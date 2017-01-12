Roundup: Knights beat Aztecs in tight OT battle 62-57

With the help of 32 points from sophomore star Dominique Urbina, the Shadow Hills girls’ basketball team pulled out an overtime thriller, 62-57, over Palm Desert Wednesday night on the road. Urbina also added four assists and four rebounds.

Melissa Martinez followed with a double-double of 16 points and 13 rebounds, while Sydni Tribble added six points and six rebounds.

Shadow Hills (9-8, 5-0) plays next again at home Friday against Xavier Prep at 7 p.m. to try and stay atop the DVL.

In the loss, Seline Schinke scored a team-high 30 points for the Aztecs (6-10, 1-1), who play Palm Springs next on Friday.

Cathedral City 49, Cathedral City 39: Tatiana Witherspoon helped the Lions (10-5, 2-2) pick up their second league win with a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds. Nina Wallace followed with 11 points and 10 rebounds, while Dejah Lord added 12 points.

Palm Springs 45, Indio 20: Jamiah Hall put together a big game to help lead the Indians to a win over their longtime DVL rivals, scoring 25 points while grabbing 14 rebounds with seven steals and six blocks. Kaleigh Vargas added 10 points, seven assists and six steals.

The Indians (10-5, 3-1) host Palm Desert on Friday.

Desert Christian 49, Desert Chapel 9: Ashley Klopfenstein led the Conquerors with 19 points and six assists, while Jayla Grubbe chipped in 10 points and three steals. DCA (14-5, 3-1) play next at Palm Valley Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Boys’ basketball

Palm Desert 61, Shadow Hills 46: After the team jumped out to a 34-14 halftime lead, Will Struthers led the Aztecs (10-5, 3-1) with 22 points along with seven rebounds, while Devin Lopez added 12 points and eight rebounds.

Desert Christian Academy 98, Desert Chapel 18: Derick Rodriguez came through in the Conquerors’ dominating victory with the program’s first quadruple double with 11 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and 10 steals.

Boys’ soccer

Palm Desert 2, Shadow Hills 1: The Aztecs picked up their first DVL win of the season behind two second-half goals from Enrico Meghnagi and an assist from Jhonatan Urbina. Palm Desert (4-7-2, 1-2) hosts Palm Springs on Friday.

Palm Springs 2, Indio 1: The Indians (6-5-3, 3-0) pulled out a league win Wednesday with a goal in the 14th minute by Tomas Medina off an assist from Joel Salas, followed by another goal from Oton Fernandez in the 50th minute. Jayden Tomas made eight saves in goal.

Girls’ soccer

Palm Springs 2, Indio 0: Mindy Cortes came through with two assists on goals to Jenna Day and Isabella Lanca for the win.

Girls’ water polo

Xavier Prep 21, Cathedral City 4: Jillian Barbato led the Saints to a win with six goals, followed by five goals each from Blair Burlingame and Emma Cooper.

COD athletics

Women’s basketball: The Roadrunners picked up a decisive win, 70-20, over Imperial Valley, led by 26 points by Mercades Young and 11 points from Jerrica Perez.

COD (3-13) plays next at home against Mt. San Jacinto Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 5 p.m.