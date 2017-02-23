Roundup: J'town upsets Bullitt East

Jeffersontown High School boys basketball coach Miquel Coleman told his team before Wednesday’s 24th District semifinal game against Bullitt East to embrace the moment.

Jeffersontown did that and more, upsetting Bullitt East on its home court, 70-64, to advance to Friday’s district final against Fern Creek as well as earning Jeffersontown its first regional tournament berth since 2012.

“I just told them before the game ‘listen, don’t feel the pressure just embrace the moment’,” Coleman said. “Go out there and compete hard. Don’t feel the pressure, it’s on them. We’ve just got to embrace the moment and take advantage of our opportunity. And they did that. They bought into everything we asked them to. Bullitt East fought their hearts out. They played a good game but I thought we wanted it more.”

Christopher Trigg led the way for Jeffersontown with 19 points to go with eight rebounds, while always steady scorer Delvonte McCloud added 17 points. Jeffersontown also were boosted by the play of eighth grader Jaden Rogers, who hit a pair of 3-pointers and finished with eight points and three assists.

“Trigg has been coming on more and more lately,” Coleman said. “He has been really stepping up in scoring and rebounding the ball.”

Bullitt East was led in scoring by Jared Osborne, who finished with 19 points in his final high school game. Luke Ezell added 15 points

Even if Jeffersontown falls to Fern Creek in the final and doesn’t make it past the first round of the regional tournament, Coleman is hopeful that the win can invigorate the team moving forward.

“I think it means a lot,” Coleman said. “From my perspective in trying to build a program but I like to talk about from the kids perspective. I think it’s been since 2012 and when you have a rough season like we have, it’s hard to get the kids to believe what you see in them. You keep putting that in them but it’s hard for them to understand it. It’s a big win for our young guys and even our seniors that if you buy into our system you can see what truly happens to the program. I think they’ve seen what it’s like when you don’t worry about who gets the job done but that it gets done. I think it’s going to be big for us.”

Here’s a look at high school basketball scores in Louisville and across the Commonwealth from Feb. 22, 2017:

SCORES

BOYS

21st District

PLEASURE RIDGE PARK 86, FAIRDALE 63

FAIRDALE (13-17)

Glenn Queen 4p, Markelo Sullivan 25p, Isaiah Roby 15p, Alec Tran 2p, Seth Dewboys 1p, Stephen Moore 3p, Trezian Allen 2p, Jacobi Dixon 2p, Craig Ash 9p.

PRP (16-10)

Gerald Gray 23p, Trey Hill 20p, Darius Osborne 5p, B.J. Robinson 15p, Cyncer Wilson 5p, Malik Bunzy 7p, Logan Hudson 2p, Cashawn Beasley 2p.

22nd District at DeSales

DOSS 66, IROQUOIS 57

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Stephon Franklin scored 26 points to lead Doss (19-10) past the Raiders (15-17). Keelan Kennedy led Iroquois, finishing with 15 points in the defeat. The Dragons will make a fourth-straight appearance in the 22nd District championship when they play at DeSales on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

DOSS (19-10)

Cam Maddox 8p; Stephon Franklin 26p; Joe Roberson 3p; Jaylen Hall 17p; Jeremiah Boyd 7p; Terez Traynor 1p; DaRon Washington 2p; Cobi Stokes 2p.

IROQUOIS (15-17)

Tchumsy Wright 3p; Damon Richardson 3p; TreSaun Edwards 5p; Davarrio Martin 2p; Markelle McDaniel 3p; Keelan Kennedy 15p; Kalon Howard 8p.

DESALES 47, BUTLER 45

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – DeSales (19-10) squeaked past the Bears (16-12) in a back-and-forth nailbiter. Sam Weining scored 17 points to lead the Colts, while Marcus Montgomery scored 18 points to lead all scorers for Butler. DeSales will host Doss on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the 22nd District championship.

DESALES (19-10)

Austin Black 5p; Dalton Kelly 2p; Jaxon Burgess 12p; Sam Weining 17p; Travis Seibert 11p.

BUTLER (16-12)

Jaquay Wales 8p; Marcus Montgomery 18p; Austin Wise 8p; KelShawn Moore 9p; Maurice Tolley 3p; Michael Burns 2p; Devin Pendergrass 2p.

23rd District at North Bullitt

SOUTHERN 64, NORTH BULLITT 53

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Southern (16-12) edged the Eagles (7-23) to reach the 23rd District championship game. Southern was led by a duo of 20-point scorers: Charles Wilson and Kendall Jones. North Bullitt was led by Lance Johnson, who finished with 18 points. The Trojans will play in the championship on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN (16-12)

Dan Black 9p; Charles Wilson 20p; Jevon Collier 8p; Olieng Kalakon 2p; Matthew Jones 3p; Hakeim Reedel 1p; Kendall Jones 20p.

NORTH BULLITT (7-23)

Lance Johnson 18p; Brendan Holt 11p; Logan Steinmacher 4p; Dylan Ing 8p; TJ Toney 12p.

24th District at Bullitt East

J’TOWN 70, BULLITT EAST 64

J’TOWN (10-18)

Jaden Rogers 8p, 3a; William Brown 9p, 7a; Christopher Trigg 19p, 8r; Jordan Lyons 4p; Delvonte McCloud 17p, 4r; Dakota White 2p; Jalen Davis 6p; Justin Baker 5p

BULLITT EAST (20-9)

Connor Green 7p; Noah Wilson 3p; Grant Skaggs 8p; Derrick Donigan 2p; Jared Osborne 19p; Sean Johnson 10p; Luke Ezell 15p.

FERN CREEK 88, WHITEFIELD ACADEMY 31

MT. WASHINGTON, Ky. – Fern Creek (29-2) rolled past Whitefield Academy (6-20), led by Chance Moore’s 21 points. Anthony Wales added 14 points, including four 3-pointers, as well as Clint Wickliffe, who hit three 3-pointers. The Tigers will prepare to take on J’Town in the 24th District championship on Friday at 7:00 p.m.

WHITEFIELD ACADEMY (6-20)

Christian Judd 2p; Trevor Nauert 3p; Taylor Cash 2p; Tyler Nauert 3p; Andrew Harrod 10p; Jonathan Cantrell 1p; Cody Pierson 2p; Will Hedgespeth 3p; Hunter Collins 5p.

FERN CREEK (29-2)

Anthony Wales 14p; Ahmad Price 10p; Daiquan Jones 8p; Clint Wickliffe 14p; Darian Childress 4p; Kyree Hawkins 9p; Chance Moore 21p; Winston Owes 4p; Tone Wales 4p.

25th District at Manual

MANUAL 85, ST. FRANCIS 53

MANUAL (8-18)

Will Britt 4p; Zach Richtenwald 8p; Jonah Geldhaus 15p; Jordan McClendon 8p; Kenyon Jacob 6p; Brock Cassin 9p; Eli Roberts 9p; Noah Hawkins 20p; Alex Conlin 2p; Shane Courtney 2p; Andrew Schaaf 2p

ST. FRANCIS (17-11)

Jamar Sullivan 16p; Noah Sparks 15p; Ahmad Moore 5p; James Risley 12p; Lake Mackin 5p

CENTRAL 83, SHAWNEE 37

CENTRAL (13-14)

Andy Crittenden 13p; Josh Black 8p; Derron Douglas 2p; Korey Johnson 15p; Dom Knight 9p; Chris Rawlings 15p; Josh Watkins 14p; Wannie Wood 2p; MJ Romain 5p

SHAWNEE (1-25)

Nick Warf 2p; Josiah Bivens 2p; Cornell Barnett 5p; Amontay Mitchell 20p; Rayshawn Tucker 4p; Jonathan Heck 2p; Harold Pillow 2p.

27th District at Trinity

Championship

TRINITY 60, WAGGENER 37

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Shamrocks (28-3) overwhelmed Waggener (19-11) to grab the 27th District championship. Jay Scrubb scored 20 points for Trinity, who shot 50 percent as a team and assisted on 16-of-25 field goals. Trinity provided strong defense, forcing 11 turnovers and holding the Wildcats’ leading scorer, Devon Cooper, to just 11 points. Trinity also won the rebound battle 28-20.

WAGGENER (19-11)

Ethan Taylor 2p; Jaago Kalakon 11p; Jacquess Hobbs 6p; Ben Simic 2p; Devon Cooper 11p; Kevion Hudson 5p.

TRINITY (28-3)

Jacob King 11p, 4r, 7a; Jay Scrubb 20p, 11r; David Burton 10p, 6r; Walter Johnson 1p; Justin Powell 3p; Stan Turnier 3p; Lukas Burkman 12p, 3a.

29th District at Oldham Co.

SOUTH OLDHAM 80, NORTH OLDHAM 64

BUCKNER, Ky. – Jo Griffin scored 33 points to help South Oldham (25-4) hold off rival North Oldham (20-11) to make it to the 29th District championship. Devin Young added 20 points for the Dragons, who will play at Oldham Co. in the finals on Friday at 8:00 p.m. Cole Bonny and Jalen Henry did all they could for the Mustangs in their final game as seniors, finishing with 22 and 23 points respectively.

SOUTH OLDHAM (25-4)

Jo Griffin 33p, 7r, 6a; Devin Young 20p, 6r, 3s; Sam Beard 2p; Peyton Hicks 2p; Dyllon Hoover 7p, 9r; Luke Morrison 5p; Aaron Franklin 11p.

NORTH OLDHAM (20-11)

Dylan Yates 7p; Jalen Henry 22p; Zach Wheeler 3p; Justin Rose 9p; Cole Bonny 23p.

GIRLS

21st District at Fairdale

FAIRDALE 65, PRP 61

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Bulldogs topped the Panthers to advance to the 21st District finals and earn a berth in the Sixth Region tournament. Valerie Johnson scored a game-high 23 points to go with 10 rebounds and four assists while Maria Nylund scored 13 points to go with seven assists. The Panthers were led by Amani Saunders, who finished with 22 points.

FAIRDALE (12-15)

Maria Nylund 13p, 7a, 1s; Valerie Johnson 23p, 4a, 10r, 1s; Tyasia Brown 6p, 2a, 2r; Janaesha Jefferson 9p, 7r, 1s; Peyton Allen 4p; Sheree Lattimore 10p, 3r, 4s

PRP (14-12)

Perri Mitchell 13p; Mariah Jones 13p; Dayja Evans 3p; Amani Saunders 22p; Reaunna Halsell 8p; Caeley Finley 2p

26th District at Male

Championship

MALE 64, ASSUMPTION 29

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Male (28-2) captured the 26th District championship for the third year in a row, handily defeating the Rockets (14-19). Jada Owens led all scorers, finishing with 12 points for the Bulldogs.

ASSUMPTION (14-19)

Abby McQueary 7p; Samantha Babey 2p; Jenna Calhoun 2p; Piper Gray 2p; Jacqueline Raque 9p; Taylor Allen 7p.

MALE (28-2)

Kyniei Striverson 2p; Ciaja Harbison 6p; Joelle Johnson 8p; Destiny Combs 7p; Alana Striverson 11p; Jada Owens 12p; India Green 2p; Cameron Browning 7p; Logan Calvert 9p.

27th District at Sacred Heart

Championship

SACRED HEART 88, WAGGENER 19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Sacred Heart (26-5) dominated the Wildcats (4-26) to capture a 12th consecutive 27th District championship. The Valkyries scored 40 points off 25 turnovers, won the rebounding battle 43-15, and only allowed five field goals. Both teams will regroup before the Region 7 tournament next week.

SACRED HEART (26-5)

Destinee Marshall 12p, 4a; Kelly Weisbach 3p, 5r; Cierra Scott 8p, 5r; Ashlee Harris 3p, 4a; Kiki Samsel 15p; Caroline Flaherty 2p, 5r, 3a; Erin Toller 11p, 3a; Kia Sivils 7p, 3r, 3a; Macy Farrar 2p, 3r; Kristen Clemons 3p, 4r, 3a; Grace Berger 9p, 5r, 5a; Natalie Fichter 9p, 5r; Taylor Utter 2p.

WAGGENER (4-26)

Lasha Dunn 4p, 3r; Tiara Biermacher 7p, 3r; Alexis Voll 6p; Nejia Elliott 2p.

28th District at Christian Academy

Championship

EASTERN 64, CAL 59

CAL (20-12)

Emma Wesley 11p, 4r; Summer Conti 6p, 6r, 4a; Shelby Calhoun 17p, 11r; Sarah McDonald 20p, 5r; Mia Beam 5p, 7r.

EASTERN (22-8)

Bri Mishler 16p, 5r; Mikayla Kinnard 18p, 9r; Natalie Collins 6p, 5r; Kiara Pearl 21p, 5r; Devin Beach 3p, 4r, 6blk.

29th District at Oldham Co

OLDHAM CO. 53, SOUTH OLDHAM 39

BUCKNER, Ky. – Oldham Co. (15-14) defeated the Dragons (20-10) in the 29th District tournament for the fourth year in a row. The Colonels were led by a trio of double-figure scorers: Sophia Head, who finished with 13 points, Kylie Nuernberger, who finished with 12 points, and Layken Goldsmith, who finished with 10 points. Senior Sydney Herold finished with 19 points to lead South Oldham in her final high school game. Oldham Co. will face Trimble Co. in the championship for the third-consecutive year on Friday at 6:00 p.m., having lost the previous two years.

SOUTH OLDHAM (20-10)

Sydney Herold 19p; Skylar Sahatjian 2p; Payton Herold 11p; Maggie Smith 4p; Lexi Bowlden 3p.

OLDHAM CO. (15-14)

Madison Clark 4p; Kylie Nuernberger 12p; Sophia Head 13p; Alexis Head 9p; Ally Korzeniowski 5p; Layken Goldsmith 10p.