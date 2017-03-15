Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Find a School

Tennis

Roundup: La Quinta softball stays hot, top Rattlers

A day after a 7-5 win over Colton, the La Quinta High School softball team was up to its winning ways again.

Havanna Zanesco rounds third base in a game against Rancho Mirage at La Quinta High School, Tuesday, March 14, 2017.

Havanna Zanesco rounds third base in a game against Rancho Mirage at La Quinta High School, Tuesday, March 14, 2017.

All three phases were working as the Blackhawks earned a non-league home victory over Rancho Mirage on Tuesday to improve to 10-1 on the season.

In the win over Colton, La Quinta actually trailed 5-0 before rallying in the late innings.

Lauren Robinson had a home run and three RBIs. Kamryn Tiumalu and Bea Ojeda each had a single, double and a run scored. Kiara Mendoz got the victory on the mound.

Softball

Palm Desert 7, Hemet 5: The Aztecs scored four runs in the sixth inning to rally for a win at home. Freshman Asia Garbon had an RBI single and freshman Karli Manney had a two-run double. Jamiana Gateb then singles in the fourth run. Trinity Villa was 2 for 3 in the game with an RBI and gave up zero earned runs in seven innings to improve to 3-0 on the year. Sydney Sprinkl, Carly Williams and Garbon all had two hits.

Palm Desert (5-2) hosts La Quinta on Tuesday.

Palm Springs 12, Twentynine Palms 0: The Indians rolled past the Wildcats thanks to a big from Raquel Harris who had two singles, a double and two RBIs. Davis Hines had a single, double and three RBIs. Ashley Ennis and Cristian Moreno each had a single, double and two RBIs. Sarah Martin pitched all five innings for the shutout, striking out six in a one-hitter.

Karina Alaniz pitches against the Blackhawks at La Quinta High School, Tuesday, March 14, 2017.

Karina Alaniz pitches against the Blackhawks at La Quinta High School, Tuesday, March 14, 2017.

Baseball

Xavier Prep 5, Santa Rosa Academy 1: Josh Kratochvil allowed one run in the first inning and throws up zeroes the rest of the game, for a complete game victory as the Saints won this non-league contest.

Kratchovil had two-out RBI single in the fourth to tie the game, and Ivan Palomino went 2-4 with an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base. Ryan Van Meeteren drove in the go ahead run in the fifth going 2-for-4 in the game. Isaiah Alderete drove in a run and had three steals in the game.

Boys’ golf

Palm Desert 191, Shadow Hills 251: The Aztecs picked up a DVL win over the Knights behind an even-par 36 from John Kim at the Firecliff Golf Course. He led a balanced attack that included fine rounds from Derrick Liu (37), TJ Wurtz (38), Zane Rhodes (39) and Adam Co (41).

Anthony Rodriguez led the Knights with a 45. He was followed by Nick Bardsnes (47), Erik Sanchez (48), Diego Serrano (55) and Justin Rodriguez (56).

Palm Desert (3-1 in DVL) plays Thursday, at Indian Canyon.

Boys’ tennis

Palm Springs 13, Shadow Hills 5: The Indians pulled out a DVL victory over the Knights thanks in large part to Michael Cabacungan who didn’t drop a game in sweeping his sets 6-0, 6-0, 6-0. Brian Johnson (6-0, 6-0), Kevin Liu (6-3) and David Nguyen (6-0) added singles wins. In doubles two tandems swept their matches, Austin Good and Riley Barnett (7-5, 6-2, 6-4) and Ben Goehring and Logan Parker (6-1, 6-4, 6-4).

The Indians are 4-0 and host Palm Desert on Thursday.

Alejandra Ramirez throws to first base for an out against the Blackhawks at La Quinta High School, Tuesday, March 14, 2017.

Alejandra Ramirez throws to first base for an out against the Blackhawks at La Quinta High School, Tuesday, March 14, 2017.

Jaiden Olson catches La Quinta player out at first, Tuesday, March 14, 2017.

Jaiden Olson catches La Quinta player out at first, Tuesday, March 14, 2017.

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Gallery, Video 

Related News

Latest News