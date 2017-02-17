Roundup: Jalen Henry scores 43 points in North Oldham win over Henry County

North Oldham’s leading scorer had a night to remember against an Eighth Region foe.

Jalen Henry led the Mustangs with 43 points as North Oldham defeated Henry County, 83-73. The 43-point performance is a career-high for Henry and is also more than 20 points above his average scoring, according to the KHSAA (20.2 points per game).

Henry scored 31 of his points in a heroic second half effort that helped propel the Mustangs past the Wildcats, who led by two points at halftime.

Justin Rose added 16 points for North Oldham, while Dylan Yates had 12 points. Zach Hinkie scored a team-high 28 points in the defeat for Henry County.

Here’s a look at other scores from across Louisville and the rest of the Commonwealth:

SCORES

BOYS

NORTH OLDHAM (19-10)

Jalen Henry 43p; Dylan Yates 12p; Grant Adelson 3p; Nick Anders 3p; Zach Loheeler 3p; Justin Rose 16p; Jeffrey McLellan 3p.

HENRY CO. (10-19)

Donovan Aneszko 14p; Tyler Gray 18p; Zach Hinkle 28p; Noah Foree 10p; Landon Morgan 1p; Jaden Hay 2p.

DOSS 73, CENTRAL 54

DOSS (17-10)

Stephon Franklin 10p; Cameron Maddox 9p; Terrell Traynor 14p; Jaylon Hall 25p; Shawnkel Knight-Goff 9p; Zha Cobi Stokes 2p.

CENTRAL (12-13)

Corey Johnson 8p; Knight 9p; DeRon Douglas 17p; Thompson 2p; Josh Black 2p; Andy Crittendon 13p; Josh Watkins 3p.

SOUTH OLDHAM 87, WILLIAMSTOWN 63

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. – South Oldham (24-4) finished the regular season with a rout in a road win over Williamstown (16-14). Devin Young scored a career-high 30 points, including six of the Dragons 16 3-pointers. Jo Griffin recorded a double-double, finishing with 18 points and 10 rebounds. South Oldham will face North Oldham in the 29th District semifinals on Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m.

SOUTH OLDHAM (24-4)

Jo Griffin 18p, 10r; Devin Young 30p; Peyton Hicks 4p; Dyllon Hoover 10p, 9r; Luke Morrison 11p; Aaron Franklin 14p.

WILLIAMSTOWN (16-14)

Brennan Stanley 18p; Chase Good 6p; Brady Montgomery 15p; Jon Jump 8p; Harold Fernandez 4p; Wenzie Fox 12p.

SAYRE 83, ST. FRANCIS 61

GOSHEN, Ky. – The Spartans (21-8) pushed past host St. Francis (16-10) with four players finishing in double-figure scoring. Jake Ruby led the way with 18 points for Sayre, who used a 23-12 second quarter to break the game open. Ahmad Moore led all scorers, finishing with 21 points for the Wyverns.

SAYRE (21-8)

Jayden Blanton 6p; Kaden Silverburg 7p; Jake Duby 18p; James Carey 11p; Robbie Goodman 11p; Will Newton 6p; Marcus Bowie 10p; RJ Smith 14p.

ST. FRANCIS (16-10)

James Risley 18p; Noah Sparks 3p; Ahmad Moore 21p; Jomar Sullivan 17p; TJ Richardson 2p.

BULLITT EAST 81, E’TOWN 63

MT. WASHINGTON, Ky. – Four players scored in double-figures as Bullitt East (20-8) raced past E’Town (13-15). The Chargers held a ten-point lead at the end of the first quarter and were up double-digits the rest of the game. Derrick Donigan and Jared Osborne led the way, each finishing with 18 points. The Chargers hit ten 3-pointers in the game, led by Grant Skaggs with three. E’Town had four players in double-figure scoring as well, led by Darius Harding’s 14 points. Bullitt East will host J’Town in the 24th District quarterfinals on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

E’TOWN (13-15)

Luke Gattis 4p; Darius Harding 14p; Tyler Durbin 13p; Jacob Fiepke 12p; Ben Harris 2p; Kass Disney 10p; Devin Marcum 8p.

BULLITT EAST (20-8)

Noah Wilson 8p; Thomas Wisehart 2p; Grant Skaggs 13p; Derrick Donigan 18p; Connor Green 10p; Sean Johnson 6p; Jared Osborne 6p; Luke Ezell 18p.

KCD 72, FORT KNOX 62

FORT KNOX, Ky. – Cousins Solomon and JR Mathis combined for 47 points to lead KCD (9-18) past host Fort Knox (11-14). Hayden Kraus scored 18 points of his own, including six timely 3-pointers to stave off comeback attempts from the Eagles. Fort Knox was led by Camron Gore, who finished with 20 points.

KCD (9-18)

Solomon Mathis 22p; JR Mathis 25p; Hayden Kraus 18p; Justin Grissom 1p; Wilder Brice 2p; Cedric Cosby 2p; Connor Widman 2p.

FORT KNOX (11-14)

Joshua DeRivas 12p; Camron Gore 20p; Devon Horne 5p; Kamoni Green 12p; Matt Rivera 10p; Chase Bellamy 3p.

Scores from around the state:

Ballard Memorial 59, Fulton Co. 51

Barbourville 57, McCreary Central 44

Barren Co. 65, Clinton Co. 56

Bell Co. 58, Clay Co. 47

Betsy Layne 82, Lee Co. 39

Boyd Co. 66, East Carter 63

Breckinridge Co. 74, Whitesville Trinity 57

Bullitt Central 62, Whitefield Academy 56

Caldwell Co. 85, Todd Co. Central 65

Caverna 80, Metcalfe Co. 65

Central Hardin 47, Meade Co. 35

Christian Co. 63, Marshall Co. 50

Conner 84, Newport Central Catholic 73

Daviess Co. 71, South Warren 48

Dawson Springs 69, Christian Fellowship 34

Estill Co. 64, Menifee Co. 50

Fort Campbell 77, Trigg Co. 72, OT

Franklin-Simpson 90, Glasgow 44

Garrard Co. 78, Burgin 39

Henderson Co. 67, Owensboro 56

Hopkins Co. Central 81, Lyon Co. 48

Letcher County Central 69, Pike Co. Central 49

Lewis Co. 63, Bath Co. 50

Lex. Henry Clay 72, George Rogers Clark 63

Livingston Central 72, Community Christian (Paducah) 26

Madison Southern 61, Whitley Co. 52

Marion Co. 73, Beth Haven 45

Monroe Co. 76, Warren East 71

Muhlenberg County 54, Owensboro Catholic 50, OT

Murray 73, Carlisle Co. 49

Ohio Co. 56, Madisonville-North Hopkins 52

Oneida Baptist 73, Leslie Co. 67

Paducah Tilghman 83, Fulton City 41

Paris 66, Pendleton Co. 50

Phelps 56, Allen Central 53

Pikeville 60, Paintsville 52

Red Bird 83, Jenkins 81, OT

Rockcastle Co. 66, South Laurel 62

Scott Co. 88, Lex. Paul Dunbar 58

Shelby Co. 58, Gallatin Co. 52

Simon Kenton 54, Holmes 43

Walton-Verona 62, Carroll Co. 44

West Jessamine 81, Pulaski Co. 71

Williamsburg 63, Pineville 53

GIRLS

CENTRAL 68, DOSS 40

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Stephonie Cole led Central (12-12) to a big win over the Dragons (11-11) on senior night. Cole finished with 13 points and nine rebounds, while fellow seniors Precious Hereford added 12 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists and Lisa Guin added 13 points and nine rebounds. Jamari Tillman led the way for Doss, finishing with 17 points. Central will play Portland Christian Monday night at 6:00 p.m. in the 25th District quarterfinals. Doss will do battle with Western in the 22nd District semifinals on February 23rd at 7:30 p.m.

DOSS (11-11)

Jamari Tillman 17p; Kemeshia Moxley 9p; Dinah Mukagaju 2p; Khadaizah Hellman 9p; Shacora Paige 3p.

CENTRAL (12-12)

Lisa Guin 13p, 9r; Shamaria Stikes 4p; Precious Hereford 12p, 7r, 7a; Darian Neal 11p, 10r; Stephonie Cole 21p, 11r; India New 7p.

ASSUMPTION 54, BALLARD 24

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Jenna Calhoun scored 10 points to lead Assumption (13-18) past the Bruins (8-16) on senior night. Junior Samantha Babey led all scorers for the Rockets, finishing with 11 points. Assumption will face Brown in the 26th District semifinals on Monday night at 7:30 p.m., while Ballard will finish the regular season Friday night by hosting Oldham Co.

BALLARD (8-16)

Iyana Wilson 2p; Claire Simmons 3p; Kiarah Carney 7p; Angel Daive 6p; Naria Reed 6p.

ASSUMPTION (13-18)

McKenna Schelb 5p; Abby McQueary 5p; Samantha Babey 11p; Jenna Calhoun 10p; Piper Gray 9p; Jacqueline Raque 4p; Taylor Allen 3p; Payton Cronen 6p; Grace Bringard 1p.

PRESENTATION 69, SOUTH OLDHAM 54

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Lilly Stephenson scored 20 points and Presentation (16-8) erased an early deficit to beat the visiting Dragons (20-9). South Oldham was led by Maggie Smith, who finished with 19 points. The Dragons were ahead 20-3 at the end of the first quarter. Presentation awaits the winner of Central and Portland Christian in the 25th District quarterfinals on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. South Oldham will travel to Oldham Co. in the 29th District quarterfinals on Wednesday night at 6:00 p.m.

SOUTH OLDHAM (20-9)

Sydney Herold 8p; Skylar Sahatjian 11p; Maggie Smith 19p; Payton Herold 8p; Lexi Bowlden 7p.

PRESENTATION (16-8)

Nicole Kuchma 2p; Courtney Jackson 8p; Lauren Nunnelly 14p; Jaelin Thompson 3p; Lilly Stephenson 22p; Julia Vogt 5p; Madison Perkins 4p; Cassie Jones 4p; Ashley Swearingen 7p.

Scores from around the state:

Anderson Co. 60, Lex. Lafayette 35

Apollo 59, Madisonville-North Hopkins 42

Barren Co. 60, Clinton Co. 24

Boone Co. 65, St. Henry 61

Caldwell Co. 64, Todd Co. Central 45

Campbellsville 50, LaRue Co. 43, OT

Carlisle Co. 78, St. Mary 33

Casey Co. 48, Danville 43

Clay Co. 62, Owsley Co. 41

East Carter 64, Ashland Blazer 36

East Ridge 80, Phelps 45

Eminence 52, Whitesville Trinity 42

Fulton Co. 36, Ballard Memorial 35

Garrard Co. 58, Estill Co. 26

Glasgow 43, Franklin-Simpson 35

Graves Co. 57, Muhlenberg County 47

Greenwood 63, Logan Co. 44

Johnson Central 80, Breathitt Co. 34

Lee Co. 64, Morgan Co. 28

Lex. Sayre 68, Whitefield Academy 34

Lexington Catholic 49, East Jessamine 43

Lincoln Co. 67, Somerset 61

Livingston Central 73, Community Christian (Paducah) 33

Lynn Camp 47, Model 40

Lyon Co. 40, Hopkins Co. Central 29

Mayfield 57, McCracken County 53

Metcalfe Co. 80, Caverna 44

Monroe Co. 83, Warren East 51

Nicholas Co. 62, Frankfort 51

North Bullitt 76, Oldham Co. 57

Owensboro Catholic 67, Breckinridge Co. 60

Paducah Tilghman 48, Hickman Co. 46

Paris 71, St. Patrick 32

Perry Co. Central 81, Jackson Co. 53

Pineville 62, Red Bird 34

Saint Joseph Central, W.Va. 71, Russell 60

Scott Co. 78, Scott 67

Shelby Valley 64, Hazard 46

South Floyd 63, Pike Co. Central 42

South Laurel 56, Rockcastle Co. 43

South Warren 52, Hopkinsville 43

Union Co. 48, McLean Co. 44

Warren Central 44, Daviess Co. 41

Wolfe Co. 36, Oneida Baptist 23