Roundup: Jones scores 39 in Cal victory

Christian Academy of Louisville boys basketball coach Chad Carr could see the fire in Parker Jones eyes at halftime.

After 32 minutes of action, everyone in the building could see it too.

Jones, a 6-foot-6 senior, had the game of his life on Friday evening, scoring a career-high 39 points to go with 25 rebounds as the Centurions (19-8) pulled away late from Oldham County (22-5) on the road, 70-66. KC Purvis also recorded a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Milton Wright chipped in with seven points in the winning effort.

“He just had that kind of look and demeanor about him tonight that he was gonna go after it,” Carr said of Jones. “He went after every loose ball and every rebound. At one point he had 22 of our 25 points to start the game. And it was not forced. The other guys did a really good job of finding him. He cut to the basket a lot. He knew that they were the No. 10 team in the state and he made that comment before the game and said this could be our signature win, and that we need one as seniors. The guys rallied around him and he went after it from the opening tip.”

Jones was consistent offensively, spreading his scoring out through the whole game. Jones scored 12 points in the first quarter, 10 points in the second quarter, six points in the third quarter, and 11 points in the fourth quarter. He also finished shooting 12 of 20 from the field and 12 of his 25 rebounds were on the offensive glass. According to the KHSAA, Jones is averaging 20.8 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.

“It was a fun game to watch him play,” Carr said. “My assistant coach at halftime, we were down seven points and he said Parker’s getting ready to have a real special second half. (Jones) had 22 points in the second half and you could see it in his eyes, and he needed it.”

Collins reaches scoring milestone

Eastern High School’s girls basketball team celebrated its second player to break the 1,000 points mark this season.

Senior guard Natalie Collins scored her 1,000th point draining an open 3-pointer in the Eagles’ 75-27 rout of Ballard (8-14). Collins finished the game with 16 points, five rebounds, six assists, three steals and a block.

Collins joins Eagles (17-8) junior guard Briana Mishler, who scored her 1,000th point last December.

Here’s a look at boys and girls basketball scores from Louisville and across the Commonwealth from Feb. 10, 2017:

SCORES

BOYS

CAL 70, OLDHAM CO. 66

CAL (19-8)

Milton Wright 7p; KC Purvis 13p, 10r; Parker Jones 39p, 25r; Wyatt Allison 2p; Joe Stier 2p; Michael Woodward 7p.

OLDHAM CO. (22-4)

Ismail Jones 20p; Ryan Heelan 8p; Jackson Gibson 6p; Travis Henderson 3p; Zach Larimore 13p; Andre Brewer 4p; Caleb Strunk 8p; Cameron Covany 2p; Nicholas Coleman 4p.

BALLARD 66, EASTERN 32

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bruins (21-5) sailed past the Eagles (15-10). The Bruins pressure defense continues to help them notch wins. This game proved no different led by Vonnie Patterson 20 points, seven rebounds and two steals on offense and a solid team effort on defense. The Eagles were led by Caleb Williams 12 points.

BALLARD (21-5)

Tyrone Duncan 4p, 3a, 3s; Dorion Tisby 10p, 3r; Antoine Darby 8p; Jamil Wilson 10p, 4r, 5a; Vonnie Patterson 20p, 7r, 2s; Tyrese Duncan 4p; Kereion Douglas 5p, 5r; Tony Kose 5p.

EASTERN (15-10)

Sugar Wyche 4p; Jacob Robinson 5p; Isaiah Ross 1p; Braxton Johnson 2p; Kahlil Garmon 2p; Caleb Williams 12p; Javen Rushin 3p; Barnabas Ojo 3p.

PRP 86, J’TOWN 57

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Panthers (14-9) overpowered the Chargers (9-15) in Friday night’s contest. Gerald Gray Jr. led the way for the Panthers tallying 22 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and five steals. Tre Hill also had a strong performance for the Panthers recording 16 points, seven steals, five rebounds, and six assists. Chris Trigg tallied 15 points for the Chargers.

PRP (14-9)

BJ Robinson 13p; Malik Bunzy 6p; Gerald Gray Jr. 22p, 8r, 5a, 5s; Tre Hill 16p, 7s, 5r, 6a; Cyncer Wilson 7p; Cashawn Beasley 8p; Darius Osbourne 7p; Logan Hudson 5p; Jordan Wallace 2p.

J’TOWN (9-15)

Jalen Davis 2p; Dakota White 2p; Delvonte McCloud 13p; Jaden Rogers 4p; Jordan Lyons 10p; Jalen Garnett 2p; Justin Baker 3p; Will Brown 4p; Tayshon Caudell 2p; Chris Trigg 15p.

EVANGEL CHRISTIAN 97, HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 48

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Evangel Christian (5-19) defeated Heritage Christian (1-20). Malik Shabazz recorded 27 points in the win. Freshman Nick Cruze tallied five 3-pointers and scored 17 points in all. Heritage Christian was led by Garrion Jett’s 10 points.

EVANGEL CHRISTIAN (5-19)

Billy Klinglesmith 5p; Daniel Cano 4p; Cameron Bain 8p; Malik Shabazz 27p; Nick Cruze 17p; Armon Johnson 3p; Sam Tomah 10p; Caleb Payne 23p.

HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (1-20)

Mark Williams 2p; Geno Chaffey 6p; Garrison Jett 10p; Cole Rankin 2p; Allen Worley 9p; Jacob Chalk 8p; Kyle Caswell 3p; Lucas Roper 8p.

HOLY CROSS 60, BULLITT CENTRAL 39

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Three players scored in double digits to lead Holy Cross (13-11) past Holy Cross (8-15). Holy Cross outscored the opposition 21-7 in the fourth quarter to pull away.

BULLITT CENTRAL (8-15)

Tae Higdon 9p; Jake Mann 3p; Jac Lester 2p; Chandler Ocasio 2p; Tyler Tatum 2p; Tanner Hazlett 8p.

HOLY CROSS (13-11)

Cade Crawley 6p; De’Shawn Ellis 6p; Sam Bearden 2p; Jaren McDonald 3p; Chase Phillips 4p; Cooper Scott 12p; Ethan Short 10p; Max Bearden 6p; Ethan Driskell 11p.

BULLITT EAST 63, NORTH BULLITT 47

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. – Jared Osborne scored 25 points to lead Bullitt East (19-8) past North Bullitt (7-20). The Eagles were able to cut the deficit to ten in the second half but were unable to draw any nearer. Luke Ezell had 12 points to compliment Osborne, while North Bullitt was led by Peyton Luttrell, who finished with 15 points and shot 13-of-17 from the free throw stripe.

BULLITT EAST (19-8)

Connor Green 7p; Tyler Steinmetz 2p; Rece Watson 3p; Derrick Donigan 9p; Jared Osborne 25p; Sean Johnson 2p; Luke Ezell 12p; Michael Page 2p; Zak Perdew 1p.

NORTH BULLITT (7-20)

Peyton Luttrell 15p; Lance Johnson 8p; Logan Steinmacher 4p; Brendan Holt 8p; Nate Johnson 3p; Dylan Ing 6p; TJ Toney 3p.

BETH HAVEN 77, ST. FRANCIS 64

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Bearcats (11-13) ended a seven-game losing streak by beating St. Francis (14-8), led by a double-double from Cody Mikel. Mikel finished with a whopping 33 points to go along with 16 rebounds. The Wyverns were led by Jomar Sullivan, who finished with 25 points. Beth Haven allowed an 18-point second half lead dwindle down to just seven before securing the victory.

ST. FRANCIS (14-8)

James Risley 13p; Noah Sparks 6p; Moore 13p; Jomar Sullivan 25p; Connor Gorman 3p; Caleb Mason 4p.

BETH HAVEN (11-13)

Cody Mikel 33p, 16r; Austin Streble 7p, 6r; Aaron Rice 13p, 4r, 4a; Isaiah Mahoney 7p, 6r, 3a; Hunter Judd 9p, 3a; Dylan Kerr 5p, 5r; Tyler VanShuren 3p.

NORTH OLDHAM 73, MEADE CO. 51

BRANDENBURG, Ky. – The Mustangs (17-10) rolled past the Green Wave, (9-17), giving the Mustangs ten wins in their last 11 games. Zach Wheeler scored a game-high 22 points and Jalen Henry followed with 17 points, grabbing seven rebounds for the Mustangs. Noah Schwartz scored 25 points to lead the Green Wave, and Case Medley chipped in 9 points.

NORTH OLDHAM (17-10)

Dylan Yates 6p, 4a; Justin Burton 5p; Jalen Henry 17p, 7a, 7r; Zach Wheeler 22p, 3a; Justin Rose 13p; Jeffrey McClellen 2p; William Bonny 8p, 10r.

MEADE CO. (9-17)

Case Medley 9p, 2r; Dawson Gagel 7p; Matt Collard 3p; Aiden Mathews 4p, 3r; Steven Benock 2p, 3a; Noah Schwartz 15pn 2r; Dakota Clayton 4p, 6a; Chesney Weick 7p, 3a, 8r..

SOUTHERN 94, IROQUOIS 84

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Trojans (13-12) outlasted the Raiders (12-14). The Raiders’ Damon Richardson was unstoppable off the dribble, however his 31 points would not be enough for the Raiders to overcome the Trojans. Several members of the Trojans contributed to a third quarter momentum swing, that allowed the Trojans to build a 20-point lead over the Raiders. Kendall Jones recorded 18 points and 11 rebounds, Matthew Jones tallied 18 points and Dan Black contributed 25 points to the third quarter rally.

SOUTHERN (13-12)

Dan Black 25p, 8a, 6r; Charles Wilson 14p; Jovan Collier 5p; Isaiah Jackson 3p; Olieng Kalakon 7p; Matthew Jones 18p; Hakiem Reedel 4p; Kendall Jones 18p, 11r.

IROQUOIS (12-14)

TC Wright 4p; Damon Richardson 31p; Tresaun Edwards 7p; Davario Martin 12p; Demetris Booth 2p; Keelan Kennedy 19p; Kalon Howard 9p.

ATHERTON 71, BROWN 56

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Jordan Pulford poured in 18 points for the Rebels (12-15) to cruise past the Bears (7-18), 71-56. Flynn Calnon added 15 points for the Rebels. For the Bears, Jared Fife finished with 26 points.

BROWN (7-18)

Sanjay Sivils 3p; Montez Moore 14p; Jared Fife 26p; Jai’rus Bibb 6p; Dawson Hodges 2p; Collin Bynum 3p; Ethan McComas 2p.

ATHERTON (12-15)

Noah Weber 3p; Flynn Calnon 15p; Abe Barthelemy 6p; Keion Bentley 8p; Ty Lauderdale 3p; Jordan Pulford 18p; Jordan Johnson 6p; Jastine Lado 12p.

FAIRDALE 67, DOSS 62

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Three players in double-figure scoring propelled the Bulldogs (11-15) over the Dragons (15-9), 67-62, led by Glenn Queen 19 points and five assists. Markelo Sullivan scored 18 points and grabbed six rebounds, while teammate Ike Roby also scored 18 points and snatached 12 rebounds. Haylon Hall led all-scorers with 21 points and Cam Maddox scored 17 points for the Dragons. ,

DOSS(15-9)

Cam Maddox 17p, 2r; Stephon Franklin 14p,5r; Meth Redow 2p; Shawn Kelj Knight-Goff 3p,12r; Jaylon Hall 21p 6r; Terez Traynor 2p,3r.

FAIRDALE (11-15)

Glenn Queen 19p, 5a, 3r; Markelo Sullivan 18p, 6r; Ike Roby 18p, 12r; Treziaun Allen 4p,6r; Mark Sullivan 4p; Jacobi Dixon 2p; Craig Ash 2p,4r.

DESALES 69, COLLINS 58

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Jaxon Burgess racked up 22 points and seven assists for the Colts (15-9) as they cruised past the Titans (19-8), 69-58. Sam Weining added 18 points, 11 of those comingin the third quarter to put the Colts ahead. Charles Cochran finished with 19 points for the Titans.

COLLINS (19-8)

Marcellus Vail 3p; Nick Fort 8p; Sam Kiser 4p; Dayvion McKnight 7p; Charles Cochran 19p; Nick Eades 2p; Dominque Turner 15p.

DESALES (15-9)

Austin Black 3p; Dalton Kelly 3p; Jaxon Burgess 22p, 7a; Andrew Diersing 5p; Sam Weining 18p; Jack Michels 2p; Luke Askin 2p; Travis Seibert 14p.

MANUAL 66 SENECA 56

SENECA (6-17)

Philip Armstrong 3p; Dayshawn Chaney 15p; Richard Ninamou 10p; Robert Walker 3p; Carl Parker 6p; Keyontez Leach 19p.

MANUAL (7-16)

William Britt 6; Jonah Gelhaus 12p; Jordan McClendon 20p; Kenyan Jacob 7p; Brock Cassin 4p; Eli Roberts 4p; Noah Hawkins 9p; Shane Courtney 4p.

CALVARY CHRISTIAN 67, PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 60

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Cougars (13-14) overtook the Eagles (8-15), 67-60. For the Cougars, Justin Wade dominated with 30 points. Keller Mackey finished with 19 points for the Eagles.

PORTLAND CHRISTIAN (8-15)

Luke Kennedy 2p; Isaiah Young 6p; Keller Mackey 19p; Jonah Trejo 12p; Quincy Dye 14p; Michael Merideth 7p.

CALVARY CHRISTIAN (13-14)

Mason Rusch 16p; Adonis Riley 4p; Max Borden 1p; Maks Borden 4p; Josh Moran 5p; Justin Wade 30p; Steven Wells 5p; Akeem Riley 2p.

Scores from around the state:

Adair Co. 69, Russell Co. 33

Ballard Memorial 66, Carlisle Co. 58

Bardstown 70, Elizabethtown 55

Barren Co. 67, Cumberland Co. 43

Beth Haven 77, Lou. St. Francis 64

Boone Co. 74, Grant Co. 67

Bowling Green 101, Warren East 69

Boyd Co. 91, Greenup Co. 77

Boyle Co. 74, Lou. Ky. Country Day 53

Bracken Co. 51, Newport 50

Caldwell Co. 75, Trigg Co. 63

Calvary Christian 67, Lou. Portland Christian 60

Campbellsville 77, Bethlehem 68

Carroll Co. 79, Williamstown 71, 2OT

Clarksville Academy, Tenn. 75, Fort Campbell 67

Cooper 85, Campbell Co. 83, OT

Corbin 72, Pineville 56

Danville 41, Lincoln Co. 39

Dawson Springs 73, Livingston Central 65

Dayton 66, Bellevue 57

Estill Co. 58, Berea 47

Evangel Christian 97, Heritage Christian Academy 48

Fort Knox 60, Hart Co. 57

Fulton City 56, Fulton Co. 49

Glasgow 76, Caverna 74

Graves Co. 91, Mayfield 57

Hazard 84, Jackson City 56

Holmes 55, Newport Central Catholic 54, OT

Johnson Central 106, Paintsville 77

LaRue Co. 75, Taylor Co. 70, OT

Lloyd Memorial 64, Highlands 46

Lou. Atherton 71, Lou. Brown 56

Lou. Ballard 66, Lou. Eastern 32

Lou. Butler 76, Lou. Moore 71

Lou. Christian Academy 70, Oldham Co. 66

Lou. DeSales 69, Collins 58

Lou. DuPont Manual 66, Lou. Seneca 56

Lou. Fairdale 67, Lou. Doss 62, OT

Lou. Fern Creek 93, Lou. Valley 65

Lou. Holy Cross 60, Bullitt Central 39

Lou. Male 86, Lou. Shawnee 36

Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 86, Lou. Jeffersontown 57

Lou. Southern 94, Lou. Iroquois 84

Lou. Waggener 63, Lou. Central 37

Lynn Camp 85, Burgin 55

Lyon Co. 78, Union Co. 54

Madison Central 61, Franklin Co. 27

Magoffin Co. 61, Prestonsburg 41

Marshall Co. 48, Calloway Co. 38

Mason Co. 68, Harrison Co. 62

Mercer Co. 76, Frankfort 70

Middlesboro 65, Red Bird 64

Model 77, Robertson County 72

Monroe Co. 78, Clinton Co. 72, OT

Muhlenberg County 74, Daviess Co. 73

North Oldham 73, Meade Co. 51

Owensboro 72, Whitesville Trinity 26

Owensboro Catholic 54, Webster Co. 45

Paducah Tilghman 78, McCracken County 64

Pendleton Co. 76, Montgomery Co. 52

Perry Co. Central 66, Breathitt Co. 57

Phelps 84, Piarist 26

Pikeville 72, East Ridge 38

Powell Co. 63, Jackson Co. 62

Rock Creek Academy, Ind. 61, Spencer Co. 55

Rockcastle Co. 73, Garrard Co. 57

Russellville 78, Todd Co. Central 59

Scott 67, Bishop Brossart 52

Shelby Valley 79, Jenkins 36

Silver Grove 66, Cov. Latin 35

Simon Kenton 65, Anderson Co. 57

South Laurel 68, Bell Co. 37

Southwestern 104, Pulaski Co. 85

Walton-Verona 59, St. Henry 38

Warren Central 51, Greenwood 39

Washington Co. 68, Whitefield Academy 63

Wayne Co. 75, West Jessamine 73

West Carter 67, Lewis Co. 50

GIRLS

PRP 59, J’TOWN 44

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Panthers (13-9) defeated the Chargers (6-18). In an evenly contested game the Panthers edged out the Chargers behind Perri Mitchell’s 18 points and Amani Saunders 13 points. Jasmine Thomas recorded 14 points for the Chargers in the loss.

PRP (13-9)

Caeley Finley 3p; Makenna Combs 6p; Reaunna Halsell 7p; Amani Saunders 13p; Mariah Jones 6p; Perri Mitchell 18p; Dayja Evans 6p.

J’TOWN (6-18)

Jazmine Majors 2p; Kamaya White 5p; McDonald 6p; Jasmine Thomas 14p; Felia Perks 10p; Shy Morton 3p; Johnson 2p; Carthem 2p.

SACRED HEART 67, CAL 42

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Grace Berger posted a double-double to lead the visiting Valkyries (21-5) over CAL (18-10). Berger finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds for Sacred Heart, which has now won four games in a row. CAL was led by Sarah McDonald, who finished with 12 points. Star CAL freshman Shelby Calhoun was held to just seven points. Sacred Heart used a 23-9 run in the third quarter to establish control.

SACRED HEART (21-5)

Destinee Marshall 2p; Cierra Scott 4p; Ashlee Harris 3p, 7a; Kiki Samsel 10p, 3a; Caroline Flaherty 4p; Erin Toller 7p, 5r; Kia Sivils 9p, 5r; Kristen Clemons 6p, 3r; Grace Berger 15p, 13r, 3a; Natalie Fichter 7p, 5r.

CAL (18-10)

Emma Wesley 11p, 6r; Summer Conti 6p; Emma Frank 2p, 4r; Shelby Calhoun 7p, 9r; Sarah McDonald 12p; Mia Beam 4p.

HOLY CROSS 60, BULLITT CENTRAL 26

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Junior Kailey Reed scored a career-high 25 points to lead the Holy Cross Cougars (11-14) past Bullitt Central (6-20) in an easy victory. Holy Cross led 23-3 at the end of the first quarter and never looked back.

BULLITT CENTRAL (6-20)

Lauren Welch 6p; Chloe Phillips 5p; Katlin Graham 3p; Brooke Ewing 1p; Carlie Walls 5p; Courtney Blevens 6p.

HOLY CROSS (11-14)

Ally Klein 2p; Kailey Reed 25p; Lauren Schraut 2p; Halle Snyder 10p; Madison Turner 7p; Adyson Medley 7p; Karly McKinney 2p; Karly McKinney 2p; Olivia Murphy 3p; Amber Kaufman 2p.

MANUAL 84, SENECA 14

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Crimsons (18-6) powered past the Redhawks (3-22) on Friday night. Nine players recorded points for the Crimsons. Jaela Johnson led all scorers in the contest tallying 19 points on the night.

MANUAL (18-6)

Jaela Johnson 19p; Marlena Groves 4p; Tyonne Howard 6p; Jeanay Riley 4p; Aniah Griffin 6p; Tonysha Curry 16p; Dejah Chatman 9p; Anna Littlefield 7p; Nila Blackford 13p.

SENECA (3-22)

Anthony 10p; White 2p; Brightwell 2p.

WALTON VERONA 51, SOUTH OLDHAM 49

CRESTWOOD, Ky, – In a back and forth matchup that came down to the final seconds, the Bearcats (15-12) were able to squeeze out a victory over the Dragons (20-7), winning their third consecutive game. The Bearcats were led by Brooke Perry and Alyson Poore who both finished with 13 points. The Dragons were led by Syndey Herold who scored a game-high 16 points in a losing effort.

WALTON VERONA (15-12)

Brooke Perry 13p; Alyson Poore 13p; Rachel Lehkamp 10p; Gracie Palmer 5p; Halie Neeley 3p; Aubri Anderson 4p; Emma Strunk 3p.

SOUTH OLDHAM (20-7)

Sydney Herold 16p; Maggie Smith 8p; Peyton Harold 6p; Lexie Bowlden 6p; Brooklyn Blackburn 6p; Skyler Sahatjian 4p; Abigail Miles 3p.

FAIRDALE 60, DOSS 48

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Valerie Johnson scored 22 points as Fairdale (10-14) rallied to beat the Dragons (11-10). Doss held a one-point lead at the intermission, but Johnson was able to get to the rim to lead a third quarter spurt. Maria Nylund added 15 points for the host Bulldogs, who have now won four out of their last five games. Jamari Tillman was the leading scorer for Doss, finishing with 16 points.

DOSS (11-10)

Khadaizah Hellman 5p; Kayla Tindall 2p; Shacora Paige 9p; Jamari Tillman 16p; Kemeshia Moxley 14p; Dinah Makagaju 2p.

FAIRDALE (10-14)

Tyasia Brown 9p, 5r; Maria Nylund 14p, 5r, 5a; Janaesha Jefferson 7p, 9r; Valerie Johnson 22p, 4r, 5a; Sheree Lattimore 8p, 11r.

BROWN 34, ATHERTON 32

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Bears (13-10) pulled out a 34-32 win over the Rebels (11-18). Fatima Abdur Rahman and Sydney Houseal both finished with seven points for the Bears. Hailey Stone finished with nine points and five rebounds for the Rebels.

BROWN (13-10)

Sydney Johnson 4p; Brianna Williams 2p; Madison Cockroft 6p; Lexi Henderson 2p; Fatima Abdur Rahman 7p; Hannah Corus 6p; Sydney Houseal 7p.

ATHERTON (11-18)

Sarah Overley 7p; Taeci White 8p, 10r; Bre Anderson 2p; Sammie Nevitt 2p; Kaylynn Thompson 4p; Hailey Stone 9p, 5r.

GALLATIN CO. 37, KCD 35

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Wildcats (10-16) edged out the Bearcats (8-19) by two points thanks to the efforts of Ellie Oldendick and Kylie Beckham. Both Oldendick and Beckham scored 11 points in the win. The Bearcats went down early, trailing 16-7 after the first quarter, but could not attempt a shot in the closing seconds, due to the Wildcats pressure defense. Kierra Scott led all-scorers with 18 and Olyvia Green scored nine points for the Bearcats.

GALLATIN CO. (10-16)

Ellie Oldendick 11p; Peyton Morgan 2p; Stephanie Roberts 2p; Bailey Wainscott 2p; Gabby HIgnite 3p; Kylie Beckham 11p; Kaylee Terrell 6p.

KCD (8-19)

Kierra Scott 18p; Tia Dowling 2p; Rachel Jennings 3p; Olyvia Green 9p; Maya Rowe 3p.

CENTRAL 64, WAGGENER 31

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Yellowjackets (10-12) defeated the Wildcats (3-23), 64-31. The Yellowjackets were led by Thelisia Beasley Guin and Stephonie Cole with 11 points each. Cole, in addition to her 11 points, had six rebounds and six steals. Nezja Elliott had 15 points for the Wildcats.

WAGGENER (3-23)

Lasha Dunn 4p; Tiara Biermacher 12p; Nezja Elliott 15p.

CENTRAL (10-12)

Thelisia Beasley Guin 11p; Shamaria Stikes 2p; Alice Mollyhorn 6p; Precious Hereford 10p, 5r, 4s; Jazlyn Stroud 10p; Gerail Pickett 5p; Stephonie Cole 11p, 6r, 6s; Domonique Blakey 4p; India New 5p.

SOUTHERN 56, IROQUOIS 18

LOUISVILLE, Ky.- The Trojans (7-20) crushed the Raiders (0-14), 56-18, with three players finishing in double-digit scoring. NIa Sheckles and Krystal Jackson both scored a game-high 18 points, while DaVionna Sloan chipped in 12 points. The winless Raiders were led by Miriam King with seven points.

IROQUOIS (0-14)

Miriam King 7p; Makazia Swan 4p; Jahde Smith 1p; Latonya Battle 2p; Tojanae Boyd 4p;

SOUTHERN (7-20)

DaVionna Sloan 12p; NIa Sheckles 18p; Krstal Jackson 18p; Brianna Koomer 4p; Marsharea Henderson 4p.

FERN CREEK 61, VALLEY 39

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Sasha Makanda poured in 22 points and had six rebounds for the Tigers (17-11) to overtake the Vikings (7-11), 61-39. Tianna Austin added 12 points and seven rebounds also for the Tigers. Lazhia Mitchell dominated with 22 points for the Vikings.

FERN CREEK (17-11)

Sasha Makanda 22p, 6r; Maelyn Ridener 10p, 2r; Aliyah Stallard 1p, 2r; Alexis Smith 10p, 9r; Sierra Hancock 6p, 5r; Tianna Austin 12p, 7r.

VALLEY (7-11)

Brooklyn Black 6p; Serena Brumback 3p; Lazhia Mitchell 22p; Arion Holmes 4p; Mahogany Maddox 3p; Jade Warr 1p.

SHELBY CO. 60, NORTH OLDHAM 39

GOSHEN, Ky. – The Rockets (11-17) routed the Mustangs (12-14) 60-39. Zephaniah Gray dominated with 19 points for the Rockets. Anne Proctor finished with 14 points for the Mustangs.

SHELBY CO. (11-17)

Zephaniah Gray 19p; Alyssa Roberts 9p; Amie Conley 9p; Asia Hardy 6p; Kellsee Spencer 6p; Kaitlyn Disch 4p; Kayla Bruner 3p; Zoey Holland 3p; Macie Gowin 1p.

NORTH OLDHAM (12-14)

Anne Proctor 14p; Hannah Cleveland 7p; Alyssa Gordon 6p; Sarah Fiorito 5p; Abby Warford 4p; Dani Monroe 2p; Caitlyn Chen 1p.

Scores from around the state:

Allen Central 50, June Buchanan 42

Anderson Co. 57, Woodford Co. 25

Barren Co. 52, Cumberland Co. 32

Bowling Green 68, Warren East 41

Bullitt East 77, North Bullitt 44

Caldwell Co. 46, Trigg Co. 30

Calvary Christian 49, Lou. Portland Christian 22

Carlisle Co. 48, Ballard Memorial 23

Collins 61, East Jessamine 29

Conner 59, Notre Dame 33

Crittenden Co. 69, St. Mary 28

Danville 64, Lincoln Co. 54

Dixie Heights 67, Ludlow 25

Franklin Co. 57, Elizabethtown 54

Franklin-Simpson 49, Allen Co.-Scottsville 40

Fulton Co. 49, Fulton City 39

Gallatin Co. 37, Lou. Ky. Country Day 35

Garrard Co. 56, Somerset 55

George Rogers Clark 80, Madison Southern 40

Glasgow 57, Caverna 36

Grant Co. 76, Oldham Co. 61

Graves Co. 56, Mayfield 38

Grayson Co. 56, Butler Co. 41

Greenup Co. 42, Raceland 34

Greenwood 39, Warren Central 22

Harlan Co. 66, Corbin 59

Hart Co. 51, Fort Knox 10

Henderson Co. 64, South Warren 62

Highlands 57, Boone Co. 48

Hopkins Co. Central 67, Union Co. 57

Lee Co. 68, Buckhorn 38

Lex. Paul Dunbar 62, Lex. Bryan Station 50

Lex. Sayre 54, Bethlehem 30

Lexington Catholic 50, Harrison Co. 35

Lloyd Memorial 74, Augusta 47

Lou. Assumption 54, Lou. Collegiate 20

Lou. Brown 34, Lou. Atherton 32

Lou. Central 64, Lou. Waggener 31

Lou. DuPont Manual 84, Lou. Seneca 14

Lou. Eastern 75, Lou. Ballard 27

Lou. Fairdale 60, Lou. Doss 52

Lou. Fern Creek 61, Lou. Valley 39

Lou. Holy Cross 60, Bullitt Central 26

Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 59, Lou. Jeffersontown 44

Lou. Sacred Heart 67, Lou. Christian Academy 42

Lou. Southern 56, Lou. Iroquois 18

Lou. St. Francis 63, Beth Haven 46

Madisonville-North Hopkins 50, Lyon Co. 34

Marshall Co. 50, Calloway Co. 40

McCracken County 57, Paducah Tilghman 48

Menifee Co. 45, Morgan Co. 31

Muhlenberg County 48, Daviess Co. 41

Murray 86, Christian Co. 45

Newport Central Catholic 57, Bishop Brossart 31

North Laurel 70, Knox Central 61

Owensboro 77, Whitesville Trinity 73

Paintsville 65, Johnson Central 59

Pikeville 72, Jenkins 46

Pineville 53, Oneida Baptist 24

Robertson County 36, Model 33

Rose Hill Christian 47, Franklin Furnace Green, Ohio 44

Russell 45, Ashland Blazer 27

Russell Co. 74, Adair Co. 47

Ryle 64, St. Henry 60

Scott 73, Rowan Co. 54

Scott Co. 78, Mason Co. 70

Shelby Co. 60, North Oldham 39

South Floyd 55, Lawrence Co. 41

Southwestern 67, Pulaski Co. 49

Taylor Co. 44, LaRue Co. 38

Trimble Co. 55, Owen Co. 26

Walton-Verona 51, South Oldham 49

Wayne Co. 66, Estill Co. 60

Wolfe Co. 41, Owsley Co. 39