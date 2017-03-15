Roundup: La Quinta softball stays hot, top Rattlers

A day after a 7-5 win over Colton, the La Quinta High School softball team was up to its winning ways again.

All three phases were working as the Blackhawks earned a non-league home victory over Rancho Mirage on Tuesday to improve to 10-1 on the season.

In the win over Colton, La Quinta actually trailed 5-0 before rallying in the late innings.

Lauren Robinson had a home run and three RBIs. Kamryn Tiumalu and Bea Ojeda each had a single, double and a run scored. Kiara Mendoz got the victory on the mound.

Softball

Palm Desert 7, Hemet 5: The Aztecs scored four runs in the sixth inning to rally for a win at home. Freshman Asia Garbon had an RBI single and freshman Karli Manney had a two-run double. Jamiana Gateb then singles in the fourth run. Trinity Villa was 2 for 3 in the game with an RBI and gave up zero earned runs in seven innings to improve to 3-0 on the year. Sydney Sprinkl, Carly Williams and Garbon all had two hits.

Palm Desert (5-2) hosts La Quinta on Tuesday.

Palm Springs 12, Twentynine Palms 0: The Indians rolled past the Wildcats thanks to a big from Raquel Harris who had two singles, a double and two RBIs. Davis Hines had a single, double and three RBIs. Ashley Ennis and Cristian Moreno each had a single, double and two RBIs. Sarah Martin pitched all five innings for the shutout, striking out six in a one-hitter.

Baseball

Xavier Prep 5, Santa Rosa Academy 1: Josh Kratochvil allowed one run in the first inning and throws up zeroes the rest of the game, for a complete game victory as the Saints won this non-league contest.

Kratchovil had two-out RBI single in the fourth to tie the game, and Ivan Palomino went 2-4 with an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base. Ryan Van Meeteren drove in the go ahead run in the fifth going 2-for-4 in the game. Isaiah Alderete drove in a run and had three steals in the game.

Boys’ golf

Palm Desert 191, Shadow Hills 251: The Aztecs picked up a DVL win over the Knights behind an even-par 36 from John Kim at the Firecliff Golf Course. He led a balanced attack that included fine rounds from Derrick Liu (37), TJ Wurtz (38), Zane Rhodes (39) and Adam Co (41).

Anthony Rodriguez led the Knights with a 45. He was followed by Nick Bardsnes (47), Erik Sanchez (48), Diego Serrano (55) and Justin Rodriguez (56).

Palm Desert (3-1 in DVL) plays Thursday, at Indian Canyon.

Boys’ tennis

Palm Springs 13, Shadow Hills 5: The Indians pulled out a DVL victory over the Knights thanks in large part to Michael Cabacungan who didn’t drop a game in sweeping his sets 6-0, 6-0, 6-0. Brian Johnson (6-0, 6-0), Kevin Liu (6-3) and David Nguyen (6-0) added singles wins. In doubles two tandems swept their matches, Austin Good and Riley Barnett (7-5, 6-2, 6-4) and Ben Goehring and Logan Parker (6-1, 6-4, 6-4).

The Indians are 4-0 and host Palm Desert on Thursday.