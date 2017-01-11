Roundup: La Quinta girls' water polo tops Palm Springs

The La Quinta girls’ water polo team took care of business against Palm Springs on Tuesday.

The Blackhawks had four different multiple-goal scorers in a 12-5 victory over the Indians.

Ariel Carter and Lauren Olivier each scored three goals, while Savannah Hampton and Mikka Von Scherr added two goals. Rachel Sherman and Akemi Von Scherr each scored once.

Girls’ water polo

Palm Desert 9, Indio 3: The Aztecs tripled up the Rajahs behind a balanced scoring effort. Sarah Nichols had three goals, Madison Platt added two, and Paige Labayog, Haley Sparks, Brian Castillo and Cassie Bija each scored once.

Xavier Prep 20, Shadow Hills 3: The Saints rolled to a DVL win behind a game-high seven goals from Jillian Barbato. Blair Burlingame added five goals, while Reina Rover, Emma Cooper and Ariel Forehand each scored twice. Samie Keenan and Camille Dervieux each contributed a goal.

The Saints play at Cathedral City on Wednesday.

Boys’ basketball

Rancho Mirage 82, Desert Hot Springs 54: Charles Neal scored 21 points and had eight assists to lead the Rattlers, while Bryan Talley added 20 points and nine rebounds. Matt Barajas-Tiedeman had 18 points and 10 rebounds. Neal, Talley and Barajas-Tiedeman each had a crowd-pleasing dunk as part of their nights. Koby Alvarez contributed 12 points for the Rattlers who are now 15-2 overall and 1-0 in De Anza League play.

Joziaha Winfrey had 20 points and seven assists for Desert Hot Springs (4-10, 0-1).

Rancho Mirage hosts Desert Mirage on Thursday.

Coachella Valley 81, Yucca Valley 47: The Arabs had a balanced scoring attack with five players in double figures. Ruben Dominguez led the way with 19 points, while Ramon Lopez added 13 and Eddie Gil 12.

The Arabs host Desert Hot Springs on Thursday.

Desert Christian Academy 69, Joshua Springs 33: The Conquerors rolled to a road Victory League win on Tuesday and will turn right around Wednesday and play at Desert Chapel.

Girls’ basketball

Rancho Mirage 54, Desert Hot Springs 34: Jahnece Curtis recorded her first double-double of the season with 15 points and 10 rebounds as the Rattlers opened De Anza League play with a win. Jodi Ingal had 13 points hitting three 3-pointers with Blanca Rodriguez and Liz Rosen adding six points. LaRonjanae Curtis had four points off the bench and Phoenix Chirwa had five steals.

Rancho Mirage continues league play Thursday at Desert Mirage.

Yucca Valley 54, Coachella Valley 50: Vanessa Madera had 23 points, eight rebounds and five steals to lead the Arabs in a narrow defeat to open De Anza League play. Elina Corona added 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Desert Christian Academy 49, Joshua Springs 15: The Conquerors earned an easy win behind 21 points and five assists from Ashley Klopfenstein. Katie Schmidt chipped in with 12 points, all on 3-pointers. The DCA defense held Joshua Springs scoreless in the third quarter to pull away.

DCA (13-5, 2-1) plays at Desert Chapel on Thursday.

Boys’ soccer

Desert Mirage 7, Twentynine Palms 0: Daniel Negrete scored twice in this onslaught by the Rams. Froilan Rodriguez, Dante Delgado, Arturo Silva, Cedric Rivas and Fabian Perez all scored goals. Bryan Parra had two assists and Jesse Gutierrez, Jesus Beltran and Cristian Lopez also had assists.

Desert Mirage (11-4-0, 1-0-0) plays at Rancho Mirage on Thursday.

Coachella Valley 5, Yucca Valley 0: The Arabs ran away from the Trojans behind a big night from Daniel Avalos with two goals and two assists. Moises Amador, Hector Avalos, Adrian Ruiz each tallied one goal, while Juan Carlos Cuevas and Ezekiel Barragan also had assists.

Desert Christian Academy 8, Redlands 1: The Conquerors cruised by Scot Jones, Jake Jung and Jake Bazua who all scored two goals. Jacob Messersmith and Seth Reynolds also scored for DCA. Jonas Smith added an assist.

The Conquerors (5-8, 3-0) play at Desert Chapel on Thursday.

Girls’ soccer

Coachella Valley 3, Yucca Valley 1: The Arabs opened De Anza play with a win, behind goals from Mariah Godinez, Miranda Torres and Brianda Rios-Felix. Adriana Moreno had two assists while goalkeeper Melanie Ramirez had five saves. Coachella Valley (8-6, 1-0) travels to Desert Hot Springs on Thursday.

Desert Mirage 1, Twentynine Palms 0: Fabiana Zavala scored off of an assist by Mariana Mendoza and that was all there was to it as the Rams picked up a league win.

Rancho Mirage 3, Desert Hot Springs 0: The tandem of Kenya Cordero with a goal from an assist by Jaidah Martin connected twice for the Rattlers in this win. Melanie Ramos added the final goal thanks to an assist from Kelcey Lacy, and Jasmin Sterling had three saves for her fifth shutout of the season.

The Rattlers (6-6-2, 1-0) play Thursday at Desert Mirage.