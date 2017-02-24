ROUNDUP: Indio boys tennis playing well early

The Indio Rajahs boys tennis team improved to 2-1 on the young season with a 14-4 non-conference win over Desert Mirage Thursday.

The match was made easier for the Rajahs because the Rams No. 1 player did not play in the match.

The Rajahs were led by their three doubles teams of Candelario Caldera and Sebastian Torres (6-1, 6-0, 6-0), Rey Zavala and Osvaldo Montoya (6-0, 6-0, 6-0) and Johan Acevedo and Diego Ceja (6-0, 6-0, 6-0).

In singles play, Pedro Zazueta won two sets 6-3, 6-2.

College baseball

Riverside City 4, College of the Desert 2: A day after losing in walk-off fashion, the Roadrunners broke up a perfect game in the seventh inning but still fell short to Riverside City College.

COD’s Allan Dong broke up the perfect game by Riverside City with a leadoff single in seventh inning.

Desert freshman starting pitcher Robin Landazuri threw six solid innings, surrendering four runs, three earned, on five hits. Landazuri walked three and struck out five in the loss.

COD is now 2-13 for the season, while Riverside City improved to 11-5.

College golf

COD wins conference match: The Roadrunners won the first Pacific Coast Athletic Conference match of the season Thursday in convincing fashion on the North Course at Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla.

COD posted a team score of 376, eight shots better than second-place Mt. San Jacinto.

Leading the Roadrunners was Gauthier Adams with an even-par round of 72. Nicolas Beeken fired a 73, while Matt Schmitt fired a 74.

Tyler Smith added a 78, while Vinny Vetrano shot 79 and Sam Berglund shot 84.

The Roadrunners will next play Monday at Victoria Club in Riverside in a non-conference match.