) plays at home Thursday with Victory League title on the line against first-place Mesa Grande (Ranked sixth in 5AA) at 5 p.m.

Joshua Springs 37, Palm Valley 12: The Firebirds trailed by just seven at halftime, but couldn’t mount a second-half rally in falling to the Lightning.