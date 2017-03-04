ROUNDUP: La Quinta, Palm Springs advance in softball tournament

Jasmine Perezchica drove in three runs with two hits and three other Blackhawks drove in two runs each as La Quinta defeated Aquinas 13-1 for La Quinta’s second win on the first day of the Palm Springs tournament.

In the first game, La Quinta defeated Tahquitz 8-4.

Kamryn Tiuanlu, Luisa Velazquez ad Emilie Cabanyog each drove in two runs for La Quinta in the second game as part of an 18-hite attack against Aquinas.

Yasmin Nix pitched the first three innings for La Quinta, allowing one run, while Lauren Robinson pitched the final two innings of a game shortened to five innings after La Quinta scored eight times in the bottom of the fourth.

In the first game, Bea Ojeda of La Quinta had a home runs and three runs driven in and La Quinta took advantage of four Tahquitz errors for the win. Ojeda also had a home run in the second game.

La Quinta will face Knight High School Saturday in a semifinal game of the championship bracket of the tournament.

Palm Springs wins twice: In their own tournament, the Indians advanced to Saturday’s championship finals with a pair of victories.

In the opening round, Palm Springs defeated Notre Vista 5-3. Davia Hines had a home run, Alyssa Ayala had a single and home run, Ashley Ennis had a triple and Kayla Ayala had a double for the Indians. Raquel Harris pitched a complete game giving up four hits and striking out eight.

In the next round, the Indians defeated San Gorgonio 6-0. Ashley Abercrombie, Raquel Harris, Alyssa Ayala, Kayla Ayala, and Ashley Ennis had two hits each for Palm Springs. Sarah Martin pitched a complete game giving up five hits.

Palm Springs will face Yucca Valley Saturday at 11 a.m.

Palm Springs tournament: In other action in the tournament featuring local teams, Shadow Hills defeated San Jacinto in the first round, while Coachella Valley fell to Knight 9-3 and Rancho Mirage fell to J.W. North 9-4.

In the second round, Shadow Hills fell 9-1 to Knight, while San Jacinto beat Coachella Valley 6-5 and Apple Valley defeated Rancho Mirage 10-1.

All three local teams will play 9 a.m. game’s Saturday.

Palm Desert 5, Beaumont 1: Trinity Villa pitched seven innings, giving up six hits and striking out seven as the Aztecs earned the non-league win.

Sydney sprinkle had one hit and three RBI for Palm Springs, while Jamiana Gateb was collected three hits and scored twice. Karli Manney, Trinity Villa and Emily Hagar each had one hit.

The Aztecs are 1-0 on the season and play in the Hemet tournament starting Monday.

Baseball

Palm Desert 1, St. John Bosco 0: The Aztecs had to go nine innings to earn the win Thursday.

Jeremiah Estrada and Travis Adams combined for the shutout .Estrada struck out nine batters in five innings and also drove in the winning run with a double off the left-center field fence.

Boys track

Record jump for Desert Mirage: Junior Robert Ayala earned a first-place and broke the Desert Mirage record in the high jump with a clearance of 6 feet, 4 inches at the Cathedral City tri-meet that included Desert Hot Springs Thursday.

College softball

San Diego Mesa 13, COD 1: San Diego Mesa exploded for four runs in the third and seven runs in the fourth to blow open the game and take the victory over COD in a game shortened to five innings.

Sophomore catcher Darbie Catalfamo led the way for the Roadrunners, going 2 for 2 and scoring the lone run in the bottom of the fourth inning. Sophomore center fielder Malissa Nielsen and freshman left fielder Arlene Santana both collected doubles in the game.

COD is now 2-12, 0-2 in PCAC play.