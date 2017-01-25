Roundup: La Quinta turns tables on Xavier Prep in the pool

In a rematch of probably the best Desert Valley League girls’ water polo game of the year – a 5-4 overtime win for Xavier Prep over La Quinta – this time it was the Blackhawks finding a way to beat the Saints.

Trailing 5-3 heading into the final quarter, La Quinta exploded for five goals to take an 8-6 victory. It was actually the third time the two teams have played this year, as Xavier Prep also beat La Quinta 10-5 in an early-season tournament. But on this night it was the La Quinta rally that did the trick.

Rachel Sherman spearheaded the attack with five goals. Laurne Olivier had two goals and Ariel Carter had one for La Quinta, who rode the heroic effort of goalkeeper Kailey Iniguez with 14 saves in goal.

La Quinta (12-6, 5-2) hosts Shadow Hills on Thursday.

Xavier Prep was led by a pair of goals by Blair Buringame and Jillian Barbato, and Reina Rover and Emma Cooper each scored once. Savannah Jessup had 10 blocks and five steals in goal for the Saints (6-2 in league play).

Girls’ water polo

Palm Desert 19, Palm Springs 4: Sarah Nichols netted nine goals in the Aztecs’ DVL win. Alissa Clyde added three goals, while Jessi Waterhouse and Sam Stein added two. Single goals were scored by Judy Morrow, Cassandra Bija and Abree McCabe. Clyde had seven saves in goal and McCabe had two.

Girls’ soccer

Coachella Valley 4, Desert Mirage 1: The Arabs continued a strong De Anza League campaign, easily handling the Rams at home. Brianda Rios scored two goals, while Mariah Godinez added a goal and an assist. Audry Valencia had the other goal for the Arabs.

Coachella Valley (11-7-1, 4-1-0) plays at Yucca Valley on Thursday.

Rancho Mirage 4, Twentynine Palms 0: Kenya Cordero got the Rattlers off and running with a penalty kick right before the half, and then Briana Luna scored 30 seconds into the second half to start the rout officially.

Cordero, who assisted on Luna’s goal, added another goal early in the second half, and freshman Salma Delgado put away a Jasmin Rendon corner kick for the exclamation point. The Rattler defense led by Aaliyah Carter, Dani Jimenez, Bianca Jaimes, Maya Hernandez, Stephanie Campbell and Luna, was stellar again, limiting Twentynine Palms to only one shot on goal. Jasmin Sterling earned her ninth shutout of the season and Jazzy Delgado made the lone save on the night, to secure the teams 10th overall shutout. Rancho Mirage (10-6-2, 5-0) plays at Desert Hot Springs on Thursday.

Boys’ soccer

Desert Mirage 4, Coachella Valley 1: The Rams roughed up the Arabs, scoring four-consecutive goals after falling behind 1-0. Junior Ramirez tied it up before half with a beautiful goal from 35 yards out. Jesus Vargas, Dante Delgado and Jesus Rubio added second-half goals to put it a way.

Desert Mirage (14-4, 4-0) plays at Twentynine Palms on Thursday.

West Shores 8, Calexico Mission 0: Gustavo Mesa scored a school record seven goals in the win, and just for good measure assisted on the other goal scored by Alex Castro. Jose Alvarez had four saves as goalkeeper.

West Shores (4-6-3, 2-0) hosts Calipatria at 5 p.m. on Friday.

Desert Christian Academy 9, Bloomington Christian 0: The Conquerors rolled to a win by three goals by both Cade Burt and Jake Jung. Jacob Hushaw, Tommy Nixon and Casey Harrell each added a goal. Davis Jensen had three assists, Hushaw had two, and Seth Reynolds, Nixon, Jake Bazua and Burt all had one assist. David Miller pitched a shutout in goal.

DCA (8-8, 6-0) hosts Palm Valley on Thursday.

Boys’ basketball

Coachella Valley 51, Desert Mirage 39: Adrian Quinones paced the Arabs with 18 points and Ruben Domingues added 16 points for Coachella Valley. Eddie Gil rounded out the double-digit scoring with 12 points and played exceptional defense all game.

Coachella Valley hosts Yucca Valley on Thursday.

Palm Valley 68, Desert Chapel 46: Michael Ma led the way for the Firebirds with 20 points and 10 rebounds, while Ben Snyder added 18 points, including four 3-pointers. Gavin Li chimed in with his best game of the year adding eight points, five assists and six steals. Palm Valley hosts Mesa Grande Academy on Tuesday.

California Winter League

Hit King 4, Blue Sox 0: Brandon Maddern had a great outing, retiring 15 of the 17 batters he faces, striking out seven along the way for the win.

Colonials 4, Lumberjacks 2: New York starter CJ Bahn earned the win with four shutout innings. Jack Kraft had a double, two walks, a sacrifice fly and a walk to pace the offense. The Colonials had 11 walks on the day.

North Stars 5, Alberta 0: A three-run third inning did the trick for Manitoba, which included a two-run double by Kenneth Finzel. Joe Webb started and won for Manitoba.

Toronto 7, Coachella Valley 2: The CV Snowbirds jumped out to the lead thanks to a two-run homer by Jonathan Crank. But the Rush erupted for seven runs in the fifth, capped by Scott Carcaise’s grand slam.

A’s 5, Chill 2: The A’s got a two-run single from Scott Morton in the third to break open a 1-1 game.

Wednesday’s games: It’s $1 admission day and on the auxiliary field at 8:30 a.m. will be the Toronto Rush vs. the Palm Springs Power, followed by the New York Colonials vs. the Alberta Grizzly. British Columbia Bombers vs. the Canada A’s rounds out the triple-header on the auxiliary field. At Palm Springs Stadium, it will be the Palm Springs Chill vs. the Oregon Lumberjacks at 10 a.m., followed by the Manitoba North Stars vs. Hit King.

MONDAY ACTION



Girls’ basketball

Palm Valley 37, West Shores 14: Weeks after freshman Shelby Armor sunk a last-second shot to beat West Shores, her Firebirds dominated in the rematch. Megan Jefferson poured in 23 points, and Armor contributed 12.

Shadow Hills 58, Indio 26: Dominique Urbina had another strong game with 24 points, nine steals and six rebounds. Melissa Martinez added 10 points and six rebounds. Amor Toland had 8 points.

Shadow Hills 12-9 (8-0) hosts La Quinta Wednesday at 7pm.

Girls’ soccer

La Quinta 4, Xavier Prep 0: In a game that was closer than the score might indicate, Xavier Prep missed a pair of chances with 15 minutes left in the second half and the Blackhawks hung on for the win. LQ’s Jianna Guerrero came off the bench to score two quick goals, followed by goals by Lyndsey Knowles and Tatiana Woodworth. Lauren Costello and Marcela Gallo had assists.

La Quinta (11-2-4, 4-0-1) next plays at Shadow Hills on Wednesday, while Xavier Prep hosts Palm Springs.

Palm Desert 5, Shadow Hills 0: Lindsay Forester and Jane Jordan got the Aztecs on the board early and Palm Desert never looked back in a dominating performance Monday. Jordan scored again on a penalty kick, and two minutes later Jorgelina Morales tapped a Malia Falk cross into the net to give the Aztecs a 4-0 lead. The final goal was scored by Afton Kalkoske (Jorgelina Morales).

The Aztecs split time in the goal with Alexandra Fabela and Sadie Rodriguez sharing the shutout.

Boys’ soccer

La Quinta 2, Xavier Prep 0: The Blackhawks remained unbeaten as Andy Teran scored off an assist from Lucas Rosales and Nick Strange scored off an assist from Anthony Ruiz. Logan Prescott had two saves in goal for LQ, which is now 9-0-3 overall and 5-0 in league.

Girls’ water polo

La Quinta 19, Shadow Hills 2: Savannah Hampton scored five goals, Ariel Carter had four, and Mikka VonSherr had three to lead the Blackhawks. Lauren Olivier and Rachel Sherman had two apiece, and Jordan Nadler, Mariah Yescas, and Celeste Meza also scored.

Boys’ basketball

West Shores 66, Palm Valley 42: In the loss, the Firebirds were led by Ben Snyder with 17 points, including a trio of 3-pointers, and Michael Ma contributed 15 points to go with his team-high nine rebounds. C.J. Chaffins had a season high seven rebounds for the Firebirds.