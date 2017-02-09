Roundup: Jaela Johnson, Nila Blackford lead Manual over Scott Co. on the road

The Manual High School girls basketball team are inching closer to a third-consecutive season with 20 wins.

The Crimsons won their 18th game of the season in a 70-53 win at Scott County on Wednesday evening. Jaela Johnson led all scorers with 22 points, while Nila Blackford added 18 points to go with an impressive 13 rebounds.

Both teams shot poorly in the game, but they were busy in the second-chance point department. Manual had 25 offensive rebounds which turned into 21 second-chance points and Scott County had 17 offensive rebounds for 10 second-chance points.

The game featured eight lead changes and three ties before the Crimsons pulled away in the fourth quarter. Coming up down the backstretch of the regular season for the Crimsons is senior night on Friday against Seneca and a trip to face Seventh Region leaders Male before teams get ready for the district tournament.

Here’s a look at other scores from high school basketball games in Louisville and across the Commonwealth from Feb. 8, 2017:

SCORES

GIRLS

MANUAL 70, SCOTT CO. 53

MANUAL (18-6)

Nila Blackford 18p, 13r; Jaela Johnson 22p, 5r; Tyonne Howard 5p, 6r; Aniah Griffin 8p, 10r; Tonysha Curry 11p, 8r, 3a; Jeanay Riley 2p, 3r, 3a; Marlena Groves 4p.

SCOTT CO. (15-9)

Kadee Hudson 4p, 4r; Holly Christian 2p; Peyton Riddle 7p, 7r, 5a; Lauren Boehm 8p, 16r; Britney Ward 3p; Maaliya Owens 21p, 4r; Morgan DeFoor 6p, 4a; Sidney Sutherland 2p.

MERCY 76, FERN CREEK 43

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Hope Sivori scored 20 points as the Jaguars (13-12) beat host Fern Creek (16-11). Mercy used a 30-6 second quarter to establish control. The Tigers were led by Alexis Smith, who finished with 15 points.

MERCY (13-12)

Taziah Jenks 14p; Sidney Shephard 3p; Hope Sivori 20p; Sadie Ziesloft 7p; Regan Berger 10p; Josie Woods 8p; Camryn Muss 4p; Sydney Rivette 8p; Danielle Feldkamp 6p.

FERN CREEK (16-11)

Nsasa Makando 12p, 5r; Maelyn Ridener 5p; Kasia Harris 2p; Alexis Smith 14p, 5r; Tiana Austin 6p, 5r; Jordan Anderson 4p, 7r.

TRIMBLE CO. 43, SHELBY CO. 41, OT

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. – Amie Conley scored 18 points and grabbed season-high 20 rebounds as Shelby Co. (10-17) fell to Trimble Co. (19-4) in overtime. Conley’s basket at the end of regulation was not in time. Shelbe Black led the Raiders, finishing with 15 points.

TRIMBLE CO. (19-4)

Cheyenne Riddle 4p; Bailey Duke 6p; Abby Ponder 8p; Kaylee Clifford 10p; Shelbe Black 15p.

SHELBY CO. (10-17)

Zephaniah Gray 6p; Zoey Holland 3p; Amie Conley 18p, 20r; Asia Hardy 12p; Kellsee Spencer 2p.

NORTH BULLITT 48, ASSUMPTION 47

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – North Bullitt (19-6) narrowly defeated the upset-minded Rockets (11-16). Lauren Deel finished with 18 points for the Eagles to lead all scorers. Assumption had eleven players score and only one, Samantha Babey, in double digits. Babey finished with 11 points.

NORTH BULLITT (19-6)

Katie Milby 5p; Lexi Mouser 5p; Halley Free 12p; Lauren Deel 18p; Kayli Davis 8p.

ASSUMPTION (11-16)

McKenna Schelb 2p; Reese Sexton 2p; Abby McQueary 1p; Samantha Babey 11p; Maddie Nalley 2p; Jenna Calhoun 5p; Piper Gray 6p; Jacqueline Raque 4p; Kristen Olinick 6p; Taylor Allen 5p; Payton Cronen 3p.

MOORE 43, J’TOWN 37

MOORE (18-5)

Daija Stafford 11p; Nicola Adams 6p; Jahlia McNealy 5p; Stacia Hayes 12p, 10; Sage Blue 8p; Jahlia Jordan 1p

J’TOWN (6-18)

Majors 5p; White 8p; McDonald 6p; Thomas 9p; Perks 9p

Scores from around the state:

Central Wise, Va. 57, Letcher County Central 36

Fleming Co. 63, Rowan Co. 53

Frankfort 66, Berea 48

Johnson Central 88, Allen Central 39

Lewis Co. 72, St. Patrick 36

Lex. Sayre 63, Robertson County 34

Newport 40, Pendleton Co. 31

Nicholas Co. 52, Bourbon Co. 49

North Bullitt 48, Lou. Assumption 47

Owen Co. 48, Oldham Co. 45

Owsley Co. 60, Buckhorn 48

Shelby Valley 61, Jenkins 29

South Oldham 65, Gallatin Co. 45

BOYS

MOORE 90, J’TOWN 72

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Mustangs (18-8) rode a 24-point effort from Ramon Collins to win their fourth game in a row. J’Town (9-15) raced out to a 8-0 lead, but it was all Mustangs from there. Shamar Overstreet delivered a well-rounded performance, finishing with 15 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists. The Chargers were led by Jordan Lyons, who ended with 16 points.

J’TOWN (9-15)

Dakota White 7p; Jalen Davis 8p; Justin Baker 2p; Delvonte McCloud 7p; Chris Trigg 10p; Jordan Lyons 16p; Jaden Rogers 9p; Tayshon Caudell 2p; Clifton Rutledge 2p; William Brown 7p; Jalen Garnett 2p.

MOORE (18-8)

Rae Von Vaden 6p; Shamar Overstreet 15p, 8r, 7a; Ramon Collins 24p, 9r; Russell Vaden 10p, 8r; Keagan Gentry 8p; Antwan Hurt 7p; Justin Weaver 2p; Kerazion Crouch 2p; Malik Anderson 16p.

Scores from around the state:

Bishop Brossart 64, Bellevue 48

Bracken Co. 89, Williamstown 87, 2OT

Campbell Co. 58, Pendleton Co. 27

Elliott Co. 64, Menifee Co. 50

Greenup Co. 76, Raceland 53

Knott Co. Central 80, Magoffin Co. 73

Nicholas Co. 77, St. Patrick 70

Rowan Co. 79, Fleming Co. 52