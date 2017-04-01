Roundup: Jeff drops season-opening doubleheader

Jeffersonville opened the 2017 season with back-to-back losses in a split doubleheader with Decatur Central and Fort Wayne Carroll on Friday.

A late rally fell just short for the Red Devils, ranked ninth in the Class 4A preseason coaches poll, against the Hawks in Game 1. Trailing 10-1, Jack Ellis put Jeffersonville on the board in the sixth with a solo home run, and the Red Devils rallied for five runs in the seventh before dropping a three-run decision.

Led by Ellis, who went 3-for-3 with a double to go along with his homer, Jeffersonville totaled 13 hits to Decatur Central’s seven in the opener. Jacob Cochran took the loss. He allowed seven runs on four hits in five innings of work.

In Game 2, Carroll, which received votes in the Class 4A preseason coaches poll, used a strong effort from starter Riley Perlich to oust the Red Devils. He went the distance and allowed just one hit while striking out 12. Gabe Bierman, an Indiana commit, took the loss for Jeffersonville.

The Red Devils are back at it at 6 p.m. on Tuesday as they host area and conference rival Floyd Central (1-1).

Decatur Central 10, Jeffersonville 7

Decatur Central 400 024 0 – 10 7 2

Jeffersonville 001 001 5 – 7 13 2

WP: Brehmer. LP: Cochran. 2B: Ellis (J), Falkenstein (J). HR: Ellis (J).

Carroll 10, Jeffersonville 0

Fort Wayne Carroll 022 301 2 – 10 7 2

Jeffersonville 000 000 0 – 0 1 3

WP: Perlich. LP: Bierman.

Floyd Central falls on the road



Floyd Central dropped to 1-1 on the season by way of a 2-1 loss at Tell City on Friday. Alex Lozado took the loss for the Highlanders, who host a split doubleheader with South Dearborn and Fort Wayne Carroll beginning at noon on Saturday.

Tell City 2, Floyd Central 1

Floyd Central 100 000 0 – 1 5 1

Tell City 100 001 x – 2 4 1

WP: Hendershot. LP: Alex Lozado.

Jeffersonville golf starts strong



Jeffersonville boys golf claimed South Central’s Rebel Invitational at Chariot Run on Wednesday, and the Red Devils followed it up with a win over Scottsburg on Friday to improve to 6-0 on the season.

Allen Crews earned medalist honors at Chariot Run with a 1-over 73. Crews carded a 39 in the nine-hole event on Friday, where Jay Williams earned medalist honors with an even-par 36. The Red Devils totaled 311, outlasting Silver Creek’s team score of 339, at the Rebel Invite, and they bested Scottsburg 155-215.

New Albany softball wins opener



New Albany softball kicked off its season on a high note Friday in the form of a 14-0 win over Scottsburg in pool play of the Battle for the Rock tournament hosted by Bedford North Lawrence and Mitchell. The Bulldogs move on to a meeting with the Bluejackets at 10 a.m. on Saturday. The winner advances to play at 7 p.m.